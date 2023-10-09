How a Colombian billionaire rode to the rescue at Metro Bank

Gilinski has earned a reputation as a turnaround specialist for taking punts on troubled lenders - Grupo Gilinski

Colombia in the early 1990s was not a place for the faint-hearted.

At the time, the South American nation was the main global producer of cocaine, with drug gangs such as the notorious Cali Cartel running riot. It was big business and some banks could not resist catering for customers who dealt in arms, drugs, and fraud.

The Bank of Credit and Commerce International (BCCI), dubbed the “Bank of Crooks and Criminals International”, was the go-to lender. Established in Luxembourg in 1972, the BCCI grew to become the seventh largest private bank in the world, operating in 78 countries with assets of more than $20bn (£16.4bn).

However, after a years-long undercover operation by US law enforcement, which included infiltrating Colombia’s drug cartels, the fraud-ridden lender collapsed in 1991, triggering the longest-ever liquidation in history.

While a number of BCCI executives were jailed amid the fallout, the collapse of the bank presented opportunities for others.

Jaime Gilinski Bacal, a Harvard MBA graduate and former mergers and acquisitions banker at Morgan Stanley, snapped up the Colombian assets of BCCI for next to nothing. There is no suggestion of any wrongdoing on his part.

In an interview last year, he said: “I read in the FT that the BCCI bank had collapsed. My dream was to be a banker so I got in contact with Touche Ross, the liquidators, and asked if I could buy the Colombian business.”

Gilinski, still in his 30s at the time, embarked on a restructuring of the bank to arrest a run on assets. After four years, Gilinski had almost quadrupled the bank’s assets and cashed out, making a handsome return on his investment after selling the renamed Banco Andino for a reported $70m.

The venture also earned Gilinski a reputation as a turnaround specialist. Three decades later and the 65-year-old is still taking punts on troubled lenders. Gilinski stepped in over the weekend to rescue Metro Bank after regulators sounded out potential buyers to snap up the embattled lender.

The 65-year-old will lead a deeply discounted £150m equity raise, putting in £102m of his own cash via his investment vehicle Spaldy Investments. It will see Spaldy, which is already Metro’s largest investor, increase its stake from 9.2pc to 53pc if the deal is nodded through, making Gilinski Metro’s majority shareholder.

His stake in Metro was first disclosed in November 2019 following a major accounting gaffe at the bank. At the time, Metro’s shares traded hands at around 200p, compared to the 30p the bank will sell shares as part of its upcoming fundraising plan.

To date, he has left his daughter to play an active role in Metro on the family’s behalf. Dorita Gilinski, an Oxford graduate who also holds an MBA from Harvard, was appointed to Metro’s board as a non-executive director last year.

So why is Gilinski stepping in now to act as Metro’s white knight? One City analyst says: “To make money, as simple as that.”

He adds: “I guess he’ll look to exit when he’s happy with the return on his investment or he decides that a return can’t be achieved.”

On Sunday night, the billionaire pointed to his support of Metro’s branch-based model at a time when rivals are closing thousands of branches.

He said: “The opportunity to become the bank’s major shareholder is driven by my belief in the need for physical and digital banking underpinned by a focus on exceptional customer service.

“I believe that the package announced today [Sunday] enables the bank to pursue growth and build on the foundational work undertaken over the past three years.”

Although Gilinski, who is worth an estimated $5.3bn according to Forbes, resides in London with his family, he has previously been largely unknown in the UK. So, could regulators be concerned about one man taking control of a British bank with nearly three million customers?

City figures do not think it will present a problem. The analyst says: “I would have thought the refinancing deal would have been discussed with the regulator before they went public so I assume the regulator must have already done its due diligence and is comfortable with him.”

Despite the frantic scramble to rescue Metro over the weekend, Gilinski does not appear to be someone who makes rash decisions. After selling his stake in the former BCCI, Gilinski and his family acquired Banco de Colombia in 1994 for $365m, in what was then the largest privatisation in the state’s history.

To get the deal over the line, Gilinski secured backing from around 100 international investors, including high-profile figures such as George Soros, who reportedly invested $50m. Again, after only three years, the family sold control of the bank in 1997 in a deal valued at $800m.

After investments in Spain and the UK, in recent years, Gilinski has turned his attention back to Colombia’s business establishment, wresting control of the country’s largest food company from its most powerful business group earlier this year.

He fought an ugly takeover battle in partnership with Abu Dhabi’s royal family, Gilinski snapped up a majority stake in Nutresa in May.

The investment is now expected to deliver significant returns. It has previously been reported that some of Gilinski’s assets were stored in more than three dozen companies in the British Virgin Islands (BVI) and Panama, where he is a citizen and once held a diplomatic post. Spaldy Investments is headquartered in the BVI.

Lawyers for Gilinski previously responded to such claims saying: “Mr Gilinski has always conducted himself in an honourable and highly reputable manner.”

After building his career and fortune from the ruins of BCCI, Gilinski has a task on his hands to turn around the embattled Metro.

Last year, when asked what his chances were of winning the battle for Nutresa, he said it was merely “a question of patience, time and perseverance”.

After Metro’s accident-prone run, Gilinski may need all three in spades to deliver a turnaround this time.

