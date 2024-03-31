A colonial in Dartmouth built in 1921 sold for over $800K: Weekly home sales

This week’s top-selling property in Dartmouth is a classic colonial that sold for $820,000.

The home at 175 Rockland Street is a rare find with five bedrooms and over 2,550 square feet of living space.

Filled with charm the home built in 1921 features a grand foyer, custom built-ins, French doors, and original hardwood floors.

The home has an updated eat-in kitchen, a spacious firplaced living room, a year-round sunroom, and a main suite.

On over two acres of the land, the property boasts an attached two-car garage with a workshop and a flagstone patio.

Here are all of the residential property transfers recorded in the Greater New Bedford area this week according to The Warren Group.

ACUSHNET

435 Main St $590,000.

Miguel A. and Luisa L. Sousa to Gilberto S. Gomes and Michelle L. Blun

BOURNE

15 Amberwood Ct Unit 15 $780,000.

White FT and Kimberly A. Colella to Lisa A. and David S. Obrien

33 Cliff Rd $550,000.

Jg Roth Supplemental Need and Charlene H. RothScott T. and Indy Hanson

4 Quail Hill Rd $620,000.

4 Quail Hill Road Nt and Ingrid A. Eldridge to Paul Mastrodonato and Kim Zygadlo

CARVER

13 Santana Way Unit 13 $520,000.

Kenneth C. and Karolyn J. Gorham to Gail P. Dorsey

DARTMOUTH

27 Jason Dr $375,000.

Mello FT and Diane M. Mello to Kristi L. Butler

480 Rock Odundee Rd $239,500.

H T. Mitchell to Silas M. and Darcilia F. Costa

175 Rockland St $820,000.

Red Tail Nt and Joseph P. Hannon to Brendan H. and Hannah M. Murphy

FAIRHAVEN

174 Dogwood St $677,500.

Dean S. Agius to Jean P. Ulrichsen

121 Ebony St $495,000.

Jens Ulrichsen to Susan Billings and Patrick M. Brennan

FALL RIVER

57 Almy St $404,000.

Joseph M. and Carmen M. Martins to Trenton Deterra

425 Anthony St $620,000.

Justin Johnson to Rodney Vincent

126 Arizona St $400,000.

Fall River Reo Inc to Aiyana M. Ortiz and Jadyn Collazo

71 Ash St $450,000.

Robin Neves and Carlos A. Reis to Angelica M. Penafiel

271 Bailey St $305,000.

Kwarcinski William P Est and Brian Beausoleil toCamen H Riquelme RET and Louis E. Riquelme

100 Bardsley St $445,000.

Ronald L. and Bernice A. Bernier to Joao Depina

138 Beattie St Unit 1 $255,000.

Debrah J. Lawson to Colleen Mcginnis

225 Chavenson St $165,000.

Lorraine L. Robert to Ronald Oliveira

411 Emmett St $474,000.

Louis and Donna M. Ganczarski to Wencheng J. Chang

252 Mott St $500,000.

Humberto M. Pereira to Maison A. Evangelista

133 Mount Pleasant St $425,000.

Aimee L. Sousa to Mayleen Tavares

71 Mystic St Unit 1 $245,000.

Tejpal and Suman Garhwal to Kevin Botelho

433 Slade St $445,000.

Gervasio Raposo and Christine Prevost to Matthew and Jennifer Rego

595 Slade St $349,000.

Samah Saadoon to Mattew Frias and Bree A. Schmidt

10 Wayne St $385,000.

Matthew Rego to Brandon York and Tiffany Tith

FREETOWN

2 Bryant St Unit E $323,000.

Simon Buerki to Matthew T. and Heather Pauliks

55 Narrows Rd $240,000.

Barbara E Nichols RET and Barbara E. Nichols to Brian E. Marquis

5 Sandy Ln $550,000.

James P. and Diane M. Smith to Robert C. Reis

LAKEVILLE

135 Bedford St $494,900.

Robert E. Wyman and Anntonette J. Wayman to Jack M. Walleston

4 Birdie Ct Unit 4 $550,000.

Reagan Rt and Frederick L. Reagan to James P. and Diane M. Smith

21 Country Club Ln Unit 21 $649,000.

William C. and Maria L. Zsambok to Hennessey Ft and Brian J. Hennessey

49 Howland Rd $665,000.

Kevin and Sydney Connors to Michael A. Bobulis and Nicle R. Benoit

57 Long Point Rd Unit 301 $550,000.

Lakeville Island LLC to Kristine Hussey

35 Riverside Dr Unit 35 $450,000.

Bernardo Londono T and William G. Talis to Angela M. and Mario R. Teixeira

MIDDLEBORO

52 Bedford St $630,000.

Holly M. Correira to Mel-Dina Rt and Debra A. Beaulieu

538 Plymouth St $589,900.

Robert A. and Carol J. Dillon to Melissa A. Johnson

38 Rock St $459,000.

David A. Morris to Cheryl Carlevale

240 Wood St $640,000.

Patrick K. and Maria Hamm to Jessica A. Bumpus and Patrick T. Walsh

NEW BEDFORD

84 Bellevue St $394,900.

Nicholas Lopez and Brianna Oliveira to Julieanne Allen

35 Birchwood Dr $407,000.

Alfredo T. Bartolome and Janet L. Jenkins to Daniel E. and Brittany M. Guertin

345 Coffin Ave $355,000.

Maranda Gomes to Vanessa R. Martin

111 David St $560,000.

Jennifer Allahyarian to Evan Sylvia and Kaylyn Allayarin

20 Landry St $87,500.

Koster Brian A Est and Susan J. Koster to Sabrina Hinchey

20 Landry St $262,500.

Susan J. and Russell P. Koster to Sabrina Hinchey

241 Palmer St $280,000.

Reeves Norman L Est and Brian Reeves to Blk Properties LLC

54 Query St $380,000.

Adalberto M. Garcia and Particio V. Jorge to Joao L. and Eloisa Gomes

ROCHESTER

133 High St $660,000.

David and Jennifer Buchinsky to Victor C. Marques and Luciana L. Camargos

WAREHAM

87 Cohasset Rd $419,900.

Lsf9 Master Patricipation and Us Bank TNa Tr to Kerry Collier

1 Cranberry Grove Way Unit B $425,000.

William J. Ryan to Elizabeth A. Conte

16 Grove St $465,000.

Daniel F. Clifford to Robert and Virginia Zucchari

65 Mayflower Ln $450,000.

Stockys Properties LLC to Lauren Jackson

5 Myas Ct $595,000.

Elizabeth A. Conte to Amberjack T and Elizabet H. Adams

21 Wareham Lake Shore Dr $100,000.

Frank P. and Kim T. Trischitta to Trischitta Cove LLC

WESTPORT

64 Highridge Rd $840,000.

Erik and Alyssa Reis to Michael J. Anthony

401 Pine Hill Rd $2,225,000.

Joseph N. Ciffolillo to Adam H. and Karen Tager

277 Robert St $710,000.

Robert C. and Claire M. Tremblay to Louis J. and Donna M. Ganczarski

