U.S. markets open in 4 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,459.00
    -24.50 (-0.55%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,522.00
    -91.00 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,187.00
    -140.00 (-0.98%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,983.60
    -7.50 (-0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.08
    -2.18 (-2.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,961.00
    +15.40 (+0.79%)
     

  • Silver

    25.16
    +0.34 (+1.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0909
    +0.0033 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7130
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.78
    +1.23 (+5.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3026
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.4140
    +1.0940 (+0.88%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,189.12
    -454.16 (-1.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    985.17
    -37.43 (-3.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,635.75
    -33.81 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,821.52
    -164.28 (-0.61%)
     

Coloplast A/S - Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme, week 14

Coloplast A/S
·2 min read
Coloplast A/S
Coloplast A/S

As mentioned in Announcement no. 03/2022 Coloplast is initiating a share buyback programme totalling up to DKK 500 million.
The programme commenced on 21 February 2022 and will end no later than 19 August 2022.

The share buyback programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations with the purpose of meeting obligations arising from share options programmes or other allocation of shares to employees or to complete a share capital decrease as set out in Articles 5(2)(a) and 5(2)(c) in MAR.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 4 – 8 April 2022:

Date

Number of shares

Average purchase price, DKK

Transaction value, DKK

4 April 2022

-

-

-

5 April 2022

-

-

-

6 April 2022

-

-

-

7 April 2022

-

-

-

8 April 2022

27,398

1,070.09

29,318,460

Accumulated until now under the programme

420,686

955.57

401,994,106

Henceforth, Coloplast owns 3,600,802 treasury B shares of DKK 1 equal to 1.67% of the company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 4 – 8 April 2022 is enclosed.

Kind regards,
Investor Relations
Coloplast A/S
Tel. +45 4911 1800

For further information, please contact

Investors and analysts
Anders Lonning-Skovgaard
Executive Vice President, CFO
Tel. +45 4911 1111

Ellen Bjurgert
Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel. +45 4911 1800 /+45 4911 3376
Email: dkebj@coloplast.com

Aleksandra Dimovska
Sr. Manager, Investor Relations
Tel. +45 4911 1800 / +45 4911 2458
Email: dkadim@coloplast.com

Press and the media
Peter Mønster
Sr. Media Relations Manager
Tel. +45 4911 2623
Email: dkpete@coloplast.com

Address
Coloplast A/S
Holtedam 1
DK-3050 Humlebaek
Denmark
Company reg. (CVR) no. 69749917

Website
www.coloplast.com


This announcement is available in a Danish and an English-language version. In the event of discrepancies, the Danish version shall prevail.

Coloplast develops products and services that make life easier for people with very personal and private medical conditions. Working closely with the people who use our products, we create solutions that are sensitive to their special needs. We call this intimate health care. Our business includes Ostomy Care, Continence Care, Wound & Skin Care, Interventional Urology and Voice & Respiratory Care. We operate globally and employ about 14,000 employees.


The Coloplast logo is a registered trademark of Coloplast A/S. © 2022-04.

All rights reserved Coloplast A/S, 3050 Humlebaek, Denmark.

Attachments


Recommended Stories

  • AT&T Boss Sees Room to Raise Prices, Cut Costs After Media Exit

    With the handoff of Warner Bros. and HBO, the company returns to focusing on core wireless and broadband services.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2026

    Over the past three and a half months, Wall Street and investors have been given a not-so-subtle reminder that stocks can go down just as easily as they can rise. Since the year began, both the broad-based S&P 500 and 125-year-old Dow Jones Industrial Average entered official correction territory with declines of at least 10%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has fared even worse, with a peak decline between mid-November and mid-March of 22%.

  • Are These 3 Jim Cramer’s Stock Picks a Buy? Here’s What Analysts Think

    The one good thing about a market downturn? You get lots of opportunities to load up on shares at a discount entry point. And who doesn’t like a discount? With the way the markets have performed so far this year, there are stocks in every segment which could potentially offer plenty of rewards. CNBC’s Jim Cramer thinks there are several names in the retail sector which look particularly enticing right now, ones for which the term “beaten-down” readily applies. Some rallied nicely toward the end

  • More Pain Ahead for Semiconductors and Big Tech

    Tech and especially semiconductor manufacturers are going through a tough time. This hard time has recently resulted in turbulent sessions on the stock market. Take manufacturers of microprocessors or chips.

  • You are not imagining it. Indian-origin CEOs indeed are everywhere

    Google's Sundar Pichai and Microsoft's Satya Nadella are joined buy more Indian origin leaders like Raj Subramaniam, Leena Nair, and Arvind Krishna at the top.

  • 3 Powerful Stocks That Can Beat Inflation

    These businesses have strong pricing power, which should make their stocks excellent hedges against inflation for investors.

  • Sanctions were supposed to crush the Russian ruble. So why did it just hit a 2-month high?

    U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken says the ruble's rise is a result of Russian "manipulation," but there's more to it than that.

  • 3 Top Metaverse Stocks to Buy in April

    The metaverse is an emerging concept that's expected to explode thanks to its adoption in several fields -- including gaming, education, work, and entertainment -- as it will enable the virtual avatars to interact with each other in a three-dimensional, digital world. According to a third-party estimate, the size of the global metaverse market could increase at a compound annual rate (CAGR) of 43% through 2030, reaching $1.6 trillion in size. Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), and Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) are three companies that could win big from the metaverse.

  • Semiconductor Demand May Be Slowing. Nvidia, AMD, and Intel Had Their Price Targets Cut.

    Semiconductor stocks like Nvidia have soared over the last few quarters, driven higher by robust demand for chips amid a global supply shortage. “On Wednesday afternoon we learned of a sudden negative shift in demand signals from a wide swath of computer, consumer, and communications OEMs [original equipment manufacturer] to at least some of their semi suppliers,” he wrote in a research note. While a single-quarter adjustment or a temporary headwind was possible, he was concerned that “a combination of just enough demand destruction and just enough additional supply is leading to a traditional cyclical downturn.”

  • Warren Buffett Loves Cheap Stocks. The HP Purchase Is Proof.

    Berkshire Hathaway’s recent investment activity, including the purchase of $4 billion of HP stock, highlights Buffett's commitment to value investing.

  • Want $3,000 in Passive Income? Invest $16,000 in These 3 Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks and Wait 5 Years

    In times of volatility, it's never a bad idea to turn your attention to more stable dividend stocks.

  • China Stocks Caught in Fresh Rout on Covid, Regulation Worries

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks tumbled on Monday as mounting concern over a Covid outbreak at home and rising global interest rates added to persistent regulatory headwinds.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItTwitter Says Elon Musk Turned Down Offer to Join Its BoardUkraine Update: Johnson Meets Zelenskiy in Kyiv, Pledges SupportSingapore’s Lee Warns U.S. Against Isolating

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on bearish-looking names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. RH , the former Restoration Hardware, recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • 3 No-Brainer Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Warren Buffett has studied businesses for decades. With that kind of track record, it seems reasonable to expect that Buffett's portfolio includes some great ideas for investors who aren't billionaires. Here are three no-brainer Buffett stocks to buy right now.

  • This Growth Stock Has Market-Beating Potential

    Shares of the biotech company have lost a whopping 56% this year -- while the S&P 500 has slipped about 6%. Investors lost faith in the company as it fell behind in its regulatory submissions for its coronavirus vaccine candidate. Since, Novavax has gotten back on track.

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Buy That Could Be Massive Long-Term Winners

    They'll be worth the wait for investors patient enough to give them the time they need to fully bloom.

  • Surge in Treasury Yields Sends Ripples Across Global Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- The relentless rise in U.S. Treasury yields continued to send waves through global markets Monday, at the start of a key week for inflation watchers.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItTwitter Says Elon Musk Turned Down Offer to Join Its BoardUkraine Update: Johnson Meets Zelenskiy in Kyiv, Pledges SupportSingapore’s Lee Warns U.S. Against Isolating China Ov

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , NetEase, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • 3 High-Yield Stocks With Very Different Risk Factors

    Investing is always a trade-off between risk and reward. Here's a look at three names where understanding this fact is vital.

  • Stocks, Bonds Fall on Inflation, French Vote: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks and bonds fell Monday as political and economic risks weighed on sentiment. A gauge of the dollar was little changed.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItTwitter Says Elon Musk Turned Down Offer to Join Its BoardUkraine Update: Johnson Meets Zelenskiy in Kyiv, Pledges SupportSingapore’s Lee Warns U.S. Against Isolating China Over UkraineEurope’s Stoxx