Colonial Coal International (CVE:CAD) Is In A Good Position To Deliver On Growth Plans

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. Nonetheless, only a fool would ignore the risk that a loss making company burns through its cash too quickly.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether Colonial Coal International (CVE:CAD) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

How Long Is Colonial Coal International's Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. In January 2024, Colonial Coal International had CA$4.1m in cash, and was debt-free. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through CA$1.9m. So it had a cash runway of about 2.2 years from January 2024. That's decent, giving the company a couple years to develop its business. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

TSXV:CAD Debt to Equity History March 18th 2024

How Is Colonial Coal International's Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Colonial Coal International didn't record any revenue over the last year, indicating that it's an early stage company still developing its business. So while we can't look to sales to understand growth, we can look at how the cash burn is changing to understand how expenditure is trending over time. Over the last year its cash burn actually increased by 3.0%, which suggests that management are increasing investment in future growth, but not too quickly. However, the company's true cash runway will therefore be shorter than suggested above, if spending continues to increase. Colonial Coal International makes us a little nervous due to its lack of substantial operating revenue. So we'd generally prefer stocks from this list of stocks that have analysts forecasting growth.

Can Colonial Coal International Raise More Cash Easily?

While its cash burn is only increasing slightly, Colonial Coal International shareholders should still consider the potential need for further cash, down the track. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Colonial Coal International has a market capitalisation of CA$439m and burnt through CA$1.9m last year, which is 0.4% of the company's market value. That means it could easily issue a few shares to fund more growth, and might well be in a position to borrow cheaply.

So, Should We Worry About Colonial Coal International's Cash Burn?

As you can probably tell by now, we're not too worried about Colonial Coal International's cash burn. For example, we think its cash burn relative to its market cap suggests that the company is on a good path. Although its increasing cash burn does give us reason for pause, the other metrics we discussed in this article form a positive picture overall. Looking at all the measures in this article, together, we're not worried about its rate of cash burn; the company seems well on top of its medium-term spending needs. Taking a deeper dive, we've spotted 3 warning signs for Colonial Coal International you should be aware of, and 2 of them shouldn't be ignored.

