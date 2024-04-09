Advertisement
U.S. markets open in 1 hour 58 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    5,258.00
    +4.75 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    39,224.00
    +5.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    18,325.00
    +30.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,098.30
    +5.90 (+0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.58
    +0.15 (+0.17%)
     

  • Gold

    2,374.00
    +23.00 (+0.98%)
     

  • Silver

    28.10
    +0.30 (+1.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0871
    +0.0007 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.4240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.27
    +0.08 (+0.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2685
    +0.0032 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    151.7970
    -0.0190 (-0.01%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    70,844.27
    -1,726.80 (-2.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,955.35
    +11.88 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    39,773.13
    +426.09 (+1.08%)
     

Colonial style Twinsburg home sells for $600K. Take a look inside.

Akron Beacon Journal
·28 min read

These are the top selling homes in Summit County in the most recent report available from the Summit County Fiscal Office. The property linked here in Stow as the top seller for week of Feb. 5, 2024, with a price of $650,000.

Here are top selling properties that week. The complete real estate transactions for Summit, Portage, Stark and Medina counties can be found be found below.

  • 2950 Graham Rd, Stow, $650,000

  • 2924 Graham Rd, Stow, $650,000

  • 2980 Steffan Woods Dr, Twinsburg Township, $649,500

  • 4710 Townsend Rd, Richfield Township, $550,000

  • 3525 Patterson Cir, Richfield Village, $518,890

  • 3536 Brookside Dr, Norton, $500,000

According to Realtor.com, the Twinsburg home on Steffan Woods Drive was built in 2016 on a .32-acre lot. At 5,755 square feet, the home has four bedrooms, four full and one half bathrooms and a three-car garage.

Seen in photos, the home's open floor plan folds out into the great room with a fireplace and leads into the spacious kitchen, which features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances a walk-in pantry and an eating nook with a sliding door that leads out to the deck.

Also on the first floor is an office space, the formal dining room and laundry room.

On the second floor, the primary suite includes a large bedroom with a sitting area and an en suite bathroom featuring a custom walk-in tile shower and walk-in closet, the listing states.

The second floor loft can be used as an office, kids playroom or second entertaining area, the listing suggests.

Also on the second floor are the three other bedrooms with two more full bathrooms.

The lower level is finished and can serve as additional entertaining space.

Outside, the large deck is from offers ample outdoor seating room in addition to a screened octagon-shaped gazebo.

See photos here.

SUMMIT COUNTY

Akron

  • 804 Utica Ave, to Davis Crystal Michelle, $152,500

  • 2623 N Graham Cir, to Sepe Bethany, $170,000

  • 397 Stetler Ave, to Romano James, $85,000

  • 233 Cranz Pl, to Bautista Amilcar J Zapet, $130,000

  • 683 Kenmore Blvd, to Lance Real Estate LLC, $55,000

  • 1277 Sevilla Ave, to Westfall Jesseca, $133,500

  • 903 Clay St, to Aleph Properties LLC Trustee, $90,000

  • 1910 Auten Dr, to Young Linda, $205,000

  • 688 Ranney St, to Lama Arjun, $89,000

  • 510 & 512 N Firestone Blvd, to Turn Key Properties LLC, $128,000

  • 2001 Daniels Ave, to Alexander Kyle, $176,500

  • 801 W Exchange St, to Real Coastal up Fund 1 Property Owner 1, $90,000

  • 19 W Crosier St, to Silva Gabino J Camarillo, $47,000

  • 689 Carroll St, to 689 Carroll LLC, $117,500

  • 1256 Tampa Ave, to Clear Choice Homes LLC, $34,000

  • 1106 Joy Ave, to Thomas Duran, $4,500

  • 1031 Fairbanks Pl, to Middlebury Housing LLC, $35,000

  • 324 Shawnee Path, to Aviman LLC, $65,000

  • 72 Nottoway Ct, to Mcguire Jeanne, $130,000

  • 1282 Culpepper Dr, to Daulbaugh Wyatt, $106,500

  • 905 Clay St, to Aleph Properties LLC Trustee, $70,000

  • 871 Delaware Ave, to Hoang Bang, $257,000

  • 1327 Herberich Ave, to Moore Quality Enterprises LLC, $72,000

  • 1205 Packard Dr, to James Tyler, $120,900

  • 944 Palmetto Ave, to K S Yoak Enterprises LLC, $49,500

  • 1076 Yukon Ave, to Schriver Alexis K, $80,000

  • 94 Bachtel Ave, to Guijosa Reynaldo, $65,000

  • 1248 Country Club Rd, to First Venture Real Estate LLC, $187,000

  • 468 Iroquois Ave, to Thomas Timothy, $180,000

  • 215 Ira Av 1/2, to Terrazas Maria Dolores Nava, $1

  • 1237 Honodle Ave, to Grandview Homes 1 LLC, $110,000

  • 228 Oakdale Ave, to Ledley Angela, $52,000

  • 1148 Clifton Ave, to Jones Erin J Seifert, $111,000

  • 593 Wilson St, to Lidge Ruby, $1

  • 294 & 296 Madison Ave, to Real Coastal up Fund 1 Property Owner 1, $119,000

  • 279 Wheeler St, to Kima Sidiky, $140,000

  • 23 Cheney Ave, to Rowe Anthony Juston, $148,400

  • 549 Picadilly Cir, to City Blox LLC, $181,300

  • 11 N Balch St, to Lupungu Ronger, $128,000

  • 805 Beardsley St, to Haque Shahin, $56,000

  • 2900 Mogadore Rd, to Strittmatter Carlie, $165,000

  • 865 Woodrow Ct, to Graham Michael S, $25,000

  • 161 Roger Ave, to Jerez Rene, $25,000

  • 335 Para Ave, to Walker Alerice, $139,000

  • 620 Evans Ave, to Wesley Fred L, $75,000

  • 794 E Archwood Ave, to Santiago Johanna Rosa, $91,000

  • 967 Winston St, to Childs John N, $135,000

  • 631 Merton Ave, to Korazon Properties LLC, $36,000

  • 1089 La Croix Ave, to Hopson Realty LLC, $34,050

  • 306 Palm Ave, to Gandy Lakisha A, $137,000

Barberton

  • 304 Wunderlich Ave, to K S Yoak Enterprises LLC, $47,000

  • 360 E Hopocan Ave, to Phlieger Jacob, $49,290

  • 2721 & 2725 Vanderhoof Rd, to Devenport Maci M, $220,000

  • 125 Morgan St, to Ingol Rayshawn, $112,180

  • 982 Young Ave, to Keller David, $125,800

  • 369 E Tuscarawas Ave, to Creative Living Arrangements LLC, $206,000

  • 380 Portsmouth Ave, to Larrison Tommy J, $212,000

  • 119 Slate Ridge Dr, to Ingol Shaniqua Monique Lynn, $221,465

  • 1042 Columbus Ave, to K S Yoak Enterprises LLC, $50,000

  • 1072 Wooster Rd W, to Real Coastal up Fund 1 Property Owner 1, $80,000

  • 63 1/2 Brown St, to David James Group LLC, $57,000

  • 260 5th St NE, to Ogletree Jason, $115,000

  • 1542 Union St, to Edurese Matthew, $210,000

  • 63 Waltz Dr, to Burton Tracy L, $145,000

Bath Township

  • 4304 W Bath Rd, to Crowley Matthew, $450,000

  • 4108 Everett Rd, to Copeland Scott E, $395,000

Clinton Village

  • 2428 W Comet Rd, to Collective Development Firm LLC, $55,000

Copley Township

  • 2583 Action Dr, to Lira Marlene Vital, $160,000

  • 2687 Mull Unit 16-B Ave, to Bartlett Justin A, $95,000

  • 1354 Milan Ave, to Neff Amy, $200,000

  • 3821 N Sunnyfield Dr, to Santagata Mia, $275,000

Coventry Township

  • 2680 Canvasback Cir, to Partin Jeffrey E, $215,000

  • 2270 2274 Markey St, to Trexler Blake D, $181,000

  • 1071 Lockwood Rd, to Bechter Jason, $200,000

  • 23 Mallard Point Dr, to Lukachinsky Joshua, $250,000

Cuyahoga Falls

  • 3194 Saunders St, to Alkubadi Ramzi, $260,000

  • 800 Loomis Ave, to 5th Element Home Renovation Inc, $112,000

  • 1110 Highland Ave, to Testa Nicholus, $187,000

  • 1634 8th St, to Marvel Developments LLC, $135,000

  • 318 Madison Ave, to Montiel Joaquin Olan, $123,000

  • 3111 W Bailey Rd, to Hoffman Christopher Andrew, $182,000

  • 3327 Elmwood St, to Wilson Elana, $180,000

  • 545 Center Ave, to Kane Paul Richard II, $105,000

  • 1951 High St, to SL Neo Realty LLC, $115,000

  • 229 Notre Dame Ave, to Mcguinness Kayla M, $145,000

  • 2585 26th St, to Sprang Courtney N, $200,000

  • 2641 Maplewood St, to Petrosino Nicholas, $120,000

  • 381 Village Ct, to Walko Melissa L, $215,000

Fairlawn

  • 136 Blue Hill Ln, to Schorr Jacueline, $365,000

  • 2375 Covington Rd, to Mccutcheon Jay C, $200,000

Green

  • 2199 Prestwick Dr, to Brink Michael, $287,100

  • 3940 Walnut Wood Way, to Marimon Todd Michael, $383,000

  • 4618 Arlington Rd, to Guillod Ryan, $290,000

  • 3699 Cottage Grove Rd, to Lehmier Nicholas, $280,000

  • 4732 Jupiter Rd, to Rankin Cody J, $10,313

  • 4732 Jupiter Rd, to Rankin Cody J, $10,312

  • 4795 Cherimoya Ave, to Walmsley Harry A II Trustee, $297,000

  • 4732 Jupiter Rd, to Demeio Michael J, $82,500

  • 3937 Greenfield Rd, to Behanna Bruce C, $307,000

Hudson

  • 75 Atterbury Blvd, to Panetta Michael, $120,000

  • 75 Atterbury Blvd, to PSW Properties LLC, $90,000

Lakemore Village

  • 3057 Bordeaux Dr, to Nelson Stephen A, $213,000

  • 1464 4th St, to Henry Benjamin, $127,000

  • 1472 4th St, to Henry Benjamin, $127,000

Macedonia

  • 7836 Creekside Pkwy, to Callion Juanita D, $325,000

  • 8614 Larkspur Ln, to Jermon Janell Elaine, $225,000

  • 9362 Indian Run, to Kaiser Jenna, $320,000

  • 8603 Buckston Ct, to Pendrak Viktor, $158,900

  • 305 Spruce Hill Dr, to Molnar Kathie, $446,875

Munroe Falls

  • 116 Silver Valley Blvd, to Todak Pamela Jean, $170,000

  • 260 Thomas Ave, to Beemer Samantha Lynne, $257,000

New Franklin

  • 4443 Manchester Rd, to Hartmam Tricia A, $155,000

Northfield Center Township

  • 42 Woodbury Ln, to Taylor Wayne, $187,500

Northfield Village

  • 166 May Ave, to Opendoor Property Trust I, $216,900

Norton

  • 3356 Summit Rd, to Dahlia Homes LLC, $140,000

  • 2986 Harris Ave, to Merckling Kimberly Evelyn, $165,000

  • 3710 Strawboard Ave, to NVR Inc, $65,838

  • 3570 Pillar Cir, to Hoover Todd P, $324,968

  • 2852 Oakcrest Dr, to Smith Jason Robert, $349,000

  • 2977 Pleasant St, to Clum Brandon Lee, $200,000

  • 3684 Kirkham Dr, to NVR Inc, $64,161

  • 3536 Brookside Dr, to Johnson Thurmon Kimmy Atta, $500,000

  • 2575 Wadsworth Rd, to Fee Cody J, $161,000

  • 3711 Kirkham Dr, to NVR Inc, $64,161

Reminderville

  • 10318 Maryland St, to Reed Rebecca Anne, $325,000

  • 10259 Spinnaker Run, to Gerber Brandon, $154,900

  • 10154 Spinnaker Run, to Fritz Mccoy Roberta J, $38,800

Richfield Township

  • 4710 Townsend Rd, to KRL Investments LLC, $550,000

Richfield Village

  • 3525 Patterson Cir, to Saradpon Alan, $518,890

  • 4010 Humphrey Rd, to Sawka Mitchell, $190,500

  • 4226 Brush Rd, to Resssler Mark K Jr, $238,000

Sagamore Hills Township

  • 7936 N Gannett Rd, to Martin Christopher T, $357,000

Springfield Township

  • 2140 Martin Crest Dr, to Galban Rachael, $275,000

  • 23 Cheney Ave, to Rowe Anthony Juston, $148,400

  • 2859 Linwood Rd, to Keeling Thomas M III, $197,500

Stow

  • 1186 Temple Trl, to Scampitilla Charles Edward, $324,900

  • 2950 Graham Rd, to Himalayan Aura Properties LLC, $650,000

  • 2924 Graham Rd, to Himalayan Aura Properties LLC, $650,000

  • 2643 Graham Rd, to Everett Laird Nancy, $200,000

  • 2966 Heatherwood Ct, to Malloy Brendan M, $165,000

  • 1509 Mctaggart Rd, to Ritchie Wayne, $260,000

  • 3613 Sanford Ave, to Pivarski Mitchell T, $300,000

  • 4037 Villas Dr, to Britton Curtis, $215,000

  • 4119 Klein Ave, to Lomas Norman, $32,959

Tallmadge

  • 1248 Newton St, to Whited Samantha Danielle, $100

  • 49 N Washburn Rd, to Taher Mohammed, $353,935

  • 67 Brewster Dr, to Gulla David V, $357,555

  • 22 Brewster Dr, to Qurbani Juma Khan, $346,475

Twinsburg

  • 1703 Belfair Dr, to Turney Anne, $280,000

  • 2396 Sherwin Dr, to Kelly Charles, $270,000

  • 3037 Cabot Way, to Panik Jason S, $293,000

  • 9965 Crestwood Dr, to Mirzet Bektic, $120,000

Twinsburg Township

  • 2980 Steffan Woods Dr, to Molnar Charles, $649,500

  • 1988 Marwell Blvd, to Champa Dennis, $175,000

PORTAGE COUNTY

Atwater

  • 5555 Wilkes Rd, Lutz Audrey M to Lutz Charles IV & Stacey (J&S), $225,000

Aurora

  • 910 S Chillicothe, Miller Kevin to Fisher Amber R, $250,000

  • 158 Seamore Rd, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Vanzo Bruce E & Sallie (J&S), $578,511

  • 810 Dipper Ln, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Blust Melodie, $434,890

  • 806 River Run Rd, Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC to Eakin Matthew & Nicole Lindsey (J&S), $553,730

Cross Plains

  • 7361 St Rt 303, We Fund Land LLC to Smith Kyle & Hannah (J&S), $115,000

Garrettsville

  • parcel 19-010-00-00-002-008 Kar-A-Bru Dr, Abraham Bruce C to Conley Jerome R & Amy J, $90,000

  • 8108 Main, Fitzgerald Wayne E to RFR Enterprises LLC, $75,000

Kent

  • 214 Shaw Dr, Bissler David P (Succ Trustee) to Kitchin Joanne, $318,800

  • 5770 Horning, Longanecker Zachary J to Gerbracht Charles W, $247,000

  • parcel 26-325-00-00-003-000 Mcclintocksburg, Double U Investments LLC to Lanza Matthew, $100,000

  • 4192 Pine Dr, KB Portage Properties II LLC to Panovich Sandra L, $189,000

  • parcel 26-325-00-00-003-000 Mcclintocksburg, Battaglia Carl A & Nancy L Ratcliff (J&S) to Double U Investments LLC, $75,000

  • 3658 Elmhurst, Tanner Ray & Brandi L (J&S) to Miller Merlin R, $160,000

Mantua

  • 12119 Mantua Center Rd, Beach Travis & Rachel L Schindler (J&S) to Spoto Daniel & Erin Velazquez, $232,000

Mogadore

  • 481 Holmes, Holmes Christine to Forrer Michael J & Melinda R (J&S), $118,000

Randolph

  • 590 Hartville Rd, Bennett Renee to Troike Daniel J & Lena (J&S), $400,000

Ravenna

  • 623 W Main St, Croop Karen M to Paudel Property LLC, $130,000

  • 124 Elm, Gardner Properties LLC to Alcove Properties LLC, $176,982

  • 1208 Crown, Lunardi Amadeo & Joanne (J&S) to 1208 Crown Avenue LLC, $62,500

  • 227 Zeta, Stidd David A to Ajrm Properties LLC, $90,000

  • 9997 Minyoung Rd, Romeo Marcello A III & Jasmine S (J&S) to Bookman Brett M & Brooke (J&S), $232,500

  • parcel 05-054-00-00-011-000 Garrett, Kaufman Carol S to Bradley Alex J, $800

  • 9850 Minyoung, D M P R LLC to Country Acres RV Resort LLC, $3,306,500

Streetsboro

  • 758 Heath Ln, Dong Junling to Metcalf Amanda, $245,000

Uniontown

  • 1540 Twin Elm, Perkins William E (Trustee) to Cardinale Shannon L, $159,000

STARK COUNTY

Alliance

  • Betz Dennis & Doris from Bezon Jon F Trustee, 1439 Fernwood BLVD, $307,000.

  • Defelice Mark from Gragg Rodney & Defelice Mark, 1014 Noble St, $16,100.

  • Dye James L & Rene L from Burr Christopher A, 721 S Rockhill Ave, $140,000.

  • Hornish Ian from Alliance Homes II LLC, 1160 Klinger Ave NE, $143,500.

  • Huff Alyxandria from Betz Dennis James & Doris Odell, 2980 Ashwood Dr, $750,000.

  • Kawaja Properties LLC from Deutsche Bank National Trust, 1537 S Linden Ave, $47,500.

  • Kawaja Properties LLC from Deutsche Bank National Trust, parcel 102597 Linden Ave S, $47,500.

  • Leonard Abbey from Warren Spencer R & Lauren N, 68 W Grant St, $135,000.

  • Leonard Abbey from Warren Spencer R & Lauren N, parcel 105385 Grant St W, $135,000.

  • Miller Cheri L from Kamm Enterprises LLC, 1126 S Linden Ave, $95,500.

  • Ohsw Ventures LLC from Dale & Dale Properties LLC, 709 S Mechanic Ave, $405,000.

  • Ohsw Ventures LLC from Dale & Dale Properties LLC, 805 S Freedom Ave, $405,000.

  • Ohsw Ventures LLC from Dale & Dale Properties LLC, parcel 102630 Mechanic Ave S, $405,000.

  • Ohsw Ventures LLC from Dale & Dale Properties, 154 W Washington St, $405,000.

  • Ohsw Ventures LLC from Dale & Dale Properties, 805 Linden Ave S, $405,000.

  • Ohsw Ventures LLC from TCZ Properties LLC, 149 S Freedom Ave, $660,000.

  • Ohsw Ventures LLC from TCZ Properties LLC, 222 E Oxford St, $660,000.

  • Ohsw Ventures LLC from TCZ Properties LLC, 902 S Arch Ave, $660,000.

  • Ohsw Ventures LLC from TCZ Properties LLC, 949 S Arch Ave, $660,000.

  • Ohsw Ventures LLC from TNC Renovations LLC, 430 Milner St, $35,000.

  • Parent Michael & Lattanzio Jessica D from Arto LLC, 59 11th St, $158,400.

Bethlehem Township

  • VKS Farms LLC from Yohe Jennifer R & Jeffrey D, parcel 1100113 Riverdale St SW, $132,654.

  • Watt Michael & Rachelle from Rice Betty S, parcel 1000352 Beth Ave SW, $30,000.

Canal Fulton

  • Classic Custom Homes & Remodeling LLC from Smail Property Development Ltd, 536 E Lakewood Dr, $56,900.

  • Kittinger Catherine L & G Mark from Classic Custom Homes & Remodeling LLC, 536 E Lakewood Dr, $537,500.

Canton

  • 820 Tusc LLC from Cleveland Oak Inc, 820 Tuscarawas St E, $750,000.

  • Babbo Rosemary L & Daniel from Mishler Francesca C, 1506 48th St NW, $168,000.

  • Berry Alec Christopher & Crowder from Yates William J, 914 Linwood Ave SW, $120,000.

  • Brito Wellington from Brito Bruno, 215 Hazlett Ave NW, $28,800.

  • CCSN Properties LLC from Shaheen George N, 1407 Market Ave N, $90,000.

  • CCSN Properties LLC from Shaheen George N, 1411 Market Ave N, $90,000.

  • Cedillos Saul & Milla Vilma Consuelo from Forgach Monica J, 1004 Linwood Ave SW, $64,900.

  • Chapman Andrew William from Kerry Britt P & Kelly A, 1516 26th St NW, $140,500.

  • Cmokm LLC from Hernandez Ana M & Feliciano, 427 Smith Ave NW, $141,000.

  • Cole Raymond III from Abernathy Michael Freeman, 1220 19th St NE, $87,000.

  • Edwards Robert Sr from Goe Sonya D, 712 Shadyside Ave SW, $95,000.

  • Five Stream Ventures LLC from Krueck Melana C, 707 5th St NE, $450,000.

  • Five Stream Ventures LLC from Krueck Melana C, parcel 202434 6th St NE, $450,000.

  • Gamble Edward from Butchko Michael A, 1163 Hawthorne Ave SW, $80,000.

  • Graber Cherlyn from Bellamy Dennis L, 1403 Yale Ave NW, $136,000.

  • Gullotti Paul M from 2510 Tenth Street LLC, 2510 10th St SW, $60,000.

  • Harris Ethel from Gateway Cherry LLC, 910 5th St NE, $93,800.

  • Hudson Termera from Martin Darrell, parcel 215059 Hammond Ave SW, $1,000.

  • JB Property LLC from Neo Home Buyers Inc, 1558 25th St NW, $105,000.

  • K S Yoak Enterprises LLC from Forehope Shannon, 1432 Homer Ave NW, $35,000.

  • Lanzer Betty Jane from US Bank Trust National Association as, 2137 4th St NE, $40,000.

  • Law Sabrina from Henry Anita R, 803 15th St NE, $22,300.

  • Mack III Elias S from Rehfus Edward A Jr & Kimberley Wendy & R, 1724 Holland CT SW, $98,000.

  • Merry Meghan R from Cinson Michael James Carl, 1541 Vassar Ave NW, $161,500.

  • Payne Alexander & Katie from K S Yoak Enterprises LLC, 2408 4th St NW, $135,000.

  • Real Coastal up Fund 1 Property Owner 1 from Kanam John M, 2423 24th St NE, $75,000.

  • Robenstine Alexander D from LFL LLC, 1736 Roosevelt Ave NE, $101,400.

  • RPW Properties LLC from Hostetler Joe, 2224 Maxine Ave NE, $18,700.

  • RPW Properties LLC from Hostetler Joseph E, 1815 Rowland Ave NE, $16,000.

  • Sudomir Andrew from Stewart Zachary, 1021 Greenfield Ave SW, $90,000.

  • Talarico January M from Dorosky Cheryl M, 1513 Alden Ave SW, $83,500.

  • The RG Smith Co Inc from Nimen Sheet Metal Co Inc, 1277 Dueber Ave SW, $290,000.

Canton Township

  • Kanam John Michael from Lucky Investments LLC, 2922 Lincoln St E, $40,100.

  • Mirto Samuel Albert Jr & Amy Marie Co from Mirto Sam Sr Trustee, 1330 Carnwise St SW, $135,000.

Jackson Township

  • Belzer Rhonda from Kentner Kathleen L, 6966 Knight St NW, $257,000.

  • Bruno Gerard J & Bruno Moore Joanna from Reed Monty R & Barbara J, 5522 West BLVD NW, $634,875.

  • Civiello Todd G from Ensminger James & Lindsey, 6368 Great Court Cir NW, $490,000.

  • Gough Robert from Kisha Carole A, 2879 Charing Cross Rd NW, $180,000.

  • Guodeng Chen from Esber Kyle J & Morris Leah A, 6825 Frank Ave NW, $185,000.

  • Hugill Jennifer A from BG Custom Homes Inc, 5796 Springlake Rd NW, $749,000.

  • Jude Timothy A & Kyra D from Paraduxx Holdings LLC, 2704 Blue Ash Ave NW, $355,000.

  • K Hovnanian at Heritage Park LLC from A List Land Development LLC, 7013 Heritage Park Ave NW, $76,000.

  • K Hovnanian at Heritage Park LLC from A List Land Development LLC, 7016 Heritage Park Ave NW, $152,000.

  • K Hovnanian at Heritage Park LLC from A List Land Development LLC, 8920 Camden Rd NW, $152,000.

  • Lawson Brian James & Kaitlin Marie from Grant Richard J & Rizzia A, 9955 Agate St NW, $334,900.

  • Logan Maxine from Morrison W Robert Trustee / Morrison Rev, 3735 Woodleigh Ave NW, $436,000.

  • Mcvaney Amanda Marie from Quartz Jennifer, 8336 Kellydale St NW, $285,000.

  • Myers Douglas James from Herberger James R &Linda M, 9908 Beryl St NW, $280,000.

  • Prisaca Valeriu & Ciobanu Zinaida from Arnold Jessica L & Wilson Collin, 4002 Bel Air Ave NW, $335,000.

  • Rankin Kathryn Aka Kathryn Doll from Swineford Richard E Barbara J, 6536 Softwind Ave NW, $247,500.

Lake Township

  • Byler Emma & Dylan from Beachy Ryan & Denlinger Tina & Miller Ka, 3822 State St NW, $171,000.

  • CS Real Estate Holding Company LLC from Wilson Matthew S, 3637 Swamp St NE, $200,000.

  • Klein Brent & Ashley from Gesiotto James P & Sherri L Ttees &, 11954 William Penn Ave NE, $682,000.

  • Medina Real Estate Solutions LLC from Kiser Kathleen K, 13351 Parkview Ave NW, $200,000.

  • Sarnescky Michael Joseph from Miller Real Estate II Ltd, 2866 Midway St NW, $270,000.

Lawrence Township

  • Miller Ryan A & Brumfield Courtney S from John O Clay Explorations Inc, parcel 10018035 Patterson St NW, $250,000.

Lexington Township

  • Turney Olivia Joy from Perez Carlos E & Candice L, 11610 Rockhill Ave NE, $89,000.

Louisville

  • K Hovnanian at Orchard Park LLC from Maxsam Investments LLC, 3029 Mcintosh Dr NE, $132,000.

  • K Hovnanian at Orchard Park LLC from Maxsam Investments LLC, 364 Golden Apple Dr NE, $132,000.

Massillon

  • Aguirre Matthew from Tang Real Estate LLC, 1759 Huron Rd SE, $90,000.

  • Baum Dennis from NVR Inc DBA Ryan Homes, 3441 Yellow Creek Ave NW, $284,740.

  • Brooks Cailin E from Divvy Homes Warehouse A LLC, 713 Milburn Rd NE, $146,000.

  • Cochran Jared J & Rames Cochran from DNS Restoration LLC, 849 Wellman Ave SE, $180,000.

  • DWW Rentals LLC from Baker Jackie L, 408 Perry Ave SW, $55,000.

  • Gessling Craig Steven II from Tallman Darin K, 3233 Lincoln Way W, $106,736.

  • Herron Rosemary from Reese Sandra, 746 15th St SE, $22,000.

  • Hilt Amy from Baker Melinda, 715 Webb Ave SW, $90,000.

  • Johnson Ryan D from Thompson Louis H, 1715 Erie St S, $92,300.

  • Jones Lemuel & Connie from Jacobsen Erich E, parcel 617795 Forest St SE, $68,000.

  • Kraftsmark Properties LLC from Vnaco LLC, 140 25th St SE, $12,000.

  • Lozano Abel Rene III & Pam from Smith Development Corporation, 1505 Championship Cir SE, $599,900.

  • Miller Mervin E & Leah I from Saffell Tessa L & John D Jr, 841 11th St SE, $35,000.

  • NVR Inc A Virginia Corp DBA Ryan Homes from Lockhart A R Development Co, 1844 Heron Creek St NW, $59,000.

  • Ogg Timothy & Becher Kristine from Revision Homebuyers LLC, 708 4th St NE, $61,000.

  • Radvet LLC from NVR Inc DBA Ryan Homes, 3508 Yellow Creek Ave NW, $334,325.

  • Sutherland Denise A from Prince Darla K Trustee, 2330 Eastwood Ave NE, $410,000.

  • Turner Paul G from Grier Judith A, 227 Dwight Ave SE, $80,000.

  • Tutto Bene LLC from Towne Plaza Limited, 31 Lincoln Way E, $88,000.

  • Villella Joseph E & Kerry A from Manley Roger W, 814 15th St SW, $90,000.

  • Washington Ariana Nicole & Gnagy from Maxheimer Michael M, 629 Griffith Ave SW, $143,000.

  • Williams Ruth A from Parnacott Valerie A, 1518 Walnut Rd SW, $155,000.

  • Young Anthony & Rose Bruce A from Fell Kaila N, 932 11th St NE, $167,000.

  • Young Anthony & Rose Bruce A from Fell Kaila N, parcel 602803 Parkview St NE, $167,000.

North Canton

  • Andrews Timothy E from Andrews Timothy E & Jackson Diane K, 1226 Eastwood Cir SE, $95,500.

  • Carter Mark & Simonson Kerry from Dreaming Tree Investments LLC, 233 Sutton Ave NE, $239,000.

  • Flick John C from Cramer Glenn & Heather, 241 Briar Ave NE, $289,900.

  • Gillogly Alec M from Mohler Emily A & White Hilary L, 819 Lorena St SW, $199,900.

  • Grant Richard J & Rizzia from Simonson Kerry L, 1856 Beechwood Ave NE, $155,000.

  • Gray Dorian P from Barabasch Jacob & Kendra, 28 Auburn Ave SE, $329,900.

  • Kerry Britt P & Dillon-Kerry Kelly A from Emhoff David, 911 Bel Air Dr NW, $185,000.

  • Simonyan Erik Ter from Vukovich Vaughn J, 217 9th St NE, $177,000.

  • Wakser Noah from Beadle Glenn M & Michelle, 124 Pershing Ave NE, $177,500.

Osnaburg Township

  • Larson Nicholas M from Country Ridge Properties LLC, 8613 Mapleton St SE, $190,000.

  • Schwarz Dominic M from Secretary of Housing and Urban, 5131 13th St NE, $60,000.

Paris Township

  • Beck Raymond T & Carolyn S Ttees from Traugh Gerald W, 11664 Georgetown St NE, $195,000.

  • Beck Raymond T & Carolyn S Ttees from Traugh Gerald W, parcel 4101757 Lisbon St NE, $195,000.

  • Lynch Thomas M & Vicki D from Everett Myrl A, 502 N Market St, $155,000.

Perry Township

  • Johnson Daniel T from Paris Vincent M, 2454 Swiss Ave SW, $203,000.

  • Perry Storage LLC from Perry Storage LLC & Kapusta Acres Ltd, 916 Genoa Ave SW, $3,000,000.

  • Perry Storage LLC from Tarr David T, parcel 10003047 Genoa Ave SW, $100,000.

  • White Teri L from Deitz Lloyd W, 4709 12th St SW, $85,000.

Pike Township

  • Neading Mark & Susan from Ballou Donald G, 2755 Deer Pass Dr SW, $28,500.

  • Soltesz Nancy J from Glick William D, 2779 Deer Pass Dr SW, $30,000.

Plain Township

  • Duncan Monica from LNH Properties LLC, 3324 Capricio St NE, $305,000.

  • Equity Trust Co Custodian FBO Scott from Stieb Lynne C, 5755 Sandalwood Ave NE, $190,000.

  • Guttman Sue A from Parrish Shirley A, 2017 41st St NW, $248,000.

  • Kline Elsass Tina M & Krepps Ray S from Young Theresa A Trustee, 1510 Mount Pleasant St NE, $285,000.

  • M N T Investments LLC from Squeaky Clean Car Wash LLC, 3420 Middlebranch Ave NE, $242,000.

  • Majeco Properties LLC from Budwick Judith L, 3320 Scenic View St NE, $133,000.

  • RTL Real Estate Holdings LLC from Buckeye State Property Group Ltd, 120 36th St NE, $187,000.

  • Tredway Gary Matthew & Cribben Gloria from Bartee Gabriel & Anna, 3714 Stratavon St NW, $370,000.

Sandy Township

  • Apif Ohio LLC from Buddie Family Properties LLC, parcel 6600007 Lisbon St E, $350,100.

  • Apif Ohio LLC from Buddie Family Properties, 157 Lisbon St E, $350,100.

Sugar Creek Township

  • Legacy Properties Unlimited LLC from Miller Jake & Gingerich Dannie, 375 2nd St SE, $68,300.

Tuscarawas Township

  • Green Park Land LLC from Otto Harvey R & Zelma M, 11580 Millersburg Rd SW, $62,000.

  • Minor Ann & Casondra from Williams Ruth A, 1385 Kenyon Rd NW, $250,000.

Washington Township

  • Kesterke Lynn Walter & Rebecca Sue from Kesterke Lynn W & Rebecca S, 6122 Frederick Ave NE, $15,000.

  • Tuel Charles from Washington Hills Development Ltd, parcel 10009238 Valewood Cir, $72,500.

  • Wellendorf Corey B from KJ Sarchione II LLC, parcel 10013002 Bayton St E, $38,657.

  • You Found Home LLC from Mullikin Kyle W, 300 Bayton St E, $136,750.

MEDINA COUNTY

Brunswick

  • 4467 Chaseline Ridge, Triban Investment LLC to Drees Company the, $93,000

  • 3497 Varmland Ct, Ramm Home Buyers LLC to Yoon Linda & Andy Tan, $300,000

  • 3783 Selma Ln, Majoros Shane P & Catherine to Wilkinson Brittany, $349,900

  • 36 Monticello Dr, Middlemiss Megan & Joshua Gilstrap to Norris Claudia, $325,999

  • 1569 Augusta Ave, Mcilveen Karen L to Nida Devin A, $379,000

  • 4487 Chaseline Ridge, Drees Company to Melnychuk Iryna, $639,474

  • 3872 Mars Dr, Legger Neal J & Melissa E to Williams Gay F, $315,000

Hinckley

  • 2578 Boston Rd, Hoffman Louise E to Dages Kevin P Sr, $260,000

  • 2640 Kellogg Rd, Donner Charlene S to Si Vision LLC, $135,000

  • 2116 Lanterman Cir, Legacy Homes of Medina Inc to Drees Company the, $219,900

  • 2661 Hidden Pine Ln, Hinckley Land Holdings LLC to Skomski Stephen M & Jennifer A, $225,500

  • 682 Center Rd, Kvak Mark A & Susan E to Soucek Jonathan & Emily, $467,900

  • 2040 Cascade Ln, Jakejosh Land LLC to Drees Company the, $219,900

  • parcel 016-03D-04-017 State Rd, Kvak Mark A & Susan E to Soucek Jonathan & Emily, $467,900

Homerville

  • 11832 Holshoe Rd, Keim Dannie A & Emma to Gingerich Andrew E & Mary S, $350,000

Lodi

  • 750 Whisper Creek Ln, Whisper Creek Development LLC to NVR Inc, $52,500

  • 105 Birch St, Reed Cameron J & Kelsey A Strange to Chance Austin Lee & Audrie M Hicks, $170,000

  • parcel 013-14B-12-049 Kennard Rd, Toth Dennis E & Sandie Lee Smith to Frank Courtney, $42,000

  • 743 Whisper Creek Ln, Whisper Creek Development LLC to NVR Inc, $52,500

Medina

  • 5781 New Haven Dr, Haslinger Holding Company to Bowles Dale Richard Jr & Taylor Morgan, $107,000

  • 4320 Pine Lake Dr, Jackson Ludie M to Celinski Paul & Dominika, $370,000

  • parcel 045-05D-15-015 Marks Rd, Smith Shalina & Exceptional Eyecare to Francisco Lisa C, $85,000

  • 5066 Fenn Rd, Pistor William L to Benchmark Properties of Ohio Ltd, $230,000

  • 3676 Eagle Point Ct, Conn Carolyn Campbell to Bier Catherine, $530,000

  • 662 Jamestown Place, Futures United Properties LLC to Ferrell David W, $367,500

  • 4194 E Normandy PK Dr, Marshall Daryia Alexi to Mikolaj Paul M & Amanda S Junod, $209,900

  • 2765 Fixler Rd, Duluc Michael S & Janet S to Fischbach Brandon & Stephanie, $470,000

  • 875 Kenner CL, Robinette David Timothy Trustee to Copen Edward C & Kellie, $228,000

  • 5745 Paula Ct, NVR Inc to Vaglica Anthony M & Sara E Leahy, $482,000

Seville

  • 128 Royal Crest Dr Unit A, Borger James to Sims Kristina, $115,500

  • 115 Pleasant View Dr, Reedy William V & Teare F to Mcvicker Bradley A & Patricia Lynn Summerson-Mcvicker, $320,000

  • 579 Swan Dr, NVR Inc to Wolfe William Clyde, $311,595

Spencer

  • 11214 Chatham Rd, Crabtree Richard D to Schritz Anthony J, $131,000

Valley City

  • 5505 Sleepy Hollow Rd, Sleepy Hollow Holdings LLC to Selby Jeffrey Michael & Kathleen Edna Reagan, $128,500

Wadsworth

  • parcel 040-20C-08-211 N Kaser Dr 387-389, Gasser Ruth V & Grace E to Widmer Jason R & Janelle G, $316,000

  • 417 Shannon Dr, Ertl Joseph F & Susan P to Casey Patrick & Susan, $331,000

  • parcel 040-20A-03-075 Freedom Dr, Liberty Residence Holdings LLC to 1054 Freedom Drive LLC, $4,500,000

  • parcel 040-20A-01-095 High St, Liberty Residence Holdings LLC to 1054 Freedom Drive LLC, $4,500,000

  • 189 Chestnut St, Kerns Eugene B & Eugene Billy to NLM Holdings LLC, $67,500

  • 250 Smokerise Dr, Liberty Residence Holdings LLC to 1054 Freedom Drive LLC, $4,500,000

  • parcel 040-20C-13-036 S Kaser Dr 493-495, Marshall Kent L & Brenda G Trustee to Kipfer Properties LLC, $225,000

  • 349 Ivanhoe Ave, Smith Ryan J & Samantha to Huffaker Michael John & Laura D, $285,000

  • parcel 040-20A-03-078 Freedom / Smokerise Dr, Liberty Residence Holdings LLC to 1054 Freedom Drive LLC, $4,500,000

  • 134 W North St, Stuhldreher Nicholas to Purple Duck Properties LLC, $116,250

  • 443 Rockglen Dr, Lallathin Gregory A & Connie L to Ratliff Kinda & Tyler Raines, $360,000

West Salem

  • parcel 019-13D-34-016 River Corners Rd, Prediy Ilya & Iuliia to Kimble Timothy J Jr & Jazmin D, $285,000

  • 10150 Spencer Rd, Yoder Joe J & Katie J to Hostetler Eli H & Noah H, $380,000

WAYNE COUNTY

Apple Creek

  • parcel 27-00179.027 Cutter Rd, Miller Eli D to Hostetler Leroy M & Melvin E, $169,500

  • parcel 47-01493.005 S Kohler Rd, Stutzman Elam A & Elizabeth D S/T to Miller Henry D & Verna A, $110,000

Burbank

  • 139 Mill St, Barclays 2021 NPL1 REO Corp to Norris Kevin Patrick, $90,007

Dalton

  • 2453 Dalton Fox Lake Rd, Isaac Owen & Bethany to Troyer Colton L, $210,000

Dundee

  • 18911 Dover Rd, Williams Kathy S to Williams Macarthy G, $68,000

Fredericksburg

  • parcel 30-00884.001 Hoy Rd, Miller Norman D & Barbara A S/T to Miller Niva, $231,000

  • parcel 30-00884.018 Hoy Rd, Miller Norman D & Barbara A to Hostetler Melvin M & Elizabeth M, $504,000

  • 7500 S Apple Creek Rd, Yoder John E & Marlene D S/T to Weaver Kevin W & Kari I, $675,000

  • parcel 45-00280.014 S Apple Creek Rd, Yoder John E & Marlene D S/T to Troyer Ivan A & Elnora E, $308,800

Marshallville

  • 2 S Main St, Clinton Russell W Jr to Village of Marshallville the, $12,500

  • parcel 06-00297.000 W Market St, Clinton Russell W Jr to Village of Marshallville the, $12,500

Orrville

  • 1441 W Market St, Hunter Mary K to Steiner Johnathan & Mark K & Betty J, $160,000

  • 1001 W Market St, Eberly Catherine L to Orrville Rentals LLC, $115,000

  • 126 E Market St, Ontrack Properties LLC to Oh Real Estate Holdings LLC, $380,000

  • parcel 58-00778.012 Collins Blvd, Short Peter J & James M Richard Trustee & Dale D Richard Trustee & Kenton C Schreck & Sally J Schrec to Renner Development Company Ltd, $140,000

  • 124 E Market St, Ontrack Properties LLC to Oh Real Estate Holdings LLC, $380,000

Rittman

  • parcel 63-00618.008 Cardinal Dr, Widmer Enterprises LLC to Safick Joseph, $95,000

Shreve

  • 330 Water St, Shady Pines Mobile Home Park LLC to Shady Pines MHP LLC, $900,000

  • parcel 20-00235.000 Water St, Shady Pines Mobile Home Park LLC to Shady Pines MHP LLC, $900,000

Smithville

  • parcel 31-00551.000 Fox Lake Rd, Morrison Rodney E & Bruce D Morrison to Morrison Rodney E & Richard E, $200,000

West Salem

  • 9860 Ruff Rd, US Bank Trust National Association Trustee to Decarlo Mary Ann & Walter J Jones & James M Rowe, $100,000

Wooster

  • 1718 Armadale Isle, Raber Aaron L & Natalie J S/T to Siska Robert Charles & Megan Rebecca, $530,000

  • 3895 Dornoch Dr, Huff Peggy L & Patricia J Rudy to Konstantinos Alexandria P, $219,000

  • 1292 Kadas Ln, NVR Inc to Quintero Michaela & Brian, $346,650

  • 445 W Moreland Rd, Toth Amanda D to Hershberger Eli & Lizzie J, $183,000

  • 962 Allen Dr, Ogden Matthew P to Rufener Steve, $240,000

  • 5535 Burbank Rd, Swartzentruber Eric & Nancy S/T to Raber Aaron L & Natalie J, $415,000

  • 215 N Apple Creek Rd, Rt 44 Storage LLC to Yoder John E & Marlene D, $425,000

  • 603 Danberry Dr, Kain Emma Lou to Ostroski Ronald C & Sharon R, $340,000

  • 5010 Settlers Trace, Weaver Custom Homes Inc to Kain Emma Lou, $341,355

  • 2160 Great Trails Dr, Kennedy Michael V Trustee to Rahz Ltd, $475,000

  • 1150 Kadas Ln, Wooster Development Company Ltd to NVR Inc, $62,470

  • 186 S Hillcrest Dr, WWST Corporation LLC to River Radio Ministries, $350,000

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Colonial style Twinsburg home sells for $600K. See inside.

Advertisement