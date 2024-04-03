Colombia Returns to Bond Market in Test for EM Junk Appetite

(Bloomberg) -- Colombia is tapping global debt markets for the first time this year, testing investor appetite for junk-rated emerging-market bonds.

The South American oil producer is offering more of the notes due in 2035 and 2053 that it first issued in November, according to filings Wednesday. The proceeds will be used to fund social programs under the nation’s ESG guidelines.

The bonds were originally sold in a two-tranche deal in which the nation raised $2.5 billion, with coupons of 8% and 8.75%, respectively. S&P Global Ratings cut Colombia’s credit outlook to negative in January on “potentially persistent weak investor confidence” that risks weighing down growth.

President Gustavo Petro’s administration moved late Tuesday to assert control over one of the nation’s largest health insurer, a sign of how the leftist leader is turning to direct intervention in private industry as his efforts to overhaul the economic model through congress stall.

Bonds dipped across the curve Wednesday, leading losses in an emerging-market government bond index compiled by Bloomberg. They are among the worst performers in the index this year, handing investors losses of 3.6%, compared to 1.3% for peers.

A string of junk-rated nations — including Brazil, Turkey, and the Ivory Coast — have successfully issued debt on international markets this year as volatility in US rates dwindles with the Federal Reserve expected to start cutting interest rates soon.

The extra yield investors demand to hold Colombia’s external debt has dipped to 291 basis points over similar Treasuries, after falling nearly 100 basis points over the last 12 months.

Deutsche Bank Securities and Santander are managing the deal.

