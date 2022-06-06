Colombia Data Center Market Investment Report 2022-2027 Featuring Investors - Equinix, GlobeNet, HostDime, & IPXON Networks

Company Logo

Dublin, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Colombia Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report considers the present scenario of the Colombia data center market and its market dynamics for 2022-2027. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the market. The study includes the demand and supply aspects of the market.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE REPORT

Some of the major colocation operators in Colombia include InterNexa, HostDime, ODATA, and Equinix. According to the Uptime Institute, around 17 data center facilities are certified as Tier III in Colombia.

Local businesses, BFSI institutions, and foreign firms are among the customers hosting their data in colocation data centers in Colombia. In terms of location, Bogota dominated the colocation services market.

Colombia is a growing gaming market in Latin America after Brazil and Mexico, with the gaming population expected to increase significantly over the forecast period. This will increase the data generated by this industry, which in turn will be driving data center demand.

The deployment of 5G networks will boost the digital economy of the region and will lead to higher demand for high-bandwidth networking infrastructure and edge data centers. For instance, Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced AWS outposts in Colombia in May 2021.

In January 2022, the ICT Ministry and the administrative department of the public function (DAFP) announced a law for the digitalization and automation of government procedures.

In Colombia, renewable energy sources include hydropower, solar energy, biomass, geothermal, and wind energy. Colombia is working towards reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 51% by the 2030 from 2014 levels.

Colombia has over ten Free Trade Zones, including Rionegro (Medellin), Pacific (Cali), La Candelaria (Cartagena), Quindio, Santa Marta, Barranquilla, Cartagena, Palmaseca (Cali) and Arauca, which expect to attract data center facilities in the coming years.

MARKET TRENDS

Growing Adoption of Artificial Intelligence in Colombia

Increased Adoption of Growing Cloud Services

5G Deployment increasing Edge Data Center Investment

Procurement of Renewable Energy in Colombia

VENDOR ANALYSIS

Some of the key investors in the Colombia data center market in 2021 included HostDime, Scala Data Centers, GlobeNet, and Equinix.

In Colombia, GlobeNet and AngloGold Ashanti Colombia are some telecom operators working towards deploying commercial 5G services.

IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Lenovo

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

ACOM

Fluor Corporation

ZFB Group

Quark

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

ALFA LAVAL

Armstrong Ceiling Solutions

Assa Abloy

Caterpillar

Cummins

Delta Electronics

Daikin Applied (Daikin Industries)

Eaton

Flex

Generac Power Systems

Johnson Controls

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Piller Power Systems

Rittal

Schneider Electric

STULZ

Siemens

Vertiv

Data Center Investors

Equinix

GlobeNet

HostDime

IPXON Networks

