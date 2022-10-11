U.S. markets closed

Colombia Becomes the #1 Destination of South America for Globetrotters

·3 min read

Much closer to the United States than New York is from Los Angeles, Colombia, considered by Forbes as one of the Top 3 Most Beautiful countries in the world, has become the weekend and seasonal getaway (winter alert!) with enough options to repeat and discover a new region each time.

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With an impressive offer of 8 airlines connecting nonstop 10 US gates to 9 destinations of Colombia you don't want to miss, the most biodiverse country per square kilometer in the world has become the preferred destination of a curious, educated, and diverse US traveler, according to a study conducted by Destination Analyst. From the African American to the LGBTQ+ community, female solo travelers and families with kids, Colombia has a unique appeal that combines ravishing nature and wellness, authenticity, ancestral traditions, and a progressive and sophisticated culture that embraces sustainability with reverence.

In the picture, from left to right: Bogotá (Eastern Andes); Guatapé, Antioquia (Western Andes); Colombian Pacific Coast; Guejar Canyon (Amazon Orinoco); Cartagena (Greater Caribbean) and Tatacoa desert (Colombian Massif). Photo credit: ProColombia.
In the picture, from left to right: Bogotá (Eastern Andes); Guatapé, Antioquia (Western Andes); Colombian Pacific Coast; Guejar Canyon (Amazon Orinoco); Cartagena (Greater Caribbean) and Tatacoa desert (Colombian Massif). Photo credit: ProColombia.

Here are a few reasons that prove why the perfect timing for visiting Colombia is now.

It's the trendiest destination, yet uncrowded

As of August, historic record numbers of visitors above 2019 figures (+ 2 million international visitors) and worldwide recognitions are positioning Colombia at the top, unraveling the path of a country whose positive evolution has been earned with focus on a continued sustainable and inclusive tourism strategy over the years, and a clear purpose to become a welcoming world class destination.

"According to data from ForwardKeys, bookings to Colombia for the mid-year season exceeded the 2021 record by 148% and the country has experienced a solid recovery thanks to its safety, work hand in hand with the airlines, tour operators, travel agents and the awakening of a demand that is looking for meaningful travel", says Gilberto Salcedo, Tourism Vice President of ProColombia, the government agency part of the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Tourism, in charge of promoting goods and services, investment and tourism in Colombia.

"Today, tourism it is the leading non-mining energy sector, and the objective is to make it an even more important player in the national economy. The timing for solidifying Colombia's tourism industry couldn't be more perfect", he added.

As a matter of fact, in early September, the prestigious World Travel Awards granted Colombia a total of 14 recognitions, including San Andrés ´Leading beach destination'; Medellín ´Leading Emerging Destination´; Bogotá, ´Leading business destination´; Cali, 'Leading Cultural City'; Barranquilla, ´Leading destination for festivities and events'; and Cartagena, as ´Leading destination for honeymoons´, amongst others.

Colombia is a referent of Life

According to National Geographic, the country is nestled at the heart of the continent and treasures 10% of the planet's biodiversity. It holds the largest number of birds (plus 1,900), butterflies (more than 3,600), and orchid species in the whole world (over 4,000), and it is the only country in South America with coasts in both the Caribbean and the Pacific oceans. By the way, if you are into butterflies, check out this recently launched book guide called Endemic Butterflies of Colombia.

A myriad of other regions to explore!

The country has six tourist regions: Greater Caribbean, Pacific, Amazon-Orinoco, Eastern and Western Andes and the Colombian Massif. Each one as different and as rich as the other. From snow caped mountains right next to pristine beaches, to a desert that meets with the ocean, and National Natural Parks both remote or embedded within cosmopolitan cities, Colombia has several countries in one, and all these are yours to explore.

Your next home, close enough from home!

If you are a nomad thinking of spending more time in one place than just two weeks for a regular vacation, there is no 'newest' option than Colombia. The country just launched a visa for digital nomads that is granted up to two years with just a few requirements. Cost effective living and breathtaking landscapes that will almost seem like a Zoom virtual background are just the beginning!

Learn more about our regions and destinations at COLOMBIA.TRAVEL

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/colombia-becomes-the-1-destination-of-south-america-for-globetrotters-301646621.html

SOURCE ProColombia

