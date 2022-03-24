U.S. markets open in 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,468.75
    +21.25 (+0.48%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,368.00
    +118.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,529.75
    +82.75 (+0.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,056.50
    +9.10 (+0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.87
    -1.06 (-0.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,947.30
    +10.00 (+0.52%)
     

  • Silver

    25.58
    +0.39 (+1.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0982
    -0.0030 (-0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3770
    +0.0560 (+2.41%)
     

  • Vix

    23.36
    +0.42 (+1.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3181
    -0.0022 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.8630
    +0.7500 (+0.62%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,846.87
    +596.23 (+1.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    986.69
    +20.08 (+2.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,471.12
    +10.49 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,110.39
    +70.23 (+0.25%)
     
JUST IN:

Jobless claims hit the lowest level since 1969

Continuing claims also fell further to reach 1.35 million — the least since January 1970

Colombian payment infra startup Simetrik lands $20M Series A at a $100M+ valuation

Mary Ann Azevedo
·4 min read

Infrastructure startups continue to attract venture dollars across the globe, especially in the case of payments infrastructure providers. No-code too also remains a draw. A startup that is a blend of the two can be found in Bogota, Colombia-based Simetrik, which just raised $20 million in a Series A funding round at a valuation “north of $100 million.”

The startup says its infrastructure “delivers greater control and transparency” over a company’s financial transactions by automating reconciliation through a no-code offering. In other words, ​​says co-founder and COO Santiago Gomez, the company’s software automates reconciliation for financial teams that have a high number of transactions and reports. It works by reconciling that financial information with the aim of providing “real-time visibility, traceability and cleaned information” to their finances.

“What makes us better than competitors is the fact that it is provided as a service, where finance teams are independent from tech teams in configuring a big data back end with a spreadsheet-like interface,” Gomez told TechCrunch.

The startup was founded in 2019 after a pivot from an e-commerce company called Ropeo that came out of Y Combinator’s Winter 2018 cohort. It has been growing 20% month-over-month in the past year and expects to end the year with about $10 million in annual recurring revenue, according to co-founder and CEO Alejandro Casas.

“We’re investing over 45% of our revenue and funding in developing product,” he said.

Simetrik recently began offering a payment methods orchestrator, which it says allows payment services companies to be able to connect directly to different payment methods. This has the potential to save the companies months of work and thousands of dollars in investment, according to Gomez.

“As the payment methods landscape becomes increasingly saturated and complex -- from the proliferation of BNPL, issuers, wallets and loyalty programs to crypto-wallets and cash networks -- payment orchestrators like Simetrik will be key for money movement and data ledgers,” Gomez said.

In the past two years since it launched, the startup says it has reconciled $75 billion of TPV (total portfolio value) per year. Today, it has 45 clients across 10 countries and is processing transactions in 25 countries. Customers include a number of high-growth Latin American entities such as Rappi, Mercado Libre, Bancolombia, Clip, Ualá, DLocal, Nubank, Oxxo and Payu. It also recently landed Chai Payments out of South Korea as a customer.

“The experience of working closely with payment and fintech companies made us realize that there are still many obstacles for companies that use many different types of payment methods to satisfy increasing demand,” Casas said. “We’re seeing rapid growth in the payment methods space at a global level, with new companies coming onto the market everyday.”

New York City-based FinTech Collective led the Series A financing, which also included participation from Tiger Global and Moore Capital, along with existing backers such as Cometa (which led the company’s seed round) and Monashees. Several angel investors, including -- but not limited to -- Addi CEO Santiago Suarez and Jason Pate, head of corporate strategy and development at Plaid, also put money in the round.

In addition to the $20 million in equity, Simetrik also secured $4 million in venture debt. In total since inception, the company has raised $29.3 million in equity and debt.

Carlos Alonso Torras, principal at FinTech Collective and the firm’s head of emerging markets, said his firm was drawn to the team’s “focus and tenacity.”

“The reconciliation technology already deployed by the company powerfully complements its vision of building a payment orchestration platform. Simetrik is uniquely positioned to build out the latter from such a vantage point, while possessing a deep understanding of the operational needs and processes of LatAms top tech players,” Torras told TechCrunch. “That is besides the no-code solution’s actual ability to automate reconciliation, which addresses a fundamental pain point within a region digitizing at breakneck speed.”

“Simetrik has built a foundation to scale aggressively, beyond Latin America,” he added.

For its part, Cometa said that “Simetrik is revolutionizing the way Latin America’s super apps, top banks and retailers reconcile bank statement transactions and add payments to company ledgers.”

The company says it will use its new capital in part toward hiring. One year ago, it had 72 employees. Presently, it has nearly 200, with plans to hire 100 more employees globally. It also plans to put the funds toward continuing to develop the orchestrator and expand into EMEA and APAC.

Why global investors are flocking to back Latin American startups

Recommended Stories

  • Oklahoma House passes near-total ban on abortions

    Oklahoma's state House of Representatives on Tuesday passed a bill that would amount to a near total ban on abortions in the state, should it become law.Under the bill, doctors in Oklahoma would be banned from performing an abortion at any point during a woman's pregnancy, except in a case that would save the woman's life, local news outlet KFOR reported.Citizens of Oklahoma would be able to sue doctors who perform abortions and could also file...

  • You can find, and pay for, Spin scooters on Lyft's app now

    Shared micromobility company Spin and ride-hailing company Lyft are partnering to bring Spin electric scooters to the Lyft app in 60 U.S. markets by the end of the year. The integration, which will enable users to not only find but also pay for scooters through Lyft's app, will initially roll out on Thursday in Nashville, Tennessee, followed by 13 additional cities through April. The partnership supports a more combined transportation ecosystem, one that manifests in other similar app integrations.

  • China's EV chassis maker PIX raises $11M to build its own smart vehicles

    The autonomous driving industry in China has enjoyed a boom over the past two years, with both institutional and corporate investors pouring money into a driverless future. One of these ambitious self-driving hardware suppliers is PIX Moving, a Chinese company specializing in automotive skateboards -- a type of chassis that houses the batteries, drive units and other key components, and can be adapted to various kinds of self-driving scenarios because of its modular architecture -- similar to what Canoo does. Founded by former architect Chuan Yu in 2014, PIX recently secured 72 million yuan ($11 million) from a Series pre-A round, lifting its capital raised to $20 million, it told TechCrunch.

  • ‘This is not fair’: Wendy Williams begs bank to ‘let me have access to my money’

    Wells Fargo claimed in February that presenter was an ‘incapacitated person’ and needed a guardian

  • AT&T Is Too Cheap to Ignore While Others 'Wait and See'

    Indeed, investors are frustrated with T, but after AT&T's investor day last Monday, the opportunity appears too compelling at the current price prior to the Discovery deal closing. AT&T is set to split off Warner Bros to Discovery shareholders, which is likely to occur in mid-April. The transaction will give T shareholders 0.24 of a share of the new Warner Bros Discovery (with all current Discovery shares getting wrapped in) for each share of T. The value T is getting is extrapolated from the current value of DISCA, 71% of a $62 billion company, so at the current price of around $26 for DISCA, T holders have about $6/share in Warner Bros Discovery value.

  • 2 Top Bargain Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    These incredible companies are hanging out in Wall Street's bargain bin for all the wrong reasons.

  • Why the stock market isn’t ‘getting smoked’ even as Federal Reserve signals it’s ready to supersize interest rate hikes

    Equity investors aren't sweating Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's decision to unleash his inner hawk. Here's why.

  • Top 5 Positions in Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    Warren Buffett is undeniably the most closely watched, highest-profile investor in modern history. Not surprisingly, investors relentlessly clamor to match his success by analyzing his portfolio, hoping to absorb even a tiny morsel of Buffett's investment genius. Despite his unparalleled success, Buffett's investment model has always been transparent, straightforward, and consistent.

  • This Hot Growth Stock Is Still a Buy After Posting Enormous Gains

    Upstart is up significantly over the past week, but there could be room for the stock to keep running.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks Yielding More Than 8% in 2022

    Interest rates are heading higher, and that could be bad news for low-yielding stocks. Camping World Holdings (NYSE: CWH), Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ: CHK), and Zim Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE: ZIM) should all be paying out at least 8% yields this year. Selling recreational vehicles (RVs) may not seem like a hotbed for income investors, but Camping World has beefed up its distributions since hitting the market with its first quarterly dividend more than five years ago.

  • Russian Stock Market Rises After Closing for a Month

    Short-selling is banned, and Russian brokerages aren't allowed to let foreign clients sell securities.

  • Why Carnival Stock Dropped Even More Today

    Shares of cruise tour company Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) fell 2.5% through 1:55 p.m. EDT Wednesday -- its second down day in a row after missing earnings yesterday. Tic-tac-toe, three-in-a-row investment banks Stifel Nicolaus, Deutsche Bank, and Citigroup lined up to offer lower price targets on Carnival stock today. Of the three, only Stifel still has a "buy" rating on Carnival stock, noting that management "remains generally upbeat" about trends in cruise bookings for late this year and into 2023.

  • Russia’s War on Ukraine Is Hurting Steel Supply. Why Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Could Benefit.

    Cleveland-Cliffs stock is JPMorgan’s top pick in the steel sector, the investment bank said Thursday, as Russia’s war on Ukraine hits global supply for steel. Cleveland-Cliffs stock is gaining. In a Thursday report, JPMorgan analyst Michael Glick noted that “Russia’s invasion a month ago nearly instantly set off a butterfly effect across thesteel markets,” with the impact only beginning to be felt in North America.

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 3/23: Nvidia, Lucid, Holley

    The history is very clear: At times like these, you need to stay the course, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Wednesday. As of Tuesday, the stock market had given back 50% of its gains since November. It's easy to be overwhelmed by the daily doom and gloom of everything that's going wrong, Cramer admitted.

  • Nvidia Would Consider Using Intel as a Foundry, CEO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Nvidia Corp., one of the largest buyers of outsourced chip production, said it will explore using Intel Corp. as a possible manufacturer of its products, but said Intel’s journey to becoming a foundry will be difficult. Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Searchers Identify Parts of WreckageRussia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said NoWall Street Is Scrambling For the Exits in Moscow — and Bill

  • NIO Stock Could Weather the Macro Headwinds, Says Morgan Stanley

    Recently, the Chinese EV space has been beset by several worrying developments. Morgan Stanley’s Tim Hsiao counts “geopolitical tensions, pervasive Covid curbs and ADR de-listing risks” which have further impacted EV start-ups already struggling with operational challenges such as disruptions to the supply of chips, batteries and other elements. Rising EV manufacturing costs which will result in higher prices could also mean EV sales will take a hit. However, given the “continuous innovation,” i

  • GameStop stock soars, Tilray stock climbs on cannabis M&A, Netflix to crack down on password sharing

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several of today's trending stock tickers.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Exploding Ahead of Earnings

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock bounced back sharply this morning and was surging as high as 8% as of 11:30 a.m. ET. A rival just made a huge growth move in the only international market Nio is targeting, but investors are placing big bets on Nio ahead of earnings and on speculation of the launch of a new car model in the coming weeks. Nio will report its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 earnings on March 24 after market close.

  • Soft landing? Activist investor Carl Icahn sees ‘recession or even worse’ ahead for the U.S.

    Fed Chairman Jerome Powell this week said he could see a "soft landing" for the U.S. economy despite interest rate hikes. The chairman of Icahn Enteprises, Carl Icahn, disagrees.

  • Moderna now has $21 billion in signed deals for its COVID-19 vaccine in 2022

    Shares of Moderna Inc. gained 0.4% in premarket trading on Thursday after the company said it's now signed $21 billion in advance purchase agreements for 2022 for its COVID-19 vaccine. That's up from $19 billion in signed agreements at the end of February. Moderna has not yet signed a new purchase agreement with the U.S.; in the news release, it confirmed that discussions for 2022 and 2023 agreements are going with several countries, "including with the U.S." Moderna's stock is down 29.6% so far