A colonial in Dartmouth built in 1921 sold for over $800K: Weekly home sales
This week’s top-selling property in Dartmouth is a classic colonial that sold for $820,000.
The home at 175 Rockland Street is a rare find with five bedrooms and over 2,550 square feet of living space.
Filled with charm the home built in 1921 features a grand foyer, custom built-ins, French doors, and original hardwood floors.
The home has an updated eat-in kitchen, a spacious firplaced living room, a year-round sunroom, and a main suite.
On over two acres of the land, the property boasts an attached two-car garage with a workshop and a flagstone patio.
Here are all of the residential property transfers recorded in the Greater New Bedford area this week according to The Warren Group.
ACUSHNET
435 Main St $590,000.
Miguel A. and Luisa L. Sousa to Gilberto S. Gomes and Michelle L. Blun
BOURNE
15 Amberwood Ct Unit 15 $780,000.
White FT and Kimberly A. Colella to Lisa A. and David S. Obrien
33 Cliff Rd $550,000.
Jg Roth Supplemental Need and Charlene H. RothScott T. and Indy Hanson
4 Quail Hill Rd $620,000.
4 Quail Hill Road Nt and Ingrid A. Eldridge to Paul Mastrodonato and Kim Zygadlo
CARVER
13 Santana Way Unit 13 $520,000.
Kenneth C. and Karolyn J. Gorham to Gail P. Dorsey
DARTMOUTH
27 Jason Dr $375,000.
Mello FT and Diane M. Mello to Kristi L. Butler
480 Rock Odundee Rd $239,500.
H T. Mitchell to Silas M. and Darcilia F. Costa
175 Rockland St $820,000.
Red Tail Nt and Joseph P. Hannon to Brendan H. and Hannah M. Murphy
FAIRHAVEN
174 Dogwood St $677,500.
Dean S. Agius to Jean P. Ulrichsen
121 Ebony St $495,000.
Jens Ulrichsen to Susan Billings and Patrick M. Brennan
FALL RIVER
57 Almy St $404,000.
Joseph M. and Carmen M. Martins to Trenton Deterra
425 Anthony St $620,000.
Justin Johnson to Rodney Vincent
126 Arizona St $400,000.
Fall River Reo Inc to Aiyana M. Ortiz and Jadyn Collazo
71 Ash St $450,000.
Robin Neves and Carlos A. Reis to Angelica M. Penafiel
271 Bailey St $305,000.
Kwarcinski William P Est and Brian Beausoleil toCamen H Riquelme RET and Louis E. Riquelme
100 Bardsley St $445,000.
Ronald L. and Bernice A. Bernier to Joao Depina
138 Beattie St Unit 1 $255,000.
Debrah J. Lawson to Colleen Mcginnis
225 Chavenson St $165,000.
Lorraine L. Robert to Ronald Oliveira
411 Emmett St $474,000.
Louis and Donna M. Ganczarski to Wencheng J. Chang
252 Mott St $500,000.
Humberto M. Pereira to Maison A. Evangelista
133 Mount Pleasant St $425,000.
Aimee L. Sousa to Mayleen Tavares
71 Mystic St Unit 1 $245,000.
Tejpal and Suman Garhwal to Kevin Botelho
433 Slade St $445,000.
Gervasio Raposo and Christine Prevost to Matthew and Jennifer Rego
595 Slade St $349,000.
Samah Saadoon to Mattew Frias and Bree A. Schmidt
10 Wayne St $385,000.
Matthew Rego to Brandon York and Tiffany Tith
FREETOWN
2 Bryant St Unit E $323,000.
Simon Buerki to Matthew T. and Heather Pauliks
55 Narrows Rd $240,000.
Barbara E Nichols RET and Barbara E. Nichols to Brian E. Marquis
5 Sandy Ln $550,000.
James P. and Diane M. Smith to Robert C. Reis
LAKEVILLE
135 Bedford St $494,900.
Robert E. Wyman and Anntonette J. Wayman to Jack M. Walleston
4 Birdie Ct Unit 4 $550,000.
Reagan Rt and Frederick L. Reagan to James P. and Diane M. Smith
21 Country Club Ln Unit 21 $649,000.
William C. and Maria L. Zsambok to Hennessey Ft and Brian J. Hennessey
49 Howland Rd $665,000.
Kevin and Sydney Connors to Michael A. Bobulis and Nicle R. Benoit
57 Long Point Rd Unit 301 $550,000.
Lakeville Island LLC to Kristine Hussey
35 Riverside Dr Unit 35 $450,000.
Bernardo Londono T and William G. Talis to Angela M. and Mario R. Teixeira
MIDDLEBORO
52 Bedford St $630,000.
Holly M. Correira to Mel-Dina Rt and Debra A. Beaulieu
538 Plymouth St $589,900.
Robert A. and Carol J. Dillon to Melissa A. Johnson
38 Rock St $459,000.
David A. Morris to Cheryl Carlevale
240 Wood St $640,000.
Patrick K. and Maria Hamm to Jessica A. Bumpus and Patrick T. Walsh
NEW BEDFORD
84 Bellevue St $394,900.
Nicholas Lopez and Brianna Oliveira to Julieanne Allen
35 Birchwood Dr $407,000.
Alfredo T. Bartolome and Janet L. Jenkins to Daniel E. and Brittany M. Guertin
345 Coffin Ave $355,000.
Maranda Gomes to Vanessa R. Martin
111 David St $560,000.
Jennifer Allahyarian to Evan Sylvia and Kaylyn Allayarin
20 Landry St $87,500.
Koster Brian A Est and Susan J. Koster to Sabrina Hinchey
20 Landry St $262,500.
Susan J. and Russell P. Koster to Sabrina Hinchey
241 Palmer St $280,000.
Reeves Norman L Est and Brian Reeves to Blk Properties LLC
54 Query St $380,000.
Adalberto M. Garcia and Particio V. Jorge to Joao L. and Eloisa Gomes
ROCHESTER
133 High St $660,000.
David and Jennifer Buchinsky to Victor C. Marques and Luciana L. Camargos
WAREHAM
87 Cohasset Rd $419,900.
Lsf9 Master Patricipation and Us Bank TNa Tr to Kerry Collier
1 Cranberry Grove Way Unit B $425,000.
William J. Ryan to Elizabeth A. Conte
16 Grove St $465,000.
Daniel F. Clifford to Robert and Virginia Zucchari
65 Mayflower Ln $450,000.
Stockys Properties LLC to Lauren Jackson
5 Myas Ct $595,000.
Elizabeth A. Conte to Amberjack T and Elizabet H. Adams
21 Wareham Lake Shore Dr $100,000.
Frank P. and Kim T. Trischitta to Trischitta Cove LLC
WESTPORT
64 Highridge Rd $840,000.
Erik and Alyssa Reis to Michael J. Anthony
401 Pine Hill Rd $2,225,000.
Joseph N. Ciffolillo to Adam H. and Karen Tager
277 Robert St $710,000.
Robert C. and Claire M. Tremblay to Louis J. and Donna M. Ganczarski
Copyrighted material previously published in Banker & Tradesman/The Commercial Record, a weekly trade newspaper. It is reprinted with permission from the publisher, The Warren Group. For a searchable database of real estate transactions and property information, visit www.thewarrengroup.com.
This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: Property transfers in Greater New Bedford for March