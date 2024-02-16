Colonial Motor Insiders Added NZ$2.50m Of Stock To Their Holdings

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in The Colonial Motor Company Limited's (NZSE:CMO) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Colonial Motor

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Executive Director Graeme Gibbons for NZ$810k worth of shares, at about NZ$9.00 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being NZ$8.79). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 278.00k shares worth NZ$2.5m. But they sold 45.00k shares for NZ$396k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Colonial Motor insiders. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Colonial Motor insiders own 73% of the company, currently worth about NZ$211m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Colonial Motor Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Colonial Motor insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like Colonial Motor insiders think the business has merit. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Colonial Motor you should know about.

