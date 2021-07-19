U.S. markets close in 3 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,243.05
    -84.11 (-1.94%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,813.72
    -874.13 (-2.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,228.93
    -198.30 (-1.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,141.96
    -21.27 (-0.98%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.95
    -4.86 (-6.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,808.00
    -7.00 (-0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    25.10
    -0.69 (-2.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1808
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1990
    -0.1010 (-7.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3683
    -0.0087 (-0.63%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.4000
    -0.6660 (-0.61%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,679.02
    -756.58 (-2.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    733.27
    -24.76 (-3.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,844.39
    -163.70 (-2.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,652.74
    -350.34 (-1.25%)
     

Colombian on-demand delivery startup Rappi raises 'over' $500M at a $5.25B valuation

Mary Ann Azevedo
·1 min read

Rappi, a Colombian on-demand delivery startup, has raised “over” $500 million at a $5.25 billion valuation in a Series G round led by T. Rowe Price, the company announced late Friday.

Baillie Gifford, Third Point, Octahedron, GIC SoftBank, DST Global, Y Combinator, Andreessen Horowitz and Sequoia Capital and others also participated in the round.

The new financing brings Rappi’s total raised since its 2015 inception to over $2 billion, according to Crunchbase. Today, the country has operations in 9 countries and more than 250 cities across Latin America. Its last raise was a $300 million a Series F funding round in September of 2020.

According to the Latin American Venture Capital and Private Equity Association (LAVCA), Rappi focused on delivering beverages and first, and has since expanded into meals, groceries, tech goods and medicine. The company also offers a cash withdrawal feature, allowing users to pay with credit cards and then receive cash from one of Rappi’s delivery agents. Today, the company says its app allows consumers to “order nearly any good or service.”

In addition to traditional delivery, it says “users can get products delivered in less than 10 minutes, can access financial services, as well as 'whims,” and “favors.' Whims allow users to order anything available in their coverage area. Favors offer an array of custom services, such as running an errand, going to the hardware store or picking out and delivering a gift. The two products allow users to connect directly with a courier.

Simón Borrero, Sebastian Mejia, and Felipe Villamarin launched the company in 2015, graduating from Y Combinator the following year. A16z’s initial investment in July 2016 was the Silicon Valley firm’s first investment in Latin America, according to LAVCA.

Recommended Stories

  • Dover raises $20M to bring the concept of 'orchestration' to recruitment

    Despite being one of the earliest adopters of using the world wide web to disrupt how its business is done and connect with more potential customers, the recruitment industry ironically remains one of the more fragmented and behind the times when it comes to using new, cloud based services to work more efficiently. Dover, which has built what CEO and co-founder Max Kolysh describes as a "recruitment orchestration platform" -- aimed at recruiters, it helps them juggle and aggregate multiple candidate pools to source suitable job candidates automatically, and then manage the process of outreach (including using tools to automatically re-write job descriptions, as well as to write recruitment and rejection letters) -- has raised $20 million from an impressive list of investors.

  • Oil slumps 6% amid OPEC+ deal to boost supply, rising COVID cases

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices plunged more than $4 a barrel on Monday, headed for its worst day since March, after OPEC+ agreed to boost output, stoking fears of a surplus as rising COVID-19 infections in many countries threaten demand. U.S. oil futures were down $4.56, or 6.4%, at $67.25 a barrel.

  • Top-Rated Biotech Stock BioNTech Tacks On New Cancer Business With Kite Platform Buy

    BioNTech stock rose Monday after the company said it was acquiring a manufacturing site and a platform from Gilead's Kite.

  • TSA data shows post-pandemic record travelers on Sunday

    Airline stocks were taking a beating Monday, but travelers have so far been undeterred by rising COVID-19 cases as a the number of travelers rose to a post-pandemic record over the weekend. Transportation Security Administration throughput data showed that 2,227,704 travelers went through TSA checkpoints on Sunday, the most since Feb. 28, 2020, which was more than a week before the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. And the three-day total of 6,407,500 travel

  • OPEC reaches deal on oil production increase

    OPEC+ reached a deal on oil production increases Sunday, following a protracted dispute between the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. Why it matters: The increase in oil production, which is at the center of the agreement, comes at a pivotal point as global economies prepare to open up post-pandemic. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeEarlier this month, gasoline prices spiked, reaching their highest levels in over six years a

  • Dow skids more than 800 points as spread of delta variant, global tensions rattle investors

    Stocks trade sharply lower Monday at midday, with concerns about the global spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 getting much of the blame, but also rising geopolitical tensions from cyberattacks.

  • PS4 "Crypto" Warehouse Was Actually Farming FIFA Crap

    While initial reports last week indicated that an enormous warehouse discovered in Ukraine packed full of PS4 consoles was being used to mine crypto, a little further investigation has found that the machines were probably being used to farm FIFA Ultimate Team cards.

  • 10 Marijuana Stocks Reddit is Buying Amid New Federal Marijuana Legalization Bill

    In this article, we discuss the 10 marijuana stocks Reddit is buying amid new federal marijuana legalization bill. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Marijuana Stocks Reddit is Buying Amid New Federal Marijuana Legalization Bill. Three lawmakers from the Democratic Party in the United States […]

  • 3 No-Brainer Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Warren Buffett doesn't always beat the market. Investors don't have to scratch their heads in consternation about how Buffett makes his money. Here are three no-brainer Buffett stocks to buy right now.

  • COVID-19 cases may cause an S&P 500 correction, analyst says. Buy these stocks in the next dip.

    It’s a rough start to the week for markets. Stocks sold off in Asia and Europe, with Dow industrials futures tumbling more than 300 points to set the tone for a turbulent day ahead.

  • Worried about inflation? Here’s how investments did in the 1970s

    In the 1990s movie The Shipping News, an old newspaperman explains to Kevin Spacey how to cover the news. Yes, the inflation forecasts were surging months ago, and hit 8-year highs. The bond market’s 5-year inflation forecast is now lower than it was in mid-March.

  • 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE) and Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) fit the bill as they reimagine the tourism and video gaming industries, respectively. Let's explore the reasons why these growth stocks look poised for bull runs. On July 11, Virgin Galactic completed a historic feat by sending its founder, Sir Richard Branson, to lower space, beating out rivals Blue Origin and SpaceX, both of which are attempting similar missions.

  • Moderna's Joining the S&P 500: What's Next for the Hot Vaccine Stock?

    No, it's the S&P 500 index, for a good reason: The index always includes the 500 largest companies that trade on U.S. stock exchanges. As it turns out, another biotech stock is set to take Alexion's spot: Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA). S&P Global announced last Thursday evening that Moderna would be added to the S&P 500, effective prior to the market open on July 21.

  • Dow Jones Dives 800 Points On Covid-19 Fears; Apple, Tesla Stock Sell Off

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average dived 800 points Monday on rising Covid-19 fears. Apple and Tesla stock sold off in morning trade.

  • Zoom to buy Five9 in $14.7 billion deal

    Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman discuss Zoom's first billion-dollar acquisition with Five9 for $14.7 billion and how Zoom acquiring Five9 is the first step the company is taking to stay competitive post-pandemic.

  • Why Ashford Hospitality Trust Fell as Much as 17% in Early Trading Today

    The hotel landlord made a change to its shares after the close on Friday. On the one hand, it's not particularly meaningful; on the other, it is.

  • Got $5,000? These 3 Stocks Can Make You Richer in the Second Half of 2021 (and Beyond)

    These three technology stocks stand to benefit significantly from the rapid digitization of the global economy.

  • Why Tractor Supply Company Fell 7% on Monday

    Tractor Supply (NASDAQ: TSCO) shareholders lost ground to a falling market on Monday. The retailer's stock fell 7% two hours into the trading day compared to a 1.5% drop in the broader market, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Wall Street found reasons to complain about its recent earnings report, even though that announcement showed strong sales growth in the fiscal second quarter.

  • Why Airline Stocks Are Falling Today

    What happened There is growing anxiety that the so-called Delta coronavirus variant will crimp the global economy and lead to a fresh round of travel restrictions. Airline stocks were under pressure on ...

  • 3 Explosive Stocks to Buy Right Now

    These companies are making big moves in their respective markets -- and investors should take notice.