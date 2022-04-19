U.S. markets open in 4 hours 7 minutes

Coloplast A/S - Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme, week 15

Coloplast A/S
·2 min read
In this article:
  • CLPBF
  • CLPBY
Coloplast A/S
Coloplast A/S

As mentioned in Announcement no. 03/2022 Coloplast is initiating a share buyback programme totalling up to DKK 500 million.
The programme commenced on 21 February 2022 and will end no later than 19 August 2022.

The share buyback programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations with the purpose of meeting obligations arising from share options programmes or other allocation of shares to employees or to complete a share capital decrease as set out in Articles 5(2)(a) and 5(2)(c) in MAR.0

The following transactions have been executed during the period 11 – 13 April 2022:

Date

Number of shares

Average purchase price, DKK

Transaction value, DKK

11 April 2022

38,136

1,071.06

40,848,101

12 April 2022

-

-

-

13 April 2022

27,200

1,061.91

28,883,620

Accumulated until now under the programme

486,022

970.58

471,723,826

Henceforth, Coloplast owns 3,666,138 treasury B shares of DKK 1 equal to 1.70 % of the company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 11 – 13 April 2022 is enclosed.

Kind regards,
Investor Relations
Coloplast A/S
Tel. +45 4911 1800

For further information, please contact

Investors and analysts
Anders Lonning-Skovgaard
Executive Vice President, CFO
Tel. +45 4911 1111

Ellen Bjurgert
Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel. +45 4911 1800 /+45 4911 3376
Email: dkebj@coloplast.com

Aleksandra Dimovska
Sr. Manager, Investor Relations
Tel. +45 4911 1800 / +45 4911 2458
Email: dkadim@coloplast.com

Press and the media
Peter Mønster
Sr. Media Relations Manager
Tel. +45 4911 2623
Email: dkpete@coloplast.com

Address
Coloplast A/S
Holtedam 1
DK-3050 Humlebaek
Denmark
Company reg. (CVR) no. 69749917

Website
www.coloplast.com


This announcement is available in a Danish and an English-language version. In the event of discrepancies, the Danish version shall prevail.

Coloplast develops products and services that make life easier for people with very personal and private medical conditions. Working closely with the people who use our products, we create solutions that are sensitive to their special needs. We call this intimate health care. Our business includes Ostomy Care, Continence Care, Wound & Skin Care, Interventional Urology and Voice & Respiratory Care. We operate globally and employ about 14,000 employees.


The Coloplast logo is a registered trademark of Coloplast A/S. © 2022-04.

All rights reserved Coloplast A/S, 3050 Humlebaek, Denmark.

Attachments


