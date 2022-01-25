U.S. markets open in 1 hour 46 minutes

Coloplast A/S - Allocation of Share Options

Coloplast A/S
·6 min read
  • CLPBF
  • CLPBY

Report on transactions of executives and related parties in Coloplast shares and related securities

According to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19 Coloplast is obliged to report on the transactions of executives and their related parties in Coloplast shares and related securities.

The below transactions concern allocation of share options.

For further details, reference is made to Coloplast’s Remuneration Policy which was adopted in 2021. The policy is available on the group website at this address:
https://investor.coloplast.com/investor-relations/governance/policies_and_positions/

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Kristian Villumsen

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

President & CEO

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor

a)

Name

Coloplast A/S (CVR-no.: 69749917)

b)

LEI

529900NN7SOJ5QG82X67

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Share options relating to B shares

Identification code

ISIN: DK0060448595 (B shares)

b)

Nature of the transaction

Share option allocation

c)

Price and volume

Price

Volume

0.00

47,454

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

47,454 share options

- Price

DKK 0.00

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-01-25, 12:00 UTC

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Anders Lonning-Skovgaard

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Executive Vice President & CFO

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor

a)

Name

Coloplast A/S (CVR-no.: 69749917)

b)

LEI

529900NN7SOJ5QG82X67

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Share options relating to B shares

Identification code

ISIN: DK0060448595 (B shares)

b)

Nature of the transaction

Share option allocation

c)

Price and volume

Price

Volume

0.00

23,465

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

23,465 share options

- Price

DKK 0.00

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-01-25, 12:00 UTC

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Paul Marcun

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Executive Vice President, Growth

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor

a)

Name

Coloplast A/S (CVR-no.: 69749917)

b)

LEI

529900NN7SOJ5QG82X67

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Share options relating to B shares

Identification code

ISIN: DK0060448595 (B shares)

b)

Nature of the transaction

Share option allocation

c)

Price and volume

Price

Volume

0.00

24,048

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

24,048 share options

- Price

DKK 0.00

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-01-25, 12:00 UTC

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Allan Rasmussen

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Executive Vice President, Global Operations

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor

a)

Name

Coloplast A/S (CVR-no.: 69749917)

b)

LEI

529900NN7SOJ5QG82X67

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Share options relating to B shares

Identification code

ISIN: DK0060448595 (B shares)

b)

Nature of the transaction

Share option allocation

c)

Price and volume

Price

Volume

0.00

21,073

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

21,073 share options

- Price

DKK 0.00

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-01-25, 12:00 UTC

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Nicolai Buhl Andersen

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Executive Vice President, Innovation

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor

a)

Name

Coloplast A/S (CVR-no.: 69749917)

b)

LEI

529900NN7SOJ5QG82X67

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Share options relating to B shares

Identification code

ISIN: DK0060448595 (B shares)

b)

Nature of the transaction

Share option allocation

c)

Price and volume

Price

Volume

0.00

18,797

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

18,797 share options

- Price

DKK 0.00

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-01-25, 12:00 UTC

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



For further information, please contact


Investors and analysts
Anders Lonning-Skovgaard
Executive Vice President, CFO
Tel. +45 4911 1111

Ellen Bjurgert
Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel. +45 4911 1800 /+45 4911 3376
Email: dkebj@coloplast.com

Aleksandra Dimovska
Sr. Manager, Investor Relations
Tel. +45 4911 1800 / +45 4911 2458
Email: dkadim@coloplast.com

Press and the media
Dennis Kaysen
Sr. Director, Communications
Tel. +45 4911 2608
Email: dkdk@coloplast.com

Address
Coloplast A/S
Holtedam 1
DK-3050 Humlebaek
Denmark
Company reg. (CVR) no. 69749917

Website
www.coloplast.com

This announcement is available in a Danish and an English-language version. In the event of discrepancies, the Danish version shall prevail.

Coloplast develops products and services that make life easier for people with very personal and private medical conditions. Working closely with the people who use our products, we create solutions that are sensitive to their special needs. We call this intimate health care. Our business includes Ostomy Care, Continence Care, Wound and Skin Care and Interventional Urology. We operate globally and employ about 12,500 employees.

The Coloplast logo is a registered trademark of Coloplast A/S. © 2022-01.
All rights reserved Coloplast A/S, 3050 Humlebaek, Denmark.

Attachment


