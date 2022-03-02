U.S. markets close in 2 hours

Colonial National Mortgage Launches Encompass® By ICE Mortgage Technology

·3 min read

FORT WORTH, Texas, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Colonial National Mortgage, a division of Colonial Savings F.A., has launched Encompass® by ICE Mortgage Technology, a suite of comprehensive mortgage production solutions designed to enhance the borrower experience and streamline manufacturing processes.

Colonial National Mortgage Logo (PRNewsfoto/Colonial Savings, F.A.)
Colonial National Mortgage Logo (PRNewsfoto/Colonial Savings, F.A.)

"We are moving from a legacy platform that has served us very well for many years," said Sarah Boultinghouse, VP, Business Architecture. "We've seen dramatic innovation in our industry over the past 5-10 years and this launch has demonstrated our organizational desire to participate in our changing marketplace. Customer expectations demand modernization and flexibility to meet them where they are in their path to home ownership and we recognize that by offering dynamic solutions. We are excited to reach this milestone in a journey that strives to deliver more benefits with fewer difficulties so that we are ready to help more people achieve their dreams by welcoming them into our Colonial family."

Encompass® by ICE Mortgage Technology is a comprehensive, all-in-one system that is driven with artificial intelligence embedded throughout to increase effectiveness and ultimately deliver a better borrower experience. This modernization creates a new lending ecosystem that accelerates Colonial's ability to take advantage of innovation across the fin-tech marketplace in a way that optimizes products and services for all Colonial customers.

Primary product solutions and extensions of existing vendor partnerships include:

  • Consumer Connect – Consumer portal

  • Encompass – Loan Origination System

  • LO Connect – Web portal for Loan Officers

  • TPO Connect – Correspondent web portal for collaborative loan delivery

  • Velocify / eCRM – Lead management and marketing tools

"As the mortgage landscape continues to evolve, it's important for Colonial to continue to press forward, offering the latest in technology solutions and streamlined mortgage processes for the benefit of our loan operations and our borrowers," said David Motley, Colonial President. "The launch of Encompass follows a successful 60-day pilot across all our origination channels and is the culmination of approximately 40,000 hours of focused effort across the Colonial team and our partner vendors over the past year. Colonial has been a leader in the mortgage industry for 70-years and will continue to provide innovative and dynamic solutions across all our business channels."

About Colonial
Founded in 1952 as Fort Worth Mortgage Corporation, today Colonial is a national, multi-service financial institution headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. A federally chartered thrift, Colonial is one of the largest servicers of residential mortgage loans in the United States, with a servicing portfolio of $26 Billion. Colonial operates three mortgage origination divisions, Colonial National Mortgage, a leading retail mortgage lender; CU Members Mortgage, which provides mortgage services credit unions nationwide; and Community Bankers Mortgage, which provides mortgage origination and servicing to community banks as well as a network of eight consumer/commercial banks located throughout North Central Texas. The privately held company provides a full array of personal and business financial products and originates approximately $1.5 billion in FHA, VA, Jumbo, Conventional, Condo and innovative Single Close Construction loans annually. For additional information, please visit GoColonial.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/colonial-national-mortgage-launches-encompass-by-ice-mortgage-technology-301494333.html

SOURCE Colonial Savings, F.A.

