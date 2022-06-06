U.S. markets open in 4 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,154.75
    +47.75 (+1.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,174.00
    +286.00 (+0.87%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,743.00
    +192.00 (+1.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,904.90
    +23.60 (+1.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.25
    +0.38 (+0.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,853.60
    +3.40 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    22.27
    +0.37 (+1.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0752
    +0.0031 (+0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9570
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.14
    +0.42 (+1.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2572
    +0.0079 (+0.64%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.7560
    -0.1040 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,413.15
    +1,711.24 (+5.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    683.41
    +22.61 (+3.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,623.76
    +90.81 (+1.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,915.89
    +154.32 (+0.56%)
     

Colombia Data Center Market Investment Report 2022-2027 Featuring Investors - Equinix, GlobeNet, HostDime, & IPXON Networks

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Colombia Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report considers the present scenario of the Colombia data center market and its market dynamics for 2022-2027. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the market. The study includes the demand and supply aspects of the market.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE REPORT

  • Some of the major colocation operators in Colombia include InterNexa, HostDime, ODATA, and Equinix. According to the Uptime Institute, around 17 data center facilities are certified as Tier III in Colombia.

  • Local businesses, BFSI institutions, and foreign firms are among the customers hosting their data in colocation data centers in Colombia. In terms of location, Bogota dominated the colocation services market.

  • Colombia is a growing gaming market in Latin America after Brazil and Mexico, with the gaming population expected to increase significantly over the forecast period. This will increase the data generated by this industry, which in turn will be driving data center demand.

  • The deployment of 5G networks will boost the digital economy of the region and will lead to higher demand for high-bandwidth networking infrastructure and edge data centers. For instance, Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced AWS outposts in Colombia in May 2021.

  • In January 2022, the ICT Ministry and the administrative department of the public function (DAFP) announced a law for the digitalization and automation of government procedures.

  • In Colombia, renewable energy sources include hydropower, solar energy, biomass, geothermal, and wind energy. Colombia is working towards reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 51% by the 2030 from 2014 levels.

  • Colombia has over ten Free Trade Zones, including Rionegro (Medellin), Pacific (Cali), La Candelaria (Cartagena), Quindio, Santa Marta, Barranquilla, Cartagena, Palmaseca (Cali) and Arauca, which expect to attract data center facilities in the coming years.

WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?

  • Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and the Colombia colocation market revenue.

  • An assessment of the data center investment in Colombia by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

  • Data center investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities.

  • A detailed study of the existing Colombia data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the Colombia data center market size during the forecast period.

  • Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Colombia

  • Facilities Covered (Existing): 05

  • Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 03

  • Coverage:

  • Bogota

  • Other Cities

  • Existing vs Upcoming (Area)

  • Existing vs Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

  • Data center colocation market in Colombia

  • Market Revenue & Forecast (2021-2027)

  • Retail Colocation Pricing

  • The Colombia data center landscape market investments are classified as IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecasting.

  • A comprehensive analysis of the Colombia data center market growth, latest trends, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

  • Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

  • A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market.

MARKET TRENDS

  • Growing Adoption of Artificial Intelligence in Colombia

  • Increased Adoption of Growing Cloud Services

  • 5G Deployment increasing Edge Data Center Investment

  • Procurement of Renewable Energy in Colombia

VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Some of the key investors in the Colombia data center market in 2021 included HostDime, Scala Data Centers, GlobeNet, and Equinix.

  • In Colombia, GlobeNet and AngloGold Ashanti Colombia are some telecom operators working towards deploying commercial 5G services.

IT Infrastructure Providers

  • Arista Networks

  • Broadcom

  • Cisco Systems

  • Dell Technologies

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise

  • Huawei Technologies

  • IBM

  • Lenovo

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

  • ACOM

  • Fluor Corporation

  • ZFB Group

  • Quark

Support Infrastructure Providers

  • ABB

  • ALFA LAVAL

  • Armstrong Ceiling Solutions

  • Assa Abloy

  • Caterpillar

  • Cummins

  • Delta Electronics

  • Daikin Applied (Daikin Industries)

  • Eaton

  • Flex

  • Generac Power Systems

  • Johnson Controls

  • Legrand

  • Mitsubishi Electric

  • Piller Power Systems

  • Rittal

  • Schneider Electric

  • STULZ

  • Siemens

  • Vertiv

Data Center Investors

  • Equinix

  • GlobeNet

  • HostDime

  • IPXON Networks

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Existing & Upcoming Third-Party Data Centers in Columbia

  • 20+ Unique Data Center Properties

  • Data Center It Load Capacity

  • Data Center White Floor Area Space

  • Existing Vs Upcoming Data Center Capacity by Cities

  • Cities Covered

  • Bogota

  • Other Cities

Chapter 2 Investment Opportunities in Columbia

  • Data Center Investments

  • Investment by Area

  • Investment by Power Capacity

Chapter 3 Data Center Colocation Market in Columbia

  • Colocation Services Market in Columbia

  • Retail Colocation

  • Colocation Pricing (Quarter Rack, Half Rack, Full Rack) & Add-Ons

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

  • Market Drivers

  • Market Trends

  • Market Restraints

Chapter 5 Market Segmentation

  • IT Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

  • Electrical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

  • Mechanical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

  • General Construction Services: Market Size & Forecast

Chapter 6 Tier Standard Investment

  • Tier I & II

  • Tier III

  • Tier IV

Chapter 7 Key Market Participants

  • It Infrastructure Providers

  • Construction Contractors

  • Support Infrastructure Providers

  • Data Center Investors

Chapter 8 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jh8k56

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • After stock splits for Alphabet and Amazon, here’s who might be next

    Stock splits typically have led to oversized returns, says Bank of America.

  • 3 Reasons Amazon Stock Could Soar After Its Split

    It's certainly understandable; getting more shares of your favorite company can bring a smile to the faces of even the most stoic among us. It's also true that companies that announce their intentions to split their stock tend to see their share prices run up as the split date approaches. All this buying can drive share prices up, bringing in more momentum traders and adding fuel to the fire.

  • Here are 3 top dividend stocks for stable cash return and inflation protection — one of them even offers an incredible 13.3% yield

    Look beyond the popular growth stocks. A healthy stream of income awaits.

  • Here’s why Warren Buffett bought all the Occidental Petroleum shares he could, even with oil prices shooting past $100

    Energy prices are soaring. But bargain-hunter Buffett continues to bet on big oil.

  • 2 Electric Vehicle Stocks Under $10 That Analysts Like

    Over the past year and a half, the Biden Administration has shown a consistent policy bent toward the promotion of electric vehicles (EVs). This has given EV manufacturers openings for new contracts with Federal, state, and local level government agencies. More importantly, the Administration has publicly backed Federal funding for a massive build-out of EV charging infrastructure. This provides a real opening for investors. The modern EV industry is young, and provides investors with an array o

  • China to Wrap Probe Into Didi as Soon as This Week, WSJ Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese regulators are preparing to wrap up their investigation into Didi Global Inc. and restore the ride-hailing giant’s main apps to mobile stores as soon as this week, the Wall Street Journal reported.Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia ReboundUS May Allow More Iran Oil to Flow Even Without Deal, Say

  • 5 Growth Stocks That Can Build Generational Wealth by 2040

    These innovative growth stocks have the potential to lead investors to financial independence in less than two decades.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, , we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Snap Inc. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Elon Musk Tries to Reassure About Tesla

    The CEO of the electric vehicle maker wants to appease worried markets after one of his worrying messages about Tesla.

  • OPEC to Boost Oil Production: Buy These 2 Oil Stocks If They Drop

    If higher oil production pushes crude prices and oil stocks lower, you'll want to pick up shares of these two energy companies.

  • Engineer Who Fled Charges of Stealing Chip Technology in US Now Thrives in China

    (Bloomberg) -- Few companies are better positioned to benefit from the crippling shortage of computer chips than ASML Holding NV, a Dutch manufacturer whose equipment plays an integral role in making the world’s most advanced semiconductors.Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia ReboundUS May Allow More Iran Oil to Flow E

  • Ant Unveils Singapore Digital Bank in Southeast Asian Push

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co. launched its digital bank in Singapore, as China’s largest online financial platform branches out of its home market amid regulatory headwinds. Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia ReboundUS May Allow More Iran Oil to Flow Even Without Deal, Says VitolBitcoin Miners Are

  • Why Shopify Declined by 12.1% in May

    The e-commerce platform just inked a deal to purchase a fulfilment technology provider to further grow its business.

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Plunged in May

    Investors think it's the wrong time to be invested in QuantumScape and other speculative stocks.

  • PayPal Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Has Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Strong: Is The Market Wrong?

    PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) has had a rough three months with its share price down 13%. However, a closer look at its...

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise After Market Rally Holds Key Levels; Apple News On Tap

    Stocks fell last week, but was it constructive? Tesla tumbled on Elon Musk's "super bad" warning. Apple WWDC is due.

  • Yes, You Can Profit from Inflation. Here's How

    From buying groceries to gasoline to automobiles, inflation has hammered Americans' purchasing power. In fact, the most well-known metric of inflation has soared to a four-decade high. A myriad of factors has come together to increase inflation in 2021 and … Continue reading → The post How to Profit From Inflation appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Gain Momentum

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Among the best are JD.com, NetEase, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy, with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Stocks Rise as China Reopening Offsets Rate Fears: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Europe gained along with US equity futures Monday as Beijing further eased Covid restrictions, helping soothe a fragile mood amid inflation and rate-hike concerns. Treasuries and the dollar slipped.Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia ReboundUS May Allow More Iran Oil to Flow Even Without Deal,

  • Inflation, Fed blackout, CEO doom and gloom: What to know this week

    Inflation takes centerstage in the week ahead, with May’s CPI print in focus. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve enters a blackout period before its next policy-setting meeting later this month.