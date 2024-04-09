Colonial style Twinsburg home sells for $600K. Take a look inside.

These are the top selling homes in Summit County in the most recent report available from the Summit County Fiscal Office. The property linked here in Stow as the top seller for week of Feb. 5, 2024, with a price of $650,000.

Here are top selling properties that week. The complete real estate transactions for Summit, Portage, Stark and Medina counties can be found be found below.

2950 Graham Rd, Stow, $650,000

2924 Graham Rd, Stow, $650,000

2980 Steffan Woods Dr, Twinsburg Township, $649,500

4710 Townsend Rd, Richfield Township, $550,000

3525 Patterson Cir, Richfield Village, $518,890

3536 Brookside Dr, Norton, $500,000

According to Realtor.com, the Twinsburg home on Steffan Woods Drive was built in 2016 on a .32-acre lot. At 5,755 square feet, the home has four bedrooms, four full and one half bathrooms and a three-car garage.

Seen in photos, the home's open floor plan folds out into the great room with a fireplace and leads into the spacious kitchen, which features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances a walk-in pantry and an eating nook with a sliding door that leads out to the deck.

Also on the first floor is an office space, the formal dining room and laundry room.

On the second floor, the primary suite includes a large bedroom with a sitting area and an en suite bathroom featuring a custom walk-in tile shower and walk-in closet, the listing states.

The second floor loft can be used as an office, kids playroom or second entertaining area, the listing suggests.

Also on the second floor are the three other bedrooms with two more full bathrooms.

The lower level is finished and can serve as additional entertaining space.

Outside, the large deck is from offers ample outdoor seating room in addition to a screened octagon-shaped gazebo.

See photos here.

SUMMIT COUNTY

Akron

804 Utica Ave, to Davis Crystal Michelle, $152,500

2623 N Graham Cir, to Sepe Bethany, $170,000

397 Stetler Ave, to Romano James, $85,000

233 Cranz Pl, to Bautista Amilcar J Zapet, $130,000

683 Kenmore Blvd, to Lance Real Estate LLC, $55,000

1277 Sevilla Ave, to Westfall Jesseca, $133,500

903 Clay St, to Aleph Properties LLC Trustee, $90,000

1910 Auten Dr, to Young Linda, $205,000

688 Ranney St, to Lama Arjun, $89,000

510 & 512 N Firestone Blvd, to Turn Key Properties LLC, $128,000

2001 Daniels Ave, to Alexander Kyle, $176,500

801 W Exchange St, to Real Coastal up Fund 1 Property Owner 1, $90,000

19 W Crosier St, to Silva Gabino J Camarillo, $47,000

689 Carroll St, to 689 Carroll LLC, $117,500

1256 Tampa Ave, to Clear Choice Homes LLC, $34,000

1106 Joy Ave, to Thomas Duran, $4,500

1031 Fairbanks Pl, to Middlebury Housing LLC, $35,000

324 Shawnee Path, to Aviman LLC, $65,000

72 Nottoway Ct, to Mcguire Jeanne, $130,000

1282 Culpepper Dr, to Daulbaugh Wyatt, $106,500

905 Clay St, to Aleph Properties LLC Trustee, $70,000

871 Delaware Ave, to Hoang Bang, $257,000

1327 Herberich Ave, to Moore Quality Enterprises LLC, $72,000

1205 Packard Dr, to James Tyler, $120,900

944 Palmetto Ave, to K S Yoak Enterprises LLC, $49,500

1076 Yukon Ave, to Schriver Alexis K, $80,000

94 Bachtel Ave, to Guijosa Reynaldo, $65,000

1248 Country Club Rd, to First Venture Real Estate LLC, $187,000

468 Iroquois Ave, to Thomas Timothy, $180,000

215 Ira Av 1/2, to Terrazas Maria Dolores Nava, $1

1237 Honodle Ave, to Grandview Homes 1 LLC, $110,000

228 Oakdale Ave, to Ledley Angela, $52,000

1148 Clifton Ave, to Jones Erin J Seifert, $111,000

593 Wilson St, to Lidge Ruby, $1

294 & 296 Madison Ave, to Real Coastal up Fund 1 Property Owner 1, $119,000

279 Wheeler St, to Kima Sidiky, $140,000

23 Cheney Ave, to Rowe Anthony Juston, $148,400

549 Picadilly Cir, to City Blox LLC, $181,300

11 N Balch St, to Lupungu Ronger, $128,000

805 Beardsley St, to Haque Shahin, $56,000

2900 Mogadore Rd, to Strittmatter Carlie, $165,000

865 Woodrow Ct, to Graham Michael S, $25,000

161 Roger Ave, to Jerez Rene, $25,000

335 Para Ave, to Walker Alerice, $139,000

620 Evans Ave, to Wesley Fred L, $75,000

794 E Archwood Ave, to Santiago Johanna Rosa, $91,000

967 Winston St, to Childs John N, $135,000

631 Merton Ave, to Korazon Properties LLC, $36,000

1089 La Croix Ave, to Hopson Realty LLC, $34,050

306 Palm Ave, to Gandy Lakisha A, $137,000

Barberton

304 Wunderlich Ave, to K S Yoak Enterprises LLC, $47,000

360 E Hopocan Ave, to Phlieger Jacob, $49,290

2721 & 2725 Vanderhoof Rd, to Devenport Maci M, $220,000

125 Morgan St, to Ingol Rayshawn, $112,180

982 Young Ave, to Keller David, $125,800

369 E Tuscarawas Ave, to Creative Living Arrangements LLC, $206,000

380 Portsmouth Ave, to Larrison Tommy J, $212,000

119 Slate Ridge Dr, to Ingol Shaniqua Monique Lynn, $221,465

1042 Columbus Ave, to K S Yoak Enterprises LLC, $50,000

1072 Wooster Rd W, to Real Coastal up Fund 1 Property Owner 1, $80,000

63 1/2 Brown St, to David James Group LLC, $57,000

260 5th St NE, to Ogletree Jason, $115,000

1542 Union St, to Edurese Matthew, $210,000

63 Waltz Dr, to Burton Tracy L, $145,000

Bath Township

4304 W Bath Rd, to Crowley Matthew, $450,000

4108 Everett Rd, to Copeland Scott E, $395,000

Clinton Village

2428 W Comet Rd, to Collective Development Firm LLC, $55,000

Copley Township

2583 Action Dr, to Lira Marlene Vital, $160,000

2687 Mull Unit 16-B Ave, to Bartlett Justin A, $95,000

1354 Milan Ave, to Neff Amy, $200,000

3821 N Sunnyfield Dr, to Santagata Mia, $275,000

Coventry Township

2680 Canvasback Cir, to Partin Jeffrey E, $215,000

2270 2274 Markey St, to Trexler Blake D, $181,000

1071 Lockwood Rd, to Bechter Jason, $200,000

23 Mallard Point Dr, to Lukachinsky Joshua, $250,000

Cuyahoga Falls

3194 Saunders St, to Alkubadi Ramzi, $260,000

800 Loomis Ave, to 5th Element Home Renovation Inc, $112,000

1110 Highland Ave, to Testa Nicholus, $187,000

1634 8th St, to Marvel Developments LLC, $135,000

318 Madison Ave, to Montiel Joaquin Olan, $123,000

3111 W Bailey Rd, to Hoffman Christopher Andrew, $182,000

3327 Elmwood St, to Wilson Elana, $180,000

545 Center Ave, to Kane Paul Richard II, $105,000

1951 High St, to SL Neo Realty LLC, $115,000

229 Notre Dame Ave, to Mcguinness Kayla M, $145,000

2585 26th St, to Sprang Courtney N, $200,000

2641 Maplewood St, to Petrosino Nicholas, $120,000

381 Village Ct, to Walko Melissa L, $215,000

Fairlawn

136 Blue Hill Ln, to Schorr Jacueline, $365,000

2375 Covington Rd, to Mccutcheon Jay C, $200,000

Green

2199 Prestwick Dr, to Brink Michael, $287,100

3940 Walnut Wood Way, to Marimon Todd Michael, $383,000

4618 Arlington Rd, to Guillod Ryan, $290,000

3699 Cottage Grove Rd, to Lehmier Nicholas, $280,000

4732 Jupiter Rd, to Rankin Cody J, $10,313

4732 Jupiter Rd, to Rankin Cody J, $10,312

4795 Cherimoya Ave, to Walmsley Harry A II Trustee, $297,000

4732 Jupiter Rd, to Demeio Michael J, $82,500

3937 Greenfield Rd, to Behanna Bruce C, $307,000

Hudson

75 Atterbury Blvd, to Panetta Michael, $120,000

75 Atterbury Blvd, to PSW Properties LLC, $90,000

Lakemore Village

3057 Bordeaux Dr, to Nelson Stephen A, $213,000

1464 4th St, to Henry Benjamin, $127,000

1472 4th St, to Henry Benjamin, $127,000

Macedonia

7836 Creekside Pkwy, to Callion Juanita D, $325,000

8614 Larkspur Ln, to Jermon Janell Elaine, $225,000

9362 Indian Run, to Kaiser Jenna, $320,000

8603 Buckston Ct, to Pendrak Viktor, $158,900

305 Spruce Hill Dr, to Molnar Kathie, $446,875

Munroe Falls

116 Silver Valley Blvd, to Todak Pamela Jean, $170,000

260 Thomas Ave, to Beemer Samantha Lynne, $257,000

New Franklin

4443 Manchester Rd, to Hartmam Tricia A, $155,000

Northfield Center Township

42 Woodbury Ln, to Taylor Wayne, $187,500

Northfield Village

166 May Ave, to Opendoor Property Trust I, $216,900

Norton

3356 Summit Rd, to Dahlia Homes LLC, $140,000

2986 Harris Ave, to Merckling Kimberly Evelyn, $165,000

3710 Strawboard Ave, to NVR Inc, $65,838

3570 Pillar Cir, to Hoover Todd P, $324,968

2852 Oakcrest Dr, to Smith Jason Robert, $349,000

2977 Pleasant St, to Clum Brandon Lee, $200,000

3684 Kirkham Dr, to NVR Inc, $64,161

3536 Brookside Dr, to Johnson Thurmon Kimmy Atta, $500,000

2575 Wadsworth Rd, to Fee Cody J, $161,000

3711 Kirkham Dr, to NVR Inc, $64,161

Reminderville

10318 Maryland St, to Reed Rebecca Anne, $325,000

10259 Spinnaker Run, to Gerber Brandon, $154,900

10154 Spinnaker Run, to Fritz Mccoy Roberta J, $38,800

Richfield Township

4710 Townsend Rd, to KRL Investments LLC, $550,000

Richfield Village

3525 Patterson Cir, to Saradpon Alan, $518,890

4010 Humphrey Rd, to Sawka Mitchell, $190,500

4226 Brush Rd, to Resssler Mark K Jr, $238,000

Sagamore Hills Township

7936 N Gannett Rd, to Martin Christopher T, $357,000

Springfield Township

2140 Martin Crest Dr, to Galban Rachael, $275,000

23 Cheney Ave, to Rowe Anthony Juston, $148,400

2859 Linwood Rd, to Keeling Thomas M III, $197,500

Stow

1186 Temple Trl, to Scampitilla Charles Edward, $324,900

2950 Graham Rd, to Himalayan Aura Properties LLC, $650,000

2924 Graham Rd, to Himalayan Aura Properties LLC, $650,000

2643 Graham Rd, to Everett Laird Nancy, $200,000

2966 Heatherwood Ct, to Malloy Brendan M, $165,000

1509 Mctaggart Rd, to Ritchie Wayne, $260,000

3613 Sanford Ave, to Pivarski Mitchell T, $300,000

4037 Villas Dr, to Britton Curtis, $215,000

4119 Klein Ave, to Lomas Norman, $32,959

Tallmadge

1248 Newton St, to Whited Samantha Danielle, $100

49 N Washburn Rd, to Taher Mohammed, $353,935

67 Brewster Dr, to Gulla David V, $357,555

22 Brewster Dr, to Qurbani Juma Khan, $346,475

Twinsburg

1703 Belfair Dr, to Turney Anne, $280,000

2396 Sherwin Dr, to Kelly Charles, $270,000

3037 Cabot Way, to Panik Jason S, $293,000

9965 Crestwood Dr, to Mirzet Bektic, $120,000

Twinsburg Township

2980 Steffan Woods Dr, to Molnar Charles, $649,500

1988 Marwell Blvd, to Champa Dennis, $175,000

PORTAGE COUNTY

Atwater

5555 Wilkes Rd, Lutz Audrey M to Lutz Charles IV & Stacey (J&S), $225,000

Aurora

910 S Chillicothe, Miller Kevin to Fisher Amber R, $250,000

158 Seamore Rd, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Vanzo Bruce E & Sallie (J&S), $578,511

810 Dipper Ln, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Blust Melodie, $434,890

806 River Run Rd, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Eakin Matthew & Nicole Lindsey (J&S), $553,730

Cross Plains

7361 St Rt 303, We Fund Land LLC to Smith Kyle & Hannah (J&S), $115,000

Garrettsville

parcel 19-010-00-00-002-008 Kar-A-Bru Dr, Abraham Bruce C to Conley Jerome R & Amy J, $90,000

8108 Main, Fitzgerald Wayne E to RFR Enterprises LLC, $75,000

Kent

214 Shaw Dr, Bissler David P (Succ Trustee) to Kitchin Joanne, $318,800

5770 Horning, Longanecker Zachary J to Gerbracht Charles W, $247,000

parcel 26-325-00-00-003-000 Mcclintocksburg, Double U Investments LLC to Lanza Matthew, $100,000

4192 Pine Dr, KB Portage Properties II LLC to Panovich Sandra L, $189,000

parcel 26-325-00-00-003-000 Mcclintocksburg, Battaglia Carl A & Nancy L Ratcliff (J&S) to Double U Investments LLC, $75,000

3658 Elmhurst, Tanner Ray & Brandi L (J&S) to Miller Merlin R, $160,000

Mantua

12119 Mantua Center Rd, Beach Travis & Rachel L Schindler (J&S) to Spoto Daniel & Erin Velazquez, $232,000

Mogadore

481 Holmes, Holmes Christine to Forrer Michael J & Melinda R (J&S), $118,000

Randolph

590 Hartville Rd, Bennett Renee to Troike Daniel J & Lena (J&S), $400,000

Ravenna

623 W Main St, Croop Karen M to Paudel Property LLC, $130,000

124 Elm, Gardner Properties LLC to Alcove Properties LLC, $176,982

1208 Crown, Lunardi Amadeo & Joanne (J&S) to 1208 Crown Avenue LLC, $62,500

227 Zeta, Stidd David A to Ajrm Properties LLC, $90,000

9997 Minyoung Rd, Romeo Marcello A III & Jasmine S (J&S) to Bookman Brett M & Brooke (J&S), $232,500

parcel 05-054-00-00-011-000 Garrett, Kaufman Carol S to Bradley Alex J, $800

9850 Minyoung, D M P R LLC to Country Acres RV Resort LLC, $3,306,500

Streetsboro

758 Heath Ln, Dong Junling to Metcalf Amanda, $245,000

Uniontown

1540 Twin Elm, Perkins William E (Trustee) to Cardinale Shannon L, $159,000

STARK COUNTY

Alliance

Betz Dennis & Doris from Bezon Jon F Trustee, 1439 Fernwood BLVD, $307,000.

Defelice Mark from Gragg Rodney & Defelice Mark, 1014 Noble St, $16,100.

Dye James L & Rene L from Burr Christopher A, 721 S Rockhill Ave, $140,000.

Hornish Ian from Alliance Homes II LLC, 1160 Klinger Ave NE, $143,500.

Huff Alyxandria from Betz Dennis James & Doris Odell, 2980 Ashwood Dr, $750,000.

Kawaja Properties LLC from Deutsche Bank National Trust, 1537 S Linden Ave, $47,500.

Kawaja Properties LLC from Deutsche Bank National Trust, parcel 102597 Linden Ave S, $47,500.

Leonard Abbey from Warren Spencer R & Lauren N, 68 W Grant St, $135,000.

Leonard Abbey from Warren Spencer R & Lauren N, parcel 105385 Grant St W, $135,000.

Miller Cheri L from Kamm Enterprises LLC, 1126 S Linden Ave, $95,500.

Ohsw Ventures LLC from Dale & Dale Properties LLC, 709 S Mechanic Ave, $405,000.

Ohsw Ventures LLC from Dale & Dale Properties LLC, 805 S Freedom Ave, $405,000.

Ohsw Ventures LLC from Dale & Dale Properties LLC, parcel 102630 Mechanic Ave S, $405,000.

Ohsw Ventures LLC from Dale & Dale Properties, 154 W Washington St, $405,000.

Ohsw Ventures LLC from Dale & Dale Properties, 805 Linden Ave S, $405,000.

Ohsw Ventures LLC from TCZ Properties LLC, 149 S Freedom Ave, $660,000.

Ohsw Ventures LLC from TCZ Properties LLC, 222 E Oxford St, $660,000.

Ohsw Ventures LLC from TCZ Properties LLC, 902 S Arch Ave, $660,000.

Ohsw Ventures LLC from TCZ Properties LLC, 949 S Arch Ave, $660,000.

Ohsw Ventures LLC from TNC Renovations LLC, 430 Milner St, $35,000.

Parent Michael & Lattanzio Jessica D from Arto LLC, 59 11th St, $158,400.

Bethlehem Township

VKS Farms LLC from Yohe Jennifer R & Jeffrey D, parcel 1100113 Riverdale St SW, $132,654.

Watt Michael & Rachelle from Rice Betty S, parcel 1000352 Beth Ave SW, $30,000.

Canal Fulton

Classic Custom Homes & Remodeling LLC from Smail Property Development Ltd, 536 E Lakewood Dr, $56,900.

Kittinger Catherine L & G Mark from Classic Custom Homes & Remodeling LLC, 536 E Lakewood Dr, $537,500.

Canton

820 Tusc LLC from Cleveland Oak Inc, 820 Tuscarawas St E, $750,000.

Babbo Rosemary L & Daniel from Mishler Francesca C, 1506 48th St NW, $168,000.

Berry Alec Christopher & Crowder from Yates William J, 914 Linwood Ave SW, $120,000.

Brito Wellington from Brito Bruno, 215 Hazlett Ave NW, $28,800.

CCSN Properties LLC from Shaheen George N, 1407 Market Ave N, $90,000.

CCSN Properties LLC from Shaheen George N, 1411 Market Ave N, $90,000.

Cedillos Saul & Milla Vilma Consuelo from Forgach Monica J, 1004 Linwood Ave SW, $64,900.

Chapman Andrew William from Kerry Britt P & Kelly A, 1516 26th St NW, $140,500.

Cmokm LLC from Hernandez Ana M & Feliciano, 427 Smith Ave NW, $141,000.

Cole Raymond III from Abernathy Michael Freeman, 1220 19th St NE, $87,000.

Edwards Robert Sr from Goe Sonya D, 712 Shadyside Ave SW, $95,000.

Five Stream Ventures LLC from Krueck Melana C, 707 5th St NE, $450,000.

Five Stream Ventures LLC from Krueck Melana C, parcel 202434 6th St NE, $450,000.

Gamble Edward from Butchko Michael A, 1163 Hawthorne Ave SW, $80,000.

Graber Cherlyn from Bellamy Dennis L, 1403 Yale Ave NW, $136,000.

Gullotti Paul M from 2510 Tenth Street LLC, 2510 10th St SW, $60,000.

Harris Ethel from Gateway Cherry LLC, 910 5th St NE, $93,800.

Hudson Termera from Martin Darrell, parcel 215059 Hammond Ave SW, $1,000.

JB Property LLC from Neo Home Buyers Inc, 1558 25th St NW, $105,000.

K S Yoak Enterprises LLC from Forehope Shannon, 1432 Homer Ave NW, $35,000.

Lanzer Betty Jane from US Bank Trust National Association as, 2137 4th St NE, $40,000.

Law Sabrina from Henry Anita R, 803 15th St NE, $22,300.

Mack III Elias S from Rehfus Edward A Jr & Kimberley Wendy & R, 1724 Holland CT SW, $98,000.

Merry Meghan R from Cinson Michael James Carl, 1541 Vassar Ave NW, $161,500.

Payne Alexander & Katie from K S Yoak Enterprises LLC, 2408 4th St NW, $135,000.

Real Coastal up Fund 1 Property Owner 1 from Kanam John M, 2423 24th St NE, $75,000.

Robenstine Alexander D from LFL LLC, 1736 Roosevelt Ave NE, $101,400.

RPW Properties LLC from Hostetler Joe, 2224 Maxine Ave NE, $18,700.

RPW Properties LLC from Hostetler Joseph E, 1815 Rowland Ave NE, $16,000.

Sudomir Andrew from Stewart Zachary, 1021 Greenfield Ave SW, $90,000.

Talarico January M from Dorosky Cheryl M, 1513 Alden Ave SW, $83,500.

The RG Smith Co Inc from Nimen Sheet Metal Co Inc, 1277 Dueber Ave SW, $290,000.

Canton Township

Kanam John Michael from Lucky Investments LLC, 2922 Lincoln St E, $40,100.

Mirto Samuel Albert Jr & Amy Marie Co from Mirto Sam Sr Trustee, 1330 Carnwise St SW, $135,000.

Jackson Township

Belzer Rhonda from Kentner Kathleen L, 6966 Knight St NW, $257,000.

Bruno Gerard J & Bruno Moore Joanna from Reed Monty R & Barbara J, 5522 West BLVD NW, $634,875.

Civiello Todd G from Ensminger James & Lindsey, 6368 Great Court Cir NW, $490,000.

Gough Robert from Kisha Carole A, 2879 Charing Cross Rd NW, $180,000.

Guodeng Chen from Esber Kyle J & Morris Leah A, 6825 Frank Ave NW, $185,000.

Hugill Jennifer A from BG Custom Homes Inc, 5796 Springlake Rd NW, $749,000.

Jude Timothy A & Kyra D from Paraduxx Holdings LLC, 2704 Blue Ash Ave NW, $355,000.

K Hovnanian at Heritage Park LLC from A List Land Development LLC, 7013 Heritage Park Ave NW, $76,000.

K Hovnanian at Heritage Park LLC from A List Land Development LLC, 7016 Heritage Park Ave NW, $152,000.

K Hovnanian at Heritage Park LLC from A List Land Development LLC, 8920 Camden Rd NW, $152,000.

Lawson Brian James & Kaitlin Marie from Grant Richard J & Rizzia A, 9955 Agate St NW, $334,900.

Logan Maxine from Morrison W Robert Trustee / Morrison Rev, 3735 Woodleigh Ave NW, $436,000.

Mcvaney Amanda Marie from Quartz Jennifer, 8336 Kellydale St NW, $285,000.

Myers Douglas James from Herberger James R &Linda M, 9908 Beryl St NW, $280,000.

Prisaca Valeriu & Ciobanu Zinaida from Arnold Jessica L & Wilson Collin, 4002 Bel Air Ave NW, $335,000.

Rankin Kathryn Aka Kathryn Doll from Swineford Richard E Barbara J, 6536 Softwind Ave NW, $247,500.

Lake Township

Byler Emma & Dylan from Beachy Ryan & Denlinger Tina & Miller Ka, 3822 State St NW, $171,000.

CS Real Estate Holding Company LLC from Wilson Matthew S, 3637 Swamp St NE, $200,000.

Klein Brent & Ashley from Gesiotto James P & Sherri L Ttees &, 11954 William Penn Ave NE, $682,000.

Medina Real Estate Solutions LLC from Kiser Kathleen K, 13351 Parkview Ave NW, $200,000.

Sarnescky Michael Joseph from Miller Real Estate II Ltd, 2866 Midway St NW, $270,000.

Lawrence Township

Miller Ryan A & Brumfield Courtney S from John O Clay Explorations Inc, parcel 10018035 Patterson St NW, $250,000.

Lexington Township

Turney Olivia Joy from Perez Carlos E & Candice L, 11610 Rockhill Ave NE, $89,000.

Louisville

K Hovnanian at Orchard Park LLC from Maxsam Investments LLC, 3029 Mcintosh Dr NE, $132,000.

K Hovnanian at Orchard Park LLC from Maxsam Investments LLC, 364 Golden Apple Dr NE, $132,000.

Massillon

Aguirre Matthew from Tang Real Estate LLC, 1759 Huron Rd SE, $90,000.

Baum Dennis from NVR Inc DBA Ryan Homes, 3441 Yellow Creek Ave NW, $284,740.

Brooks Cailin E from Divvy Homes Warehouse A LLC, 713 Milburn Rd NE, $146,000.

Cochran Jared J & Rames Cochran from DNS Restoration LLC, 849 Wellman Ave SE, $180,000.

DWW Rentals LLC from Baker Jackie L, 408 Perry Ave SW, $55,000.

Gessling Craig Steven II from Tallman Darin K, 3233 Lincoln Way W, $106,736.

Herron Rosemary from Reese Sandra, 746 15th St SE, $22,000.

Hilt Amy from Baker Melinda, 715 Webb Ave SW, $90,000.

Johnson Ryan D from Thompson Louis H, 1715 Erie St S, $92,300.

Jones Lemuel & Connie from Jacobsen Erich E, parcel 617795 Forest St SE, $68,000.

Kraftsmark Properties LLC from Vnaco LLC, 140 25th St SE, $12,000.

Lozano Abel Rene III & Pam from Smith Development Corporation, 1505 Championship Cir SE, $599,900.

Miller Mervin E & Leah I from Saffell Tessa L & John D Jr, 841 11th St SE, $35,000.

NVR Inc A Virginia Corp DBA Ryan Homes from Lockhart A R Development Co, 1844 Heron Creek St NW, $59,000.

Ogg Timothy & Becher Kristine from Revision Homebuyers LLC, 708 4th St NE, $61,000.

Radvet LLC from NVR Inc DBA Ryan Homes, 3508 Yellow Creek Ave NW, $334,325.

Sutherland Denise A from Prince Darla K Trustee, 2330 Eastwood Ave NE, $410,000.

Turner Paul G from Grier Judith A, 227 Dwight Ave SE, $80,000.

Tutto Bene LLC from Towne Plaza Limited, 31 Lincoln Way E, $88,000.

Villella Joseph E & Kerry A from Manley Roger W, 814 15th St SW, $90,000.

Washington Ariana Nicole & Gnagy from Maxheimer Michael M, 629 Griffith Ave SW, $143,000.

Williams Ruth A from Parnacott Valerie A, 1518 Walnut Rd SW, $155,000.

Young Anthony & Rose Bruce A from Fell Kaila N, 932 11th St NE, $167,000.

Young Anthony & Rose Bruce A from Fell Kaila N, parcel 602803 Parkview St NE, $167,000.

North Canton

Andrews Timothy E from Andrews Timothy E & Jackson Diane K, 1226 Eastwood Cir SE, $95,500.

Carter Mark & Simonson Kerry from Dreaming Tree Investments LLC, 233 Sutton Ave NE, $239,000.

Flick John C from Cramer Glenn & Heather, 241 Briar Ave NE, $289,900.

Gillogly Alec M from Mohler Emily A & White Hilary L, 819 Lorena St SW, $199,900.

Grant Richard J & Rizzia from Simonson Kerry L, 1856 Beechwood Ave NE, $155,000.

Gray Dorian P from Barabasch Jacob & Kendra, 28 Auburn Ave SE, $329,900.

Kerry Britt P & Dillon-Kerry Kelly A from Emhoff David, 911 Bel Air Dr NW, $185,000.

Simonyan Erik Ter from Vukovich Vaughn J, 217 9th St NE, $177,000.

Wakser Noah from Beadle Glenn M & Michelle, 124 Pershing Ave NE, $177,500.

Osnaburg Township

Larson Nicholas M from Country Ridge Properties LLC, 8613 Mapleton St SE, $190,000.

Schwarz Dominic M from Secretary of Housing and Urban, 5131 13th St NE, $60,000.

Paris Township

Beck Raymond T & Carolyn S Ttees from Traugh Gerald W, 11664 Georgetown St NE, $195,000.

Beck Raymond T & Carolyn S Ttees from Traugh Gerald W, parcel 4101757 Lisbon St NE, $195,000.

Lynch Thomas M & Vicki D from Everett Myrl A, 502 N Market St, $155,000.

Perry Township

Johnson Daniel T from Paris Vincent M, 2454 Swiss Ave SW, $203,000.

Perry Storage LLC from Perry Storage LLC & Kapusta Acres Ltd, 916 Genoa Ave SW, $3,000,000.

Perry Storage LLC from Tarr David T, parcel 10003047 Genoa Ave SW, $100,000.

White Teri L from Deitz Lloyd W, 4709 12th St SW, $85,000.

Pike Township

Neading Mark & Susan from Ballou Donald G, 2755 Deer Pass Dr SW, $28,500.

Soltesz Nancy J from Glick William D, 2779 Deer Pass Dr SW, $30,000.

Plain Township

Duncan Monica from LNH Properties LLC, 3324 Capricio St NE, $305,000.

Equity Trust Co Custodian FBO Scott from Stieb Lynne C, 5755 Sandalwood Ave NE, $190,000.

Guttman Sue A from Parrish Shirley A, 2017 41st St NW, $248,000.

Kline Elsass Tina M & Krepps Ray S from Young Theresa A Trustee, 1510 Mount Pleasant St NE, $285,000.

M N T Investments LLC from Squeaky Clean Car Wash LLC, 3420 Middlebranch Ave NE, $242,000.

Majeco Properties LLC from Budwick Judith L, 3320 Scenic View St NE, $133,000.

RTL Real Estate Holdings LLC from Buckeye State Property Group Ltd, 120 36th St NE, $187,000.

Tredway Gary Matthew & Cribben Gloria from Bartee Gabriel & Anna, 3714 Stratavon St NW, $370,000.

Sandy Township

Apif Ohio LLC from Buddie Family Properties LLC, parcel 6600007 Lisbon St E, $350,100.

Apif Ohio LLC from Buddie Family Properties, 157 Lisbon St E, $350,100.

Sugar Creek Township

Legacy Properties Unlimited LLC from Miller Jake & Gingerich Dannie, 375 2nd St SE, $68,300.

Tuscarawas Township

Green Park Land LLC from Otto Harvey R & Zelma M, 11580 Millersburg Rd SW, $62,000.

Minor Ann & Casondra from Williams Ruth A, 1385 Kenyon Rd NW, $250,000.

Washington Township

Kesterke Lynn Walter & Rebecca Sue from Kesterke Lynn W & Rebecca S, 6122 Frederick Ave NE, $15,000.

Tuel Charles from Washington Hills Development Ltd, parcel 10009238 Valewood Cir, $72,500.

Wellendorf Corey B from KJ Sarchione II LLC, parcel 10013002 Bayton St E, $38,657.

You Found Home LLC from Mullikin Kyle W, 300 Bayton St E, $136,750.

MEDINA COUNTY

Brunswick

4467 Chaseline Ridge, Triban Investment LLC to Drees Company the, $93,000

3497 Varmland Ct, Ramm Home Buyers LLC to Yoon Linda & Andy Tan, $300,000

3783 Selma Ln, Majoros Shane P & Catherine to Wilkinson Brittany, $349,900

36 Monticello Dr, Middlemiss Megan & Joshua Gilstrap to Norris Claudia, $325,999

1569 Augusta Ave, Mcilveen Karen L to Nida Devin A, $379,000

4487 Chaseline Ridge, Drees Company to Melnychuk Iryna, $639,474

3872 Mars Dr, Legger Neal J & Melissa E to Williams Gay F, $315,000

Hinckley

2578 Boston Rd, Hoffman Louise E to Dages Kevin P Sr, $260,000

2640 Kellogg Rd, Donner Charlene S to Si Vision LLC, $135,000

2116 Lanterman Cir, Legacy Homes of Medina Inc to Drees Company the, $219,900

2661 Hidden Pine Ln, Hinckley Land Holdings LLC to Skomski Stephen M & Jennifer A, $225,500

682 Center Rd, Kvak Mark A & Susan E to Soucek Jonathan & Emily, $467,900

2040 Cascade Ln, Jakejosh Land LLC to Drees Company the, $219,900

parcel 016-03D-04-017 State Rd, Kvak Mark A & Susan E to Soucek Jonathan & Emily, $467,900

Homerville

11832 Holshoe Rd, Keim Dannie A & Emma to Gingerich Andrew E & Mary S, $350,000

Lodi

750 Whisper Creek Ln, Whisper Creek Development LLC to NVR Inc, $52,500

105 Birch St, Reed Cameron J & Kelsey A Strange to Chance Austin Lee & Audrie M Hicks, $170,000

parcel 013-14B-12-049 Kennard Rd, Toth Dennis E & Sandie Lee Smith to Frank Courtney, $42,000

743 Whisper Creek Ln, Whisper Creek Development LLC to NVR Inc, $52,500

Medina

5781 New Haven Dr, Haslinger Holding Company to Bowles Dale Richard Jr & Taylor Morgan, $107,000

4320 Pine Lake Dr, Jackson Ludie M to Celinski Paul & Dominika, $370,000

parcel 045-05D-15-015 Marks Rd, Smith Shalina & Exceptional Eyecare to Francisco Lisa C, $85,000

5066 Fenn Rd, Pistor William L to Benchmark Properties of Ohio Ltd, $230,000

3676 Eagle Point Ct, Conn Carolyn Campbell to Bier Catherine, $530,000

662 Jamestown Place, Futures United Properties LLC to Ferrell David W, $367,500

4194 E Normandy PK Dr, Marshall Daryia Alexi to Mikolaj Paul M & Amanda S Junod, $209,900

2765 Fixler Rd, Duluc Michael S & Janet S to Fischbach Brandon & Stephanie, $470,000

875 Kenner CL, Robinette David Timothy Trustee to Copen Edward C & Kellie, $228,000

5745 Paula Ct, NVR Inc to Vaglica Anthony M & Sara E Leahy, $482,000

Seville

128 Royal Crest Dr Unit A, Borger James to Sims Kristina, $115,500

115 Pleasant View Dr, Reedy William V & Teare F to Mcvicker Bradley A & Patricia Lynn Summerson-Mcvicker, $320,000

579 Swan Dr, NVR Inc to Wolfe William Clyde, $311,595

Spencer

11214 Chatham Rd, Crabtree Richard D to Schritz Anthony J, $131,000

Valley City

5505 Sleepy Hollow Rd, Sleepy Hollow Holdings LLC to Selby Jeffrey Michael & Kathleen Edna Reagan, $128,500

Wadsworth

parcel 040-20C-08-211 N Kaser Dr 387-389, Gasser Ruth V & Grace E to Widmer Jason R & Janelle G, $316,000

417 Shannon Dr, Ertl Joseph F & Susan P to Casey Patrick & Susan, $331,000

parcel 040-20A-03-075 Freedom Dr, Liberty Residence Holdings LLC to 1054 Freedom Drive LLC, $4,500,000

parcel 040-20A-01-095 High St, Liberty Residence Holdings LLC to 1054 Freedom Drive LLC, $4,500,000

189 Chestnut St, Kerns Eugene B & Eugene Billy to NLM Holdings LLC, $67,500

250 Smokerise Dr, Liberty Residence Holdings LLC to 1054 Freedom Drive LLC, $4,500,000

parcel 040-20C-13-036 S Kaser Dr 493-495, Marshall Kent L & Brenda G Trustee to Kipfer Properties LLC, $225,000

349 Ivanhoe Ave, Smith Ryan J & Samantha to Huffaker Michael John & Laura D, $285,000

parcel 040-20A-03-078 Freedom / Smokerise Dr, Liberty Residence Holdings LLC to 1054 Freedom Drive LLC, $4,500,000

134 W North St, Stuhldreher Nicholas to Purple Duck Properties LLC, $116,250

443 Rockglen Dr, Lallathin Gregory A & Connie L to Ratliff Kinda & Tyler Raines, $360,000

West Salem

parcel 019-13D-34-016 River Corners Rd, Prediy Ilya & Iuliia to Kimble Timothy J Jr & Jazmin D, $285,000

10150 Spencer Rd, Yoder Joe J & Katie J to Hostetler Eli H & Noah H, $380,000

WAYNE COUNTY

Apple Creek

parcel 27-00179.027 Cutter Rd, Miller Eli D to Hostetler Leroy M & Melvin E, $169,500

parcel 47-01493.005 S Kohler Rd, Stutzman Elam A & Elizabeth D S/T to Miller Henry D & Verna A, $110,000

Burbank

139 Mill St, Barclays 2021 NPL1 REO Corp to Norris Kevin Patrick, $90,007

Dalton

2453 Dalton Fox Lake Rd, Isaac Owen & Bethany to Troyer Colton L, $210,000

Dundee

18911 Dover Rd, Williams Kathy S to Williams Macarthy G, $68,000

Fredericksburg

parcel 30-00884.001 Hoy Rd, Miller Norman D & Barbara A S/T to Miller Niva, $231,000

parcel 30-00884.018 Hoy Rd, Miller Norman D & Barbara A to Hostetler Melvin M & Elizabeth M, $504,000

7500 S Apple Creek Rd, Yoder John E & Marlene D S/T to Weaver Kevin W & Kari I, $675,000

parcel 45-00280.014 S Apple Creek Rd, Yoder John E & Marlene D S/T to Troyer Ivan A & Elnora E, $308,800

Marshallville

2 S Main St, Clinton Russell W Jr to Village of Marshallville the, $12,500

parcel 06-00297.000 W Market St, Clinton Russell W Jr to Village of Marshallville the, $12,500

Orrville

1441 W Market St, Hunter Mary K to Steiner Johnathan & Mark K & Betty J, $160,000

1001 W Market St, Eberly Catherine L to Orrville Rentals LLC, $115,000

126 E Market St, Ontrack Properties LLC to Oh Real Estate Holdings LLC, $380,000

parcel 58-00778.012 Collins Blvd, Short Peter J & James M Richard Trustee & Dale D Richard Trustee & Kenton C Schreck & Sally J Schrec to Renner Development Company Ltd, $140,000

124 E Market St, Ontrack Properties LLC to Oh Real Estate Holdings LLC, $380,000

Rittman

parcel 63-00618.008 Cardinal Dr, Widmer Enterprises LLC to Safick Joseph, $95,000

Shreve

330 Water St, Shady Pines Mobile Home Park LLC to Shady Pines MHP LLC, $900,000

parcel 20-00235.000 Water St, Shady Pines Mobile Home Park LLC to Shady Pines MHP LLC, $900,000

Smithville

parcel 31-00551.000 Fox Lake Rd, Morrison Rodney E & Bruce D Morrison to Morrison Rodney E & Richard E, $200,000

West Salem

9860 Ruff Rd, US Bank Trust National Association Trustee to Decarlo Mary Ann & Walter J Jones & James M Rowe, $100,000

Wooster

1718 Armadale Isle, Raber Aaron L & Natalie J S/T to Siska Robert Charles & Megan Rebecca, $530,000

3895 Dornoch Dr, Huff Peggy L & Patricia J Rudy to Konstantinos Alexandria P, $219,000

1292 Kadas Ln, NVR Inc to Quintero Michaela & Brian, $346,650

445 W Moreland Rd, Toth Amanda D to Hershberger Eli & Lizzie J, $183,000

962 Allen Dr, Ogden Matthew P to Rufener Steve, $240,000

5535 Burbank Rd, Swartzentruber Eric & Nancy S/T to Raber Aaron L & Natalie J, $415,000

215 N Apple Creek Rd, Rt 44 Storage LLC to Yoder John E & Marlene D, $425,000

603 Danberry Dr, Kain Emma Lou to Ostroski Ronald C & Sharon R, $340,000

5010 Settlers Trace, Weaver Custom Homes Inc to Kain Emma Lou, $341,355

2160 Great Trails Dr, Kennedy Michael V Trustee to Rahz Ltd, $475,000

1150 Kadas Ln, Wooster Development Company Ltd to NVR Inc, $62,470

186 S Hillcrest Dr, WWST Corporation LLC to River Radio Ministries, $350,000

