Colony Roofers Re-Launches Online Learning Center

Leading Atlanta Roofer Invests in Education for the Community

ATLANTA, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Colony Roofers, greater Atlanta's leading roofing and roof repair company, today announces the re-launch of their online learning center. This online center offers a wide range of educational literature and resources designed to inform the local community about the roofing industry.

The Colony Roofers Online Learning Center is a user-friendly platform that can be accessed anywhere, at any time. Boasting nearly 100 educational recourses, the learning center features both written and video components to give users an immersive educational experience. Originally launched in 2020, the revamped learning center will offer a wider variety of educational content.

"At Colony Roofers, trust is one of our core pillars. Our customers trust us to do our best work and we want to be transparent with them about the work we are doing," said Zach Reece, Colony Roofers' CEO. "The Colony Roofers Online Learning Center is a way for us to be transparent with our customers through education. We want them to be in the know on the latest and greatest in the roofing business so we can best serve their needs."

Offering a range of courses, the Colony Roofers Online Learning Center covers various aspects of the roofing industry including material innovation, picking a new roof, identifying damage, trends, and much more. The courses are written by seasoned roofing experts and new modules are being added regularly to keep up with the latest trends and innovations.

Colony Roofers is committed to providing the highest quality roofing services to its customers while also investing in education for the community. The re-launch of the online learning center is a testament to their commitment to continuous learning and development in the roofing industry.

For more information on the learning center or for a free 30-minute inspection, visit colonyroofers.com.

About Colony Roofers

Owned and operated by Atlanta natives, Colony Roofers has been proudly serving metro Atlanta since 2016. The locally owned and operated roofing company specializes in residential and commercial roofing systems, and the team works tirelessly to provide customers the exceptional quality and value they deserve. For more information or to receive a free estimate today, call (678) 365-3138, email help@colonyroofers.com or visit colonyroofers.com.

