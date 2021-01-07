U.S. markets closed

Color of Change, activist groups step up pressure to kick Trump off Twitter, Facebook

Kirsten Korosec
·3 min read
US President Donald Trumps Twitter feed is seen on a laptop screen in Warsaw, Poland on September 15, 2018. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
US President Donald Trumps Twitter feed is seen on a laptop screen in Warsaw, Poland on September 15, 2018. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Color of Change, the nonprofit civil rights advocacy group, along with a growing number of other organizations called for social media companies such as Twitter and Facebook to remove President Donald Trump from the platforms, following a chaotic day of protests and rioting that led a mob of pro-Trump supporters to storm the U.S. Capitol and prompted a lockdown and an evacuation of lawmakers.

Color of Change and other activist organizations have said that major tech and financial service companies are complicit in the insurrection in Washington D.C. and called for social media to take action. Twitter has locked the President of the United States’ Twitter account and forced the removal of three offending tweets, but the social media platform has not removed him from the platform altogether. The lock of the Twitter account will last for at least 12 hours.

Color of Change President Rashad Robinson tweeted Wednesday "Enough is enough. It's time for Facebook and Twitter to kick Trump off their platforms. We've been in contact with @Facebook and @Twitter leadership about this but we need your help."

The organization also has launched a petition that people can use to make a direct appeal to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. The petition reads:

Dear CEO Jack Dorsey,

Donald Trump has historically violated your terms of service with impunity and now, as a result of his promotion and facilitation of today's chaos, insurrectionists have stormed our Senate building leaving Senators, staffers, and building employees fearing for their lives. Trump’s tweets have endangered the lives of millions of Americans, from his rants cheering on white supremacists to now advocating for the National Guard to use deadly force against Americans who are protesting against police killings. There is no excuse for allowing this dangerous user to exploit your platform It’s time to #KickTrumpOffTwitter.

Numerous other activist organizations, business groups and tech leaders have used social media to condemn the events Wednesday. Accountable Tech, an ethics organization, tweeted Wednesday that the violent assault has been heartbreaking, but not expected. "Sadly, Twitter and Facebook's preparedness and response has been wildly inadequate. Simply labeling incitements of violence is not enough."

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Other organizations such as the U.S. Travel Association, the Jewish Council for Public Affairs and Business Round Table offered their own condemnations of the events, but didn't directly criticize social media for its involvement.

Business Roundtable, whose members are chief executive officers of major United States corporations, focused efforts on Trump and called for an end to the chaos and a peaceful transition of power. Others such as the National Association of Manufacturers used stronger language, noting that the protesters supporting Trump was an act of "sedition" and "mob rule" and urged Vice President Mike Pence to "seriously consider" invoking the 25th amendment.

  • Tesla Stock Rises On New Street-High Price Target, Democratic Senate

    Tesla stock jumped as Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas hiked his price target to a Wall Street high. A Democratic Senate also raised green energy hopes.

  • Trump Era Ends on a Sour Note for a Wall Street Power Couple

    (Bloomberg) -- The Donald Trump era is ending badly for the Wall Street power couple of Jeff Sprecher and Kelly Loeffler.First, the New York Stock Exchange, owned by Sprecher’s Atlanta-based Intercontinental Exchange Inc., flip-flopped -- twice -- on whether to delist several major Chinese companies, as the Trump administration has demanded.Then Loeffler, a former ICE executive, lost her U.S. Senate seat in Georgia to Raphael Warnock, a defeat that -- coupled with an expected victory for Jon Ossoff -- will hand Democrats control of the upper chamber.The double blow cost more than bruised egos. The couple spent $23.7 million on Loeffler’s ill-fated campaign, according to the Center for Responsive Politics. Confusion over NYSE’s move drove down the share prices of three big Chinese telecommunications companies, at one point shaving a combined $12 billion off their value.Still, it hasn’t all been recent bad news for the pair: the Bloomberg Billionaires Index last week introduced Sprecher as the latest entrant to the 10-figure club.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • These 2 big airlines may shock everyone and merge in a bid to survive COVID-19 pandemic: analyst

    Consolidation could soon be flying into the boardrooms of the major airlines as they look to survive the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Congress To Return After Pro-Trump Mob Storms Capitol Hill; Apple Sells Off, But These 5 Stocks Are Buys

    The stock market turned mixed after a pro-Trump mob stormed Capitol Hill. Apple and Nvidia fell, but Target, GM and Qorvo broke out.

  • Mark Cuban Will Run For President When Bitcoin Touches $1M

    "Dallas Mavericks" owner Mark Cuban said Tuesday he will run for the office of the president of the United States if Bitcoin hits $1 million.What Happened: The "Shark Tank" fame investor proposed the foray into politics on Twitter.> I'll run if BTC gets to $1m AND we can get commitments to donate 350 BTC to the Treasury each of the 4 yrs so that we can give 1 satoshi to every citizen each yr, that they must hold for 10 years. How's that sound :) https://t.co/dW0e7FJ91m> > -- Mark Cuban (@mcuban) January 5, 2021Cuban also decried the current system in a separate tweet which he described as "broken." The entrepreneur prophesied that there would be a viable third political party in the U.S. by 2030.If "SPAC King" and Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) Chairman Chamath Palihapitiya is to be believed, under this condition, Cuban might just be ready to run for the office of POTUS in 2024.On the last day of 2020, Palihapitiya had said he would buy the Hamptons and convert it to sleepaway camps for kids, working farms, and low-cost housing should BTC hit $150K.Why It Matters: Bitcoin has risen about 19% at $34,249 as of press time in 2021 so far, touching an all-time high at $35,587.66 late Tuesday.JPMorgan analysts see Bitcoin reaching 6,000 levels in the long term should private sector investments into the cryptocurrency match those in gold.Institutional investors continued to invest in the apex cryptocurrency despite the high valuations above $30,000 on Coinbase Pro.Price Action: Bitcoin traded 5.45% higher at $34,193.11 at press time. Related Link: PayPal, Square Gobbling Up All New Bitcoin Supply Fuels Current Price Spike: ReportPhoto by Gage Skidmore on FlickrSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Bitcoin Breaches All-Time High Above K, Sidelining Ethereum Rally * As Bitcoin Crossed K, Institutional Buyers On Coinbase Made Record Purchases(C) 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Alibaba, Tencent ADRs Plunge as U.S. Weighs Investment Bans

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Tencent Holdings Ltd. shares tumbled in New York after reports that the Trump administration may bar investments in China’s two most valuable companies.Alibaba fell 5.3% and Tencent slumped 4%. The State Department, Department of Defense and Treasury Department are among authorities involved in the deliberations, according to people with knowledge of the talks. The discussions focus in part on how such a move might affect capital markets, according to a Wall Street Journal report on the talks earlier Wednesday.Imposing a ban on the two companies would mark the most dramatic escalation yet by the Trump administration, given the sheer size of the two firms and the difficulty unwinding positions. Their combined market capitalization of $1.4 trillion is twice the size of Spain’s stock market, while the firms together account for about 11% of the total weighting of MSCI Inc.’s emerging markets benchmark.“If the bans are implemented then it’d be a huge thing for the market,” said Steven Leung, executive director at Uob Kay Hian (Hong Kong) Ltd. “It’s still too early to say. After the Biden administration starts, the policy could change again.”Representatives for the companies had no immediate comment when contacted.The closely-watched iShares China Large-Cap ETF fell 1.2% in the U.S. while the NASDAQ Golden Dragon China Index, which tracks other large Chinese technology stocks, dropped 2.1% for its worst day since November. JD.com slipped 7.7%.U.S. authorities have been ramping up efforts to deprive Chinese companies of U.S. capital in the final months of President Donald Trump’s administration, adding to economic tensions as President-elect Joe Biden prepares to take over this month.Citing national security, Trump previously signed an executive order in November requiring investors to pull out of Chinese companies linked to that nation’s military. On Tuesday, Trump signed an order banning U.S. transactions with eight Chinese apps including Ant Group Co.’s Alipay and Tencent’s digital wallets. It will be up to Biden to decide whether to enforce that policy once it takes effect.Hasty measures have at times sown confusion in markets and prompted price swings, such as when the New York Stock Exchange reversed course twice this week on a decision to delist three Chinese telecommunications companies. The NYSE is now proceeding with its original delisting plan after U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin disagreed with its decision to give the companies a reprieve.The order bans trading in the affected securities starting Jan. 11. If Biden leaves Trump’s executive order in place, U.S. investment firms and pension funds would be required to sell their holdings in companies linked to the Chinese military by Nov. 11. And if the U.S. determines additional companies have military ties in the future, American investors will be given 60 days from that determination to divest.The potential U.S. ban comes as pressures mount within China on Jack Ma’s Alibaba and Tencent. In recent months, officials blocked Ant Group Co.’s $35 billion IPO, proposed new rules to curb the dominance of internet giants and fined Alibaba and Tencent over acquisitions from years before. Closer scrutiny of mergers and acquisitions could add uncertainty over the growth of large internet firms within China.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Jim Cramer's 9 Dividend Stock Picks For Fixed Income Investors

    Bond yields and interest rates are expected to remain at a historical low for a while, and the next best way for investors to find income is the stock market, CNBC "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer said Tuesday. "With my diversified dividend portfolio, you can get a 5% plus yield with the possibility of actual upside," Cramer said. According to the former hedge fund manager, it's still possible to get an income with a degree of safety in the current environment.Cramer warned that investors should not chase high yielding stocks as more than 8% dividend yield resembles a red flag. "It tells you that there's a lot of risk, and if you're investing for income, risk is the last thing you want," he added.Dividends are like rewards that companies pay for holding a stock. Fast-growing companies like Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) invest full profits back into the business for growth and expansion in lieu of a dividend payment, Cramer noted.He put together a diversified portfolio of nine high-yielding dividend stocks that have a strong balance sheet.Dow Inc (NYSE: DOW): It yields 5.02%. Cramer thinks the stock is a good performer and is likely to go higher due to polyethylene's rising price.See What Analysts Think about DowIBM (NYSE: IBM): It yields 5.17%. Though Cramer called IBM a controversial pick, he thinks that IBM's Red Hat acquisition was smart, and the company is focusing on fast-growing future opportunities. IBM also named former Trump advisor Gary Cohn as vice-chairman recently.AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV): It yields 4.88%. The company has a great pipeline of drugs and two blockbuster drugs that are "growing like crazy," as per Cramer.B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE: BGS): It yields 7.11%. The company has a steady cash flow. According to Cramer, with more people cooking during the lockdown, B&G brand foods are perfect for consumers.Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX): It yields 5.93%. They have a strong balance sheet and Cramer thinks the company will do well under the Biden administration as it will be difficult to acquire new wells, making the existing ones more valuable.Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ): It yields 4.28%. Cramer called it a slow and steady grower.In the utility stocks group, Cramer recommended American Electric Power Company Inc (NASDAQ: AEP) with 3.64% yield, Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE: D) with 3.45% yield, and Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) with 3.93% yield.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Self-Driving Tech Startup Oxbotica Raises M To Focus On Industrial Application * Bilibili To Raise Billion In Secondary Hong Kong Listing: CNBC(C) 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Wall Street refused to believe the Georgia polls. Now there’s a big rotation under way.

    Financial markets are gyrating on Wednesday as results from two Georgia Senate races point toward Democratic control of the House, Senate and presidency.

  • Joe Biden's plan for third, $2,000 stimulus checks is looking a lot more possible

    Biden promised checks "immediately" if Democrats won Senate control — and they have.

  • ‘Buy banks, energy, emerging markets’: Expert

    As Democrats seem poised to pick up two Senate seats in Georgia’s runoff, Renaissance Macro Research’s head of economics Neil Dutta lays out the areas investors should focus on going forward.

  • Xi’s Push Against Jack Ma Sparks New Threat for China Tech

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese tech companies did a pretty good job convincing global investors that they operated independently from the Communist Party. Now, Jack Ma has become a case study for the firms’ biggest skeptics.Companies from Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. to Tencent Holdings Ltd. splashed out billions on overseas acquisitions while developing apps and technologies that challenged Western rivals, with little or no state interference. But Beijing’s pursuit of Ma and his Ant Group Co. after he criticized regulators arguably plays directly into the hands of China’s biggest critics in Washington, who have long asserted that no Chinese tech giant or entrepreneur is beyond the reach of Xi Jinping.U.S. authorities are now debating whether to ban investments in Alibaba and Tencent, according to people familiar with the matter, in what would be a dramatic blow to two of the companies whose shares are most widely held by global investors. Already on Tuesday, President Donald Trump signed an executive order banning transactions with eight Chinese software applications including Ant’s Alipay, and Tencent’s WeChat Pay, citing concerns that Beijing will have access to the data collected by the platforms. “I stand with President Trump’s commitment to protecting the privacy and security of Americans from threats posed by the Chinese Communist Party,” Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said in a statement on the order.Beijing’s moves could raise pressure on the incoming Joe Biden administration to push through further action detrimental to China, though it’s not clear how much of Trump’s aggressive policies the president-elect will continue.The party’s sway over business has become even clearer over the past 12 months as Xi pushes to consolidate power ahead of next year’s big party congress, when he’s expected to extend his rule for at least another five years. Covid-19 has only served to strengthen his grip, fueling a war-like campaign to steer the economy back on track and snuff out perceived threats to national security.“You need to be very mindful of who ultimately controls regulations, who controls licensing -- of who’s in charge,” said Mark Natkin, managing director of Beijing-based Marbridge Consulting. “And if you forget and you start to be overly critical or take too much of a role that normally belongs to the party, then you’re going to get chopped down a notch or two.”Beijing has moved to fundamentally overhaul Ma’s trillion-dollar internet empire since demolishing Ant’s $35 billion public offering in November, a record-breaking debut that was to have been the entrepreneur’s crowning achievement. Authorities then forced his online finance titan to cap loans and devise a plan to hive off its most lucrative businesses. The government also launched a probe into alleged anti-competitive practices at Alibaba. The billionaire has not been seen in public since November and his absence from the recent taping of an African TV program he created spurred speculation of his whereabouts.“There is a lot of power in the Chinese government’s economic and financial management infrastructure, and if Ant was going to erode that power, important people would see it as a step too far,” said Graham Webster, editor of the DigiChina project at the Stanford Cyber Policy Center. But “the Chinese government also prizes these leading companies as drivers of technological independence. The party would have to perceive significant threats to tear them down.”The action against Ma sends the latest signal that Beijing feels emboldened to risk international fallout from measures meant to address domestic challenges. Xi has previously defied threats of U.S. sanctions to impose sweeping national security legislation on the former British colony of Hong Kong. Crushing Ant’s IPO risked alienating a plethora of powerful global financiers from Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund to Carlyle.The U.S. has also cited concerns about Chinese government influence over private industry to justify its efforts to force ByteDance Ltd. to sell the American share of its TikTok social network and the global campaign to convince allies to swear off equipment made by Huawei Technologies Co. Supporters of such actions often cite Chinese policies such as a 2017 law that requires companies to “support, assist and cooperate” with intelligence agencies.Like Huawei, Ant has also asserted its independence from the Chinese government, saying in a 2017 application to the U.S. securities regulator that it is “a private sector company and while a handful of Chinese state-owned or -affiliated funds own non-controlling minority stakes, they do not participate in company management.”The party has long reached into private firms, including foreign ones operating in China. One way it does that is through the presence of party committees in companies, among them tech enterprises, that are made up of employees.In addition, it dispatches officials to companies to oversee certain activities. Many tech leaders are also party members, including Ma, Lenovo founder Liu Chuanzhi and Huawei’s Ren Zhengfei. Tencent’s Pony Ma and Xiaomi Corp.’s Lei Jun are both delegates to the National People’s Congress.The party’s also stepped in on several occasions to punish executives for mismanagement, including Anbang Insurance Group’s Wu Xiaohui.But recent efforts to exert government influence over companies and intervene in the business landscape have reached new levels. That’s provided fuel to the China hawks in Washington, who argue that the party exerts too much influence over Chinese companies.Xi needs business executives on his side to achieve strategic goals such as the “dual-circulation” economic plan focused on domestic consumption, developing secure supply chains and reducing reliance on foreign technology. While the world’s second-largest economy was the first to rebound from Covid-19, its recovery is showing signs of peaking even as global growth remains sluggish and ties with the U.S. stay fraught.In a rare direct plea to the business sector in July, Xi called on executives including those from the tech industry to be more patriotic and help the post-pandemic economic recovery. “Outstanding entrepreneurs must have a strong sense of mission and responsibility for the nation, and align their businesses’ development with the prosperity of the nation and the happiness of the people,” he said.Weeks later, the party revealed plans to tighten control over the private sector by extending its United Front networking operations further into the business community. The policy will “strengthen ideological guidance” and “create a core group of private sector leaders who can be relied upon during critical times,” according to guidelines published at the time.“Under President Xi, the CCP has tightened its grip over tech companies and doubled down on its techno-nationalist initiatives,” researcher Alex Capri wrote in a recent report for the Hinrich Foundation. “In addition to placing party officials within prominent companies, it continues to neuter high profile corporate executives where there is the perception that they were operating independently from party directive or becoming too influential.”(Updates with debate over Alibaba and Tencent bans from third paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Americans’ retirement savings may not be that safe after all, new survey finds

    The stock market may have recovered from the first shocks of the pandemic, but Americans’ retirement savings might not be as lucky. A majority of Americans — 60% — withdrew or borrowed money from qualified retirement plans since COVID-19 first arrived in the U.S., two-thirds of whom did so to pay for basic living expenses, according to a new survey from Kiplinger’s Personal Finance Magazine and financial firm Personal Capital. Nearly a third of the 744 respondents surveyed withdrew $75,000 or more from a retirement account, and another 58% borrowed between $50,000 and $100,000 the poll found.

  • 10 Biden tax plans that will sail through a Democratic-controlled Senate — and how to prepare for them

    Tax Guy weighs in on President-elect Joe Biden's major tax plans with a Democratic-controlled Senate.

  • CEO of Bill Gates-backed electric car battery startup comments on company outlook after stock plunges 40%

    QuantumScape founder Jagdeep Singh talks with Yahoo Finance after the company's stock fell 40% Tuesday morning.

  • Marijuana Stocks Surge With Democratic Senate Likely; Are Any Good Buys Now?

    Marijuana stocks surged as a Democratic Senate adds to cannabis legalization momentum. Are any pot stocks good buys now amid profitability challenges?

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Deliver Massive Returns

    There’s a strong feeling growing among investors – of relief – that the new year will feature lower volatility than 2020. That along would be enough to boost spirits, but better yet, there is also a perception that the markets are going to drive higher in the new year.Marko Kolanovic, JPMorgan’s well-known quant expert, sees the initial stages of a positive feedback loop, with lower volatility and systematic investment strategies coming together to drive gains, attracting more investors – and, in Kolanovic’s view, pushing the S&P 500 to 4,600 by year’s end. That will be a 25% increase for the index.A general market environment like that is bound to produce plenty of stock winners, and Wall Street’s analysts are busy pointing them out. Among other things, they are tapping penny stocks, equities priced at less than $5 per share. Their rock-bottom starting price makes pennies the logical place to look for huge returns on investment. Although their risk factor is high, even a small gain in absolute numbers will turn into a massive percentage gain in share price.Using TipRanks’ database, we identified two penny stocks the pros believe could see explosive gains in the coming months. Not to mention each one gets a “Strong Buy” consensus rating from the analyst community.9 Meters Biopharma (NMTR)Some biopharma companies take a broad-based approach, while others focus on a niche. 9 Meters is one of the latter, taking aim at unmet needs for gastrointestinal patients. The company’s development pipeline features drug candidates under investigation as treatments for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease (CeD), two conditions that are both dangerous and difficult to treat.Drilling down to pipeline details, 9 Meters’ flagship product, Larazotide, is in Phase 3 development for the treatment of CeD. CeD affects about 1% of the population, yet there are no approved therapies. Top-line data from the study is expected in the second half of 2021.Furthermore, this past December, the company announced that it had entered an agreement with EBRIS, the European Biomedical Research Institute of Salerno, to investigate Larazotide as a potential treatment for respiratory complications due to COVID-19.The other major drug in the company’s pipeline is NM-002, for SBS. The company has recently announced positive Phase 1b/2a results, with a measurable impact on disease symptoms from a compound that was well-tolerated by patients.NMTR’s strong pipeline and $0.89 share price have scored it substantial praise from the pros on Wall Street.One of these NMTR bulls is Truist’s Srikripa Devarakonda. Citing Larazotide as a key component of his bullish thesis, the analyst noted, “We acknowledge investors are likely to see a pivotal trial in a tough-to-crack Celiac disease program as high risk despite encouraging Ph2b data. We model $705M/$353M in peak unadjusted/adjusted sales and see potential upside of 400% - 1650% from positive Ph3 readout.”Devarakonda also sees “significant unmet need in SBS” and continues to believe that “NM-002 has a differentiated profile vs. SOC.” His key takeaways from the recent Phase 1b/2a results include: “1) we believe that the drug showed early activity in SBS patients; all 9 patients showed meaningful reduction in total stool output volume; average TSO reduction was 42% from baseline; 2) responses occur rapidly, with effects on TSO seen within 48 hours of dosing; 3) safety profile looks favorable, we would like to see greater durability.”To this end, Devarakonda rates NMTR shares a Buy along with a $5 price target. This figure conveys his confidence in NMTR’s ability to soar 462% in the coming year. (To watch Devarakonda’s track record, click here)Turning now to the rest of the Street, other analysts are on the same page. With 4 Buys and no Holds or Sells, the word on the Street is that NMTR is a Strong Buy. Given its $4.33 average price target, upside of 386% could be in store for investors. (See NMTR stock analysis on TipRanks)Orchard Therapeutics (ORTX)Orchard Therapeutics takes the broad-based approach to the biopharma industry. The company is engaged in the development of gene therapies for rare, frequently terminal, diseases, including neurometabolic disorders, primary immune deficiencies, and blood disorders. The gene therapy approach uses blood stem cells to deliver corrected genetic information directly into the patient’s body.Orchard’s pipeline demonstrates the diversity of disorders amenable to gene therapy – the company has no less than 12 drug candidates in development. Among these candidates, Libmeldy (OTL-200) stands out.Libmeldy is in commercialization stages as a treatment for MLD (metachromatic leukodystrophy), a rare, mutation-based genetic disorder of the nervous system. Libmeldy, which is designed to treat children suffering from the infantile for juvenile forms of MLD by replacing the defective ARSA gene, received its approval for medical use in the EU in December 2020.Wedbush analyst David Nierengarten notes the European approval of Libmeldy, and its implication for Orchard’s progress. He writes, “We look forward to the company’s commercial execution in the EU and an eventual 2022 approval in the US. Last month ORTX received IND clearance from the FDA for the program paving the way for discussions with the US regulators to decide a suitable path forward toward a BLA filing.”"Net-net, with possibly two gene therapies approved in the next 12-18 months and a pivotal study beginning in a third (MPS-I), we think ORTX shares are undervalued at these levels," the analyst concluded. In line with his bullish comments, Nierengarten rates ORTX as Outperform (i.e. Buy), and his $15 price target indicates a potential for 241% growth in the year ahead. (To watch Nierengarten’s track record, click here)Do other analysts agree with Nierengarten? They do. Only Buy ratings, 3, in fact, have been issued in the last three months. Therefore, ORTX gets a Strong Buy consensus rating. At $15, the average price target indicates shares could appreciate by 241% in the year ahead. (See ORTX stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for penny stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Warren Buffett's Worst 12 Stocks Lost Nearly $11 Billion

    Warren Buffett stocks aren't known for being losers. But when they are, including some in the S&P 500, the pain can be severe.

  • Georgia Runoffs Have Huge Stock Market Implications; Dow Jones Hits Record High, Nasdaq Falls

    The Georgia runoff elections signaling Democratic Senate control will have huge implications for tax and spending policy and the stock market outlook.

  • Buffett-Backed BYD Outdoes Nio, Xpeng EV Sales: What Investors Need To Know

    Chinese automaker BYD Co Ltd (OTC: BYDDF) is outshining leading rivals in the luxury electric sedan monthly sales despite an 11% year-over-year drop in total electric passenger car sales in 2020, reports CNBC. BYD sold 130,970 units of battery-powered electric vehicles in 2020.What Happened: In December 2020, BYD's combined sales of electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles increased to 27,594 units, a 150% YoY growth.The "Han" electric sedan has been the key sales driver for BYD, crossing 10,000 units in the first five months of its launch since July, CNBC noted. Individual sales figures for December 2020 is currently not available.BYD's Han is performing at par with market peer Nio Ltd (NYSE: NIO), and better than other peers like Xpeng Inc (NYSE: XPEV) and Li Auto Inc (NASDAQ: LI), as per CNBC.Why Does It Matter: Among the Warren Buffet-backed company's Chinese rivals in the EV segment, Nio topped the leader board. It doubled its YoY growth clocking 43,728 unit sales in 2020, with sales peaking at 7,000 units in December.Xpeng, the Guangzhou-based EV maker, disclosed Monday that 2020 deliveries grew by 112% YoY to 27,041 units. In the fourth quarter, Xpeng recorded 303% YoY growth and a 51% sequential rise. December was the best month for Xpeng, with monthly deliveries standing at 5,700 units, a 326% increase on a YoY basis, and a 35% increase over November.Li Auto reported that deliveries in the fourth quarter were approximately 14,146 units, of which 6,106 units were delivered in December. Total deliveries for 2020 crossed the 30,000 milestones in a mere 12 months since its launch on Dec. 4, 2019.Price Action: BYD ADRs jumped 6.77% higher to close at $59.88 Tuesday.Click here to check out Benzinga's EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles newsImage Courtesy: WikimediaSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Amazon-Backed EV Maker Rivian Close To Raising Fresh Funding At B Valuation: Report * Achronix Semiconductor In Talks For B SPAC Merger Deal: Report(C) 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • IRS gives one shot at sending out a second $600 stimulus check — here’s what to do if you miss it

    As $600 stimulus checks roll out, some Americans are anxiously awaiting their own direct payments to hit their bank account or show up in their mailbox. The Internal Revenue Service said Tuesday it’s not going to re-issue $600 payments that come back to the agency if a bank account listed on a 2019 tax return is now closed or inactive. Instead, the would-be recipients will have to claim the amount when they file their taxes this year, according to the IRS.