Coloplast opens new factory in Costa Rica

Cartago, Costa Rica.

Today, Coloplast opens its first factory in Central America to support the global growth of the company, which produces medical devices, including ostomy pouches and catheters, for people with intimate healthcare needs.

The site is located in Cartago, Costa Rica, and will initially manufacture the company’s ostomy products. The new site supports Coloplast’s ambition of achieving an annual organic growth rate of 7-9% towards 2025.

“Our new factory in Costa Rica is another great milestone in the company’s mission to help those with intimate healthcare needs. The purpose of the factory is to meet the increasing demand by producing and supplying products that will improve the quality of life for many people worldwide,” says Kristian Villumsen, President and CEO of Coloplast.

The factory is situated near one of Coloplast’s key markets, the US, and it is the company’s first site in Central America. It is the first of two planned factories in Costa Rica. The next factory is expected to be operational in the second half of 2022. Both factories will be connected to Costa Rica’s electrical grid, which is supplied by almost 100% renewable sources. This supports the company’s sustainability ambition of using 100% renewable energy in its own production by 2025.

“We have chosen to establish our next factories in Costa Rica for several reasons. Firstly, the country has qualified and highly trained labour that we can now attract. In addition, the Costa Rican authorities are very cooperative and supportive. The country also has a green electricity supply, thereby supporting our sustainability ambition. Finally, Costa Rica is close to the US, which is one of our largest growth markets,” says Allan Rasmussen, Executive Vice President, Global Operations.

In addition to members of Coloplast’s senior management, the Costa Rican President Carlos Andrés Alvarado Quesada will also be present at the inauguration of the factory. Coloplast has created more than 200 jobs in Costa Rica so far, and the company expects this number to be close to 700 by 2025. The overall investment in the two factory buildings amounts to more than half a billion Danish kroner.

Coloplast also has production facilities in Denmark, Hungary, China, France, and the US. Today, Hungary accounts for approx. 80% of the global volume production.

