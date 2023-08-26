Colonial Coal International Corp. (CVE:CAD) surges 14%; retail investors who own 58% shares profited along with insiders

Key Insights

Significant control over Colonial Coal International by retail investors implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

The top 7 shareholders own 42% of the company

Insiders own 23% of Colonial Coal International

Every investor in Colonial Coal International Corp. (CVE:CAD) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. We can see that retail investors own the lion's share in the company with 58% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Following a 14% increase in the stock price last week, retail investors profited the most, but insiders who own 23% stock also stood to gain from the increase.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Colonial Coal International.

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Colonial Coal International?

We don't tend to see institutional investors holding stock of companies that are very risky, thinly traded, or very small. Though we do sometimes see large companies without institutions on the register, it's not particularly common.

There are many reasons why a company might not have any institutions on the share registry. It may be hard for institutions to buy large amounts of shares, if liquidity (the amount of shares traded each day) is low. If the company has not needed to raise capital, institutions might lack the opportunity to build a position. Alternatively, there might be something about the company that has kept institutional investors away. Colonial Coal International's earnings and revenue track record (below) may not be compelling to institutional investors -- or they simply might not have looked at the business closely.

Our data indicates that hedge funds own 15% of Colonial Coal International. That worth noting, since hedge funds are often quite active investors, who may try to influence management. Many want to see value creation (and a higher share price) in the short term or medium term. Rosseau Asset Management Ltd. is currently the largest shareholder, with 15% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 11% and 7.6% of the stock. David Austin, who is the second-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Chief Executive Officer.

Our studies suggest that the top 7 shareholders collectively control less than half of the company's shares, meaning that the company's shares are widely disseminated and there is no dominant shareholder.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Colonial Coal International

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Colonial Coal International Corp.. Insiders have a CA$67m stake in this CA$292m business. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public -- including retail investors -- own 58% of Colonial Coal International. This level of ownership gives investors from the wider public some power to sway key policy decisions such as board composition, executive compensation, and the dividend payout ratio.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 4.5%, of the company's shares. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Next Steps:

