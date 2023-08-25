Colonial Motor's (NZSE:CMO) Dividend Will Be Reduced To NZ$0.4941

The Colonial Motor Company Limited (NZSE:CMO) is reducing its dividend from last year's comparable payment to NZ$0.4941 on the 2nd of October. Despite the cut, the dividend yield of 6.2% will still be comparable to other companies in the industry.

Colonial Motor's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable. Prior to this announcement, Colonial Motor's earnings easily covered the dividend, but free cash flows were negative. No cash flows could definitely make returning cash to shareholders difficult, or at least mean the balance sheet will come under pressure.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 2.2% if the company continues along the path it has been on recently. If recent patterns in the dividend continue, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 82% which is a bit high but can definitely be sustainable.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of NZ$0.25 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of NZ$0.57. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 8.6% a year over that time. We have seen cuts in the past, so while the growth looks promising we would be a little bit cautious about its track record.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. However, Colonial Motor has only grown its earnings per share at 2.2% per annum over the past five years. Colonial Motor is struggling to find viable investments, so it is returning more to shareholders. While this isn't necessarily a negative, it definitely signals that dividend growth could be constrained in the future unless earnings start to pick up again.

Our Thoughts On Colonial Motor's Dividend

Overall, the dividend looks like it may have been a bit high, which explains why it has now been cut. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Colonial Motor that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

