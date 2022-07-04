Colombia Social Commerce Market and Future Growth Databook 2022: A $3303.3 Million Market Opportunity by 2028
DUBLIN, July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Colombia Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Social Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Social Commerce industry in Colombia has recorded strong growth over the last four quarters, supported by increased e-commerce penetration and rising social commerce adoption in small cities.
The social commerce industry in Colombia is expected to grow by 35.6% on annual basis to reach US$730.1 million in 2022.
The social commerce industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 29.6% during 2022-2028.
The social commerce GMV in the country will increase from US$730.1 million in 2022 to reach US$3303.3 million by 2028.
Key Report Benefits:
In-depth Understanding of Social Commerce Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunities and key trends along with forecast (2019-2028).
Insights into Opportunity by end-use sectors - Get market dynamics by end-use sectors to assess emerging opportunity across various end-use sectors.
Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate social commerce strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers, and risks in the industry.
Report Scope
The report provides in-depth, data-centric analysis of social commerce in Colombia. Below is a summary of key market segments:
Colombia Ecommerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2019-2028
Colombia Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2019-2028
Colombia Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Retail Product Categories, 2019-2028
Clothing & Footwear
Beauty and Personal Care
Food & Grocery
Appliances and Electronics
Home Improvement
Colombia Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Segment, 2019-2028
B2B
B2C
C2C
Colombia Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Device, 2019-2028
Mobile
Desktop
Colombia Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location, 2019-2028
Domestic
Cross Border
Colombia Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location, 2019-2028
Tier-1 Cities
Tier-2 Cities
Tier-3 Cities
Colombia Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Payment Method, 2019-2028
Credit Card
Debit Card
Bank Transfer
Prepaid Card
Digital & Mobile Wallet
Other Digital Payment
Cash
Colombia Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour,2021
By Age
By Income Level
By Gender
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/29noyo
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/colombia-social-commerce-market-and-future-growth-databook-2022--a-3303-3-million-market-opportunity-by-2028--301580117.html
SOURCE Research and Markets