The colonel is getting saucy: KFC announces Saucy Nuggets, newest addition to menu

KFC's chicken nuggets are about to get a whole lot saucier.

The company announced Thursday it is introducing Saucy Nuggets to its menu April 1. The nuggets will be available in five flavors at KFC restaurants nationwide.

The flavors include three brand-new sauces and the return of two fan favorites that, according to KFC, have inspired petitions advocating for their return. The flavors include:

Honey Siracha: A sweet heat sauce using a blend of red chili peppers, garlic and honey

Korean BBQ: A sweet and savory umami sauce with soy sauce, garlic, sugar and sesame

Sticky Chicky Sweet 'n Sour Sauce: A balanced combination of sweet and tangy flavors including pineapple, garlic, vinegar and chili

Nashville Hot: Smoky, spicy and crispy, with an even ratio of flavor and smokiness to heat that brings balance

Georgia Gold: A honey mustard-style BBQ sauce made with vinegar, honey and savory seasoning

The Saucy Nuggets will be available in a 10-piece entrée for $5.99, or as part of a combo meal with a medium drink and Secret Recipe Fries for $9.99, according to KFC.

KFC announced Thursday it is introducing Saucy Nuggets to its menu April 1. The nuggets will be available in five flavors at KFC restaurants nationwide.

The company also said customers can get a free 10-piece Saucy Nuggets when they spend $10 or more on a KFC.com or KFC app purchase.

“We’ve entered the sauce chat," said Nick Chavez, CMO of KFC U.S., in a news release announcing the Saucy Nuggets. "Our KFC Nuggets – made from 100% white meat chicken and hand-breaded with KFC’s secret recipe of 11 herbs & spices – dripping with these sauces create an unmatched flavor experience, with something for every palate.”

Behold, the Chizza: A new pizza-inspired fried chicken menu item is debuting at KFC

KFC also introducing new dessert item

In addition to the Saucy Nuggets, KFC is also adding a new dessert item to its menu: Apple Pie Poppers.

Filled with warm apple pie filling and wrapped in a buttery and flaky crust, customers can get four Apple Pie Poppers for $2.49.

In addition to the Saucy Nuggets, KFC is also adding a new dessert item to its menu: Apple Pie Poppers.

KFC introduced pizza-inspired item last month

The Saucy Nuggets arrive about a month after KFC introduced a pizza-inspired item called a Chizza to its menu.

Story continues

The item, pronounced "cheet-za," features two white meat fried chicken filets topped with marinara sauce, melted mozzarella cheese and crispy pepperoni.

According to KFC, the Chizza first debuted on KFC menus in the Philippines in 2015 and has since made its way to KFC restaurants in Korea, Taiwan, India, Thailand, Germany, Spain and Mexico, among other countries. It was available in the U.S. for the first time beginning Feb. 26.

Customers can order the Chizza on its own or with a combo meal, which includes KFC's Secret Recipe fries and a medium drink. Customers can also order a half Chizza, which is one fried chicken filet with the same toppings rather than two.

Gabe Hauari is a national trending news reporter at USA TODAY. You can follow him on X @GabeHauari or email him at Gdhauari@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: KFC Saucy Nuggets: See when the new item will be available