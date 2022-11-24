U.S. markets closed

Colonoscopy Devices Global Market to Reach $2.03 Billion by 2027

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Colonoscopy Devices Market Global Forecast 2023-2027, Industry Trends, Growth, Impact of Inflation, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Colonoscopy Devices Market is projected to reach US$ 2,031.96 Million by 2027. Today, colonoscopy is a vital tool used in the modern medical industry. It is a therapeutic and diagnostic procedure performed to evaluate the large intestine (i.e., rectum, colon, and anus) and the distal portion of the small intestine. Colonoscopy devices comprise a flexible, long, and thin tube, with a light, camera, and tools placed at one end of the tube. These devices can be used to remove polyps, which can subsequently be examined under the microscope to identify the presence of an infection. The procedures are conducted under mild sedation in hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgery centers, etc.

Colonoscopy Devises Market was US$ 1,513.76 Million in 2021

Significant factors driving the market growth include various instruments developed for enhancing visualization angles, including short-run radius endoscopes, colonoscopes, colonoscopy devices with several lenses, and different accessory devices. In recent years, innovative procedures and instruments have been rolled out to remove the barriers to colon surgeries. Recent technological advancements have resulted in the growth of advanced colonoscopy devices and accessories, which can be connected to colonoscopes at the time of treatment.

Colonoscopy Devices Industry is likely to grow with a CAGR of 5.03% during 2022-2027

Based on product, visualization systems will emerge as a prominent product segment for the colonoscopy devices industry. Owing to their robust use in detecting cancer associated with the rectum, anus, and bowels. Further, the increase in approvals for advanced visualization systems will augment the industry outlook. Fujifilm Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc received U.S. FDA approval in 2021, for its Oxygen Saturation Endoscopic Imaging System, a novel image enhancement technology designed to enhance visualization during gastrointestinal colorectal and advanced surgical and endoscopy procedures.

On the basis of application, colorectal cancer represents the most prominent application for colonoscopy devices, caused by the rising prevalence of colorectal cancer worldwide. In contrast to invasive surgeries, colonoscopy techniques do not need any incision, which is likely to boost the demand for colonoscopy devices significantly augment the demand for colonoscopy devices.

Colonoscopy Devises Market: Geographical Assessment

The colonoscopy devices market is segmented in different geographical locations such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America holds an influential position in the colonoscopy devices market due to rising cases of rectal disorders, expanded production of colonoscopy devices, developed healthcare systems, and growing emphasis on innovative products development. Moreover, the government is also conducting various programs to increase awareness about colon disorders among the regional population. Besides, the Asia Pacific is also expected to grow on the back of better hospitals, infrastructure, and healthcare facilities in the region rapidly.

Product - Market has been covered from 3 viewpoints

1. Visualization system
2. Colonoscope
3. Others

Application - Market has been covered from 4 viewpoints

1. Colorectal cancer
2. Lynch syndrome
3. Ulcerative colitis
4. Other

End User - Market has been covered from 4 viewpoints

1. Hospitals
2. Clinic
3. Ambulatory surgery center
4. Others

Region - Market has been covered from 5 viewpoints

1. North America
2. Europe
3. Asia Pacific
4. Latin America
5. Middle East & Africa

All companies have been covered into 3 viewpoints

  • Overviews

  • Recent Developments

  • Revenues

Company Analysis

1. Boston Scientific Corporation
2. Medtronic
3. Steris
4. Olympus
5. Hoya

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research & Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

5. Global Colonoscopy Devices Market

6. Market Share - Colonoscopy Devices

7. Product - Colonoscopy Devices Market

8. Application - Colonoscopy Devices Market

9. End User - Colonoscopy Devices Market

10. Region - Colonoscopy Devices Market

11. Company Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6636z0

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/colonoscopy-devices-global-market-to-reach-2-03-billion-by-2027--301686924.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

