U.S. markets open in 4 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,118.75
    -14.75 (-0.36%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,744.00
    -81.00 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,921.00
    -50.50 (-0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,875.70
    -9.60 (-0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.42
    -2.20 (-2.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,781.40
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    20.27
    +0.08 (+0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0266
    +0.0039 (+0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6420
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.43
    +0.10 (+0.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2244
    +0.0063 (+0.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.3520
    -0.8380 (-0.63%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,304.47
    -319.98 (-1.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    538.61
    -13.79 (-2.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,451.79
    +28.36 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,993.35
    +191.71 (+0.69%)
     

Colonoscopy Devices Global Market Report 2022: Recent Technological Advancements and Launches Drive Growth

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Market for Colonoscopy Devices

Global Market for Colonoscopy Devices
Global Market for Colonoscopy Devices

Dublin, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Colonoscopy Devices - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Colonoscopy Devices Market to Reach $1.8 Billion by 2026

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Colonoscopy Devices estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% over the analysis period. Visualization Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.9% CAGR and reach US$938.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Colonoscopes segment is readjusted to a revised 4.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $475.2 Million in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $162.7 Million by 2026
The Colonoscopy Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$475.2 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$162.7 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 3.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR.

Colorectal cancer represents the largest application area for colonoscopy devices, driven by the rising prevalence of colorectal cancer globally. In contrast to invasive surgeries, colonoscopy procedures do not require any incision, which is likely to significantly augment the demand for colonoscopy devices. Moreover, the number of colonoscopy procedures is expected to increase rapidly, owing to the expansion in the therapeutic capabilities of colonoscopes. Ambulatory surgery centers are expected to be the largest end-use segment for colonoscopy devices market, owing to the higher adoption and increase in the number of colonoscopy procedures being performed at these centers. Benefits, such as cost saving, individual service, and hygienic environment are expected to boost the demand for colonoscopy procedures in ambulatory surgery centers over the next few years.

By End-Use, Hospitals Segment to Reach $1 Billion by 2026
Global market for Hospitals (End-Use) segment estimated at US$848.3 Million in 2020, is projected to reach US$1 Billion by 2026 reflecting a compounded annual growth rate of 4.1% over the analysis period. Europe constitutes the largest regional market for Hospitals segment, accounting for 32.7% of the global sales. China is poised to register the fastest compounded annual growth rate of 6.7% to reach US$108.2 Million by the close of the analysis period.

Demand Increases for Colon Capsules
An endoscopy device helps in viewing internal organs and acquires images which can be leveraged for diagnosis of the disease condition, as well as in delivering drug therapies.

The device is ingested by the patient, which then moves along the tract. Being equipped with a minute camera, the device captures sharp images of the intestine, with little invasiveness. The capsule endoscopy system facilitates improved navigation in the tract and identifies the problem areas in the intestine, such as cancerous growths, bleeding or ulcers. The area of gastroenterology is expected to benefit significantly from this technology, as it enables doctors to identify abnormal growths and ulcers in the tract, in real-time. The timely diagnosis and also therapy facilitated by this technology, is expected to support its growth in the coming years.

Select Competitors

  • FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation

  • GI View Ltd

  • HUGER Medical Instrument Co.,Ltd

  • KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG

  • MECAN MEDICAL EQUIPMENT CO LTD

  • Medtronic Plc

  • Olympus America

  • PENTAX Medical

  • Pro Scope Systems

  • Sonoscape Medical Corp.

  • STERIS Plc

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Rising Incidence of Colorectal Cancer Spurs Market Growth

  • Colorectal Cancer Mortality and Screening Trends in the US

  • Growing Preference for Minimally Invasive Surgeries Drives Demand for Colonoscopy systems

  • Aging Population Drives Demand for Colonoscopy Devices

  • Colorectal Cancer Burden Gradually Shifts from Older Individuals to Younger Population

  • Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Growth

  • Recent Technological Advancements and Launches Drive Market Growth

  • Prepless, Ingestible Imaging Capsule to Screen Colorectal Cancer

  • Artificial Intelligence to Hold Instrumental Role in Timely Identification of Colorectal Cancer during Colonoscopy

  • SMART Medical Systems Introduces G-EYE 760R Colonoscope in Europe

  • Fujifilm Europe Launches CAD EYE Function for Real-Time Identification of Colonic Polyp during Colonoscopy

  • Motus GI Introduces Pure-Vu GEN2 Colon Cleansing System for Colonoscopy Bowel Preparation

  • Demand Increases for Colon Capsules

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l6vgwg

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Boeing Stock Rises as Strike Temporarily Averted, 787 Cleared for Deliveries

    A strike set to begin Monday at three Boeing defense plants has been put off temporarily, and the FAA approves Boeing's plan to correct production problems with the 787 Dreamliner.

  • Tesla Inks Battery Materials Deals With Two China Suppliers

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. has signed new long-term deals with two of its existing Chinese battery-materials suppliers, the latest move by automakers to secure supplies amid intensifying competition.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rebound Remains Fragile as Factories, Property SlumpElon Musk’s Antics Turn Owners and Would-Be Buyers Against TeslaThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekAre We Ready to Start Saying the R-Word?Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Co. and CNGR Advanced Materi

  • Visa ‘Intended to Help’ Pornhub and Its Parent Company Monetize Child Porn, Judge Finds in Allowing Case to Move Forward

    In a setback for Visa in a case alleging the payment processor is liable for the distribution of child pornography on Pornhub and other sites operated by parent company MindGeek, a federal judge ruled that it was reasonable to conclude that Visa knowingly facilitated the criminal activity. On Friday, July 29, U.S. District Judge Cormac […]

  • China's Nio to make power products for Europe at its first overseas plant

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Chinese electric car maker Nio plans to open its first overseas plant in September to make power products for the European market as it accelerates expansion abroad. The plant, in Pest, Hungary, will develop and manufacture power products such as battery-swapping stations to serve European users, Nio said in a statement late on Friday. Nio will speed up construction of battery swapping stations in Europe with a view to expanding sales of its cars in countries including Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden and Denmark in the second half of this year.

  • Top Energy Stocks for August 2022

    The energy sector is composed of companies focused on the exploration, production, and marketing of oil, gas, and renewable resources around the world. Energy sector stocks include upstream companies that primarily engage in the exploration of oil or gas reserves, such as Devon Energy Corp. Downstream companies include Marathon Petroleum Corp., which refines and processes oil and gas products for delivery to consumers. Among the industry’s biggest players are Chevron Corp. and ExxonMobil Corp.

  • Retail Apocalypse: Sports Retailer Abruptly Closing All Stores

    With mass-market retailers including Target stepping up their athletic wear game, it has become harder for smaller players to compete.

  • Australia urged to cut gas exports in fresh threat to prices - live updates

    Zelensky warns of catastrophic Ukraine harvest as world faces food crisis FTSE 100 opens 1pc higher Sir Bernard Gray: Whitehall mandarins did not cripple Britain’s aircraft carriers – here’s why we got it right Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Defense Companies Hurt by Staffing Shortages Amid Growing Weapons Demand

    Lockheed, Raytheon and others say labor challenges are adding to wider supply-chain problems seen lingering into next year.

  • Ford: Strong Earnings Prove the Sky Isn't Falling

    On Wednesday afternoon, Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) reported stellar second-quarter earnings results. Revenue surpassed $40 billion for the first time since 2019, while the company's adjusted operating margin reached 9.3%, powering a huge earnings beat. To some extent, Ford's second-quarter earnings may have benefited from favorable timing of shipments.

  • 3 Gargantuan Growth Stocks That Can Turn $350,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    Over the long run, Wall Street is a money machine that rewards the patient. Although these bear market declines can be scary, they've historically been the perfect time to scoop up high-quality growth stocks at a discount. Perhaps no group of fast-paced stocks is riper for the picking than megacap growth stocks.

  • Elon Musk and Twitter Have an Important Meeting on October 17

    This is the appointment not to be missed: Twitter v. Elon Musk. This expedited trial comes after Musk decided to withdraw his offer of $44 billion, at $54.20 per share, to buy Twitter , which he described as the de facto public town square of our time. The reason for withdrawing given by the CEO of Tesla is that the management of Twitter does not tell the truth about the number of spam bots, or fake accounts, existing on the platform.

  • Disneyland has been raising food prices. Blame inflation

    For Magic Kingdom patrons, the added food costs come on top of jumps in ticket prices, up as much as 8% last year, and parking, which soared 20%.

  • First grain ship to leave Ukraine from Odesa on Aug 1 -Turkey's defence ministry

    ISTANBUL (Reuters) -The first ship carrying grain to depart Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion will leave Odesa port at 0530 GMT on Monday under a guaranteed safe passage agreement, Turkey's defence ministry said, adding that more ships will follow. The ship's departure was made possible after Moscow, Kyiv, Ankara and the United Nations signed a grain-and-fertiliser export agreement in July. The deal aims to allow safe passage for grain shipments in and out of Chornomorsk, Odesa and the port of Pivdennyi.

  • Top LNG Exporter Australia Is Told to Keep More Fuel At Home

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia should tighten measures to curb natural gas exports from one of the world’s biggest suppliers to avoid a domestic fuel crunch, according to the nation’s competition watchdog.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rebound Remains Fragile as Factories, Property SlumpElon Musk’s Antics Turn Owners and Would-Be Buyers Against TeslaThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekAre We Ready to Start Saying the R-Word?Gas that hasn’t been sold under long-term contract

  • Australia considers curbing gas exports to avert domestic supply crunch

    MELBOURNE (Reuters) -Australia said on Monday it will decide whether to curb exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) after a watchdog urged restrictions, warning one of the world's biggest suppliers of the fuel could face a shortfall and soaring prices next year. The government's move, after a recommendation from the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC), comes even as the country vies with Qatar and the United States as the world's top LNG exporter. The ACCC warned extra gas is needed to offset declining output at offshore fields that have long supplied the populous east coast, home to nearly 90% of Australia's population.

  • World Hunger Is on the Rise. These Companies Have Solutions.

    With world hunger on the rise, innovative companies such as Deere and Corteva could make a difference.

  • JPMorgan Is Building a Giant Travel Agency

    Need a five-star hotel room or an extravagant safari with that checking account? JPMorgan wants to book that for you.

  • OPEC secretary general says Russia's membership in OPEC+ is vital for success of agreement

    He said OPEC is not in competition with Russia, calling it "a big, main and highly influential player in the world energy map", Alrai reported. OPEC+ is an alliance of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies led by Russia.

  • German retail sales post biggest year-on-year slump since 1994

    BERLIN (Reuters) -German retailers ended the first half of 2022 with the sharpest year-on-year sales drop in nearly three decades, as inflation, the Ukraine war and the coronavirus pandemic take their toll, data showed on Monday. Retail sales in June decreased 8.8% in real terms compared with the same month last year, the biggest drop since the time series began in 1994, said the Federal Statistical Office. Retail sales also unexpectedly fell compared with the month before: June retail sales fell 1.6% in real terms, versus analysts' predictions of a 0.2% increase in a Reuters poll.

  • Retail's 'Dark Side': As Inventory Piles Up, Liquidation Warehouses Are Busy

    PITTSTON, Pa. — Once upon a time, when parents were scrambling to occupy their children during pandemic lockdowns, bicycles were hard to find. But today, in a giant warehouse in northeastern Pennsylvania, there are shiny new Huffys and Schwinns available at big discounts. The same goes for patio furniture, garden hoses and portable pizza ovens. There are home spas, Rachael Ray’s nonstick pans and a backyard firepit, which promises to make “memories every day.” The warehouse is run by Liquidity S