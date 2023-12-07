Assessing the Dividend Profile of Coloplast A/S (CLPBY)

Coloplast A/S (CLPBY) recently announced a dividend of $0.23 per share, payable on 2023-12-22, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-12-08. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Coloplast A/S's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

Company Overview

Coloplast A/S is a leading global competitor in ostomy management and continence care. The firm designs, manufactures, and markets ostomy care systems, disposable containment devices, paste, powder, seals, and intermittent catheters for continence care. Coloplast also maintains a tertiary presence in the urology and woundcare markets, where it manufactures and markets penile implants, slings for incontinence and prolapse, and wound dressings. The company derives more than 60% of sales from Europe, 24% from other developed countries, and 17% from the rest of the world.

Coloplast A/S's Dividend Analysis

Dividend History and Consistency

Coloplast A/S has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2014. Dividends are currently distributed on a bi-annually basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Dividend Yield and Growth Analysis

As of today, Coloplast A/S currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.57% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 2.74%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, Coloplast A/S's annual dividend growth rate was 5.60%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate decreased to 5.40% per year. And over the past decade, Coloplast A/S's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at an impressive 11.60%.

Based on Coloplast A/S's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Coloplast A/S stock as of today is approximately 3.34%.

Evaluating Dividend Sustainability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-09-30, Coloplast A/S's dividend payout ratio is 0.91, which may suggest that the company's dividend may not be sustainable.

Coloplast A/S's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Coloplast A/S's profitability 9 out of 10 as of 2023-09-30, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported positive net income for each of year over the past decade, further solidifying its high profitability.

Revenue and Earnings Growth Prospects

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Coloplast A/S's growth rank of 9 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Coloplast A/S's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Coloplast A/S's revenue has increased by approximately 9.40% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 56.47% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Coloplast A/S's earnings increased by approximately 4.50% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 43.78% of global competitors.

Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 5.40%, which outperforms approximately 39.47% of global competitors.

Conclusion: Weighing the Dividend Prospects of Coloplast A/S

Considering Coloplast A/S's dividend payments, growth rate, payout ratio, and profitability, the company presents a mixed picture for dividend investors. While the dividend growth rate and yield on cost are attractive, the high payout ratio raises concerns about the long-term sustainability of dividends. However, the company's strong profitability and growth metrics provide some reassurance. Investors should weigh these factors carefully and monitor any changes in the company's financial health and market position. For those interested in further research, GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

