Coloplast A/S - Allocation of Share Options
Report on transactions of executives and related parties in Coloplast shares and related securities
According to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19 Coloplast is obliged to report on the transactions of executives and their related parties in Coloplast shares and related securities.
The below transactions concern allocation of share options.
For further details, reference is made to Coloplast’s Remuneration Policy which was adopted in 2021. The policy is available on the group website at this address:
https://investor.coloplast.com/investor-relations/governance/policies_and_positions/
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Kristian Villumsen
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
President & CEO
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor
a)
Name
Coloplast A/S (CVR-no.: 69749917)
b)
LEI
529900NN7SOJ5QG82X67
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Share options relating to B shares
Identification code
ISIN: DK0060448595 (B shares)
b)
Nature of the transaction
Share option allocation
c)
Price and volume
Price
Volume
0.00
47,454
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
47,454 share options
- Price
DKK 0.00
e)
Date of the transaction
2022-01-25, 12:00 UTC
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Anders Lonning-Skovgaard
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Executive Vice President & CFO
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor
a)
Name
Coloplast A/S (CVR-no.: 69749917)
b)
LEI
529900NN7SOJ5QG82X67
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Share options relating to B shares
Identification code
ISIN: DK0060448595 (B shares)
b)
Nature of the transaction
Share option allocation
c)
Price and volume
Price
Volume
0.00
23,465
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
23,465 share options
- Price
DKK 0.00
e)
Date of the transaction
2022-01-25, 12:00 UTC
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Paul Marcun
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Executive Vice President, Growth
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor
a)
Name
Coloplast A/S (CVR-no.: 69749917)
b)
LEI
529900NN7SOJ5QG82X67
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Share options relating to B shares
Identification code
ISIN: DK0060448595 (B shares)
b)
Nature of the transaction
Share option allocation
c)
Price and volume
Price
Volume
0.00
24,048
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
24,048 share options
- Price
DKK 0.00
e)
Date of the transaction
2022-01-25, 12:00 UTC
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Allan Rasmussen
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Executive Vice President, Global Operations
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor
a)
Name
Coloplast A/S (CVR-no.: 69749917)
b)
LEI
529900NN7SOJ5QG82X67
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Share options relating to B shares
Identification code
ISIN: DK0060448595 (B shares)
b)
Nature of the transaction
Share option allocation
c)
Price and volume
Price
Volume
0.00
21,073
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
21,073 share options
- Price
DKK 0.00
e)
Date of the transaction
2022-01-25, 12:00 UTC
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Nicolai Buhl Andersen
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Executive Vice President, Innovation
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor
a)
Name
Coloplast A/S (CVR-no.: 69749917)
b)
LEI
529900NN7SOJ5QG82X67
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Share options relating to B shares
Identification code
ISIN: DK0060448595 (B shares)
b)
Nature of the transaction
Share option allocation
c)
Price and volume
Price
Volume
0.00
18,797
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
18,797 share options
- Price
DKK 0.00
e)
Date of the transaction
2022-01-25, 12:00 UTC
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
For further information, please contact
Investors and analysts
Anders Lonning-Skovgaard
Executive Vice President, CFO
Tel. +45 4911 1111
Ellen Bjurgert
Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel. +45 4911 1800 /+45 4911 3376
Email: dkebj@coloplast.com
Aleksandra Dimovska
Sr. Manager, Investor Relations
Tel. +45 4911 1800 / +45 4911 2458
Email: dkadim@coloplast.com
Press and the media
Dennis Kaysen
Sr. Director, Communications
Tel. +45 4911 2608
Email: dkdk@coloplast.com
Address
Coloplast A/S
Holtedam 1
DK-3050 Humlebaek
Denmark
Company reg. (CVR) no. 69749917
Website
www.coloplast.com
This announcement is available in a Danish and an English-language version. In the event of discrepancies, the Danish version shall prevail.
Coloplast develops products and services that make life easier for people with very personal and private medical conditions. Working closely with the people who use our products, we create solutions that are sensitive to their special needs. We call this intimate health care. Our business includes Ostomy Care, Continence Care, Wound and Skin Care and Interventional Urology. We operate globally and employ about 12,500 employees.
The Coloplast logo is a registered trademark of Coloplast A/S. © 2022-01.
All rights reserved Coloplast A/S, 3050 Humlebaek, Denmark.
Attachment