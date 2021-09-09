U.S. markets closed

Colonoscopy Devices Market Records a CAGR of 5.06% during 2021-2025|Technavio

·3 min read

Colonoscopy Devices Market highlights COVID-19 Recovery for Health Care Equipment Industry

Consis Medical, COSMO PHARMACEUTICALS NV and Getinge AB will emerge as major colonoscopy devices market participants during 2021-2025.

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Technavio's Research Analysis, the colonoscopy devices market is likely to register a CAGR of over 5.06% with an incremental growth of USD 536.78 million during 2021-2025.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Colonoscopy Devices Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases.

Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19

With the gradual recovery of markets from the aftermath of COVID-19 pandemic, the healthcare industry is likely to witness positive impact during the forecast period.

Companies across the globe are focusing on creating a Resilient Business Model in the Face of COVID-19. Vendors are continuing their ongoing operations while building resilient business models as the path to recovery from the pandemic is being carved out.

The recovery process involves various phases including:-

  • Recognizing the existing business model

  • Focusing on agile execution of proposed and approved changes.

  • Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Retrieve Actionable Data Points to Make Critical Business Decisions

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

  • Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

  • Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

  • Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

  • Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports by using

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Corresponding Reports:

Hernia Repair Devices Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Fundus Cameras Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Emerging Opportunities with Key players

Consis Medical

The company offers next-generation solutions for colonoscopies, which until today have been uncomfortable and often painful procedures. The company offers disposable colonoscopy devices for humans and animals.

COSMO PHARMACEUTICALS NV

The segment manufactures specialty drugs, generic products, and MMX technology products. The company offers GI Genius is a new AI-enhanced endoscopy aid device for the detection of colorectal lesions during colonoscopy.

Getinge AB

The company offers colonoscopy devices products such as ED-Flow and ED-Flow single door.

Get report snapshot here to get detailed market share analysis of market participants during COVID-19 lockdown:

https://www.technavio.com/report/colonoscopy-devices-market-industry-analysis

Colonoscopy Devices Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Colonoscopy devices market is segmented as below:

  • Type

  • Geography

The colonoscopy devices market is driven by technological advancements, increasing guidelines from healthcare organizations, and the popularity of Myocardial Infarction (MI) procedures. In addition, other factors such as the emergence of virtual colonoscopy devices, growing focus toward the development of disposable colonoscopes, and increase in research activities are expected to trigger the colonoscopy devices market toward witnessing a CAGR of 5.06% during the forecast period.

Find more insights about the global trends impacting the future of the colonoscopy devices market, Request Free Sample @ https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43557

Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered

  • Vendor classification

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Competitive scenario

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/colonoscopy-devices-market-records-a-cagr-of-5-06-during-2021-2025technavio-301370498.html

SOURCE Technavio

