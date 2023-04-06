Color Cosmetics Market size in the US to grow by USD 2.50 billion from 2021 to 2026, Driven by product premiumization - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The color cosmetics market size in the US is expected to grow by USD 2.50 billion during 2021-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.88% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online) and product (face, eye, lip, and nail). The market share growth in the US by the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. The number of offline distributional channels is rising in the US, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. For instance, color cosmetics are available in specialty stores, and customers can choose from different brands. Specialty stores provide personal luxury products of different brNands. Hence, affluent and loyal customers are inclined toward specialty stores for the purchase of desired color cosmetics not available online or in other retail stores. Product premiumization is one of the major drivers fueling the US color cosmetics market growth. Premium product offerings are characterized by premium pricing and consumers are willing to invest heavily in premium products due to factors such as high quality and durability. The majority of the vendors offering premium brands cater to the premium or aspirational customer segment. The brand value of premium brands is considered high. Hence, investing in such a brand instills a certain degree of confidence among customers. Moreover, manufacturers in the color cosmetics market in the US focus on investing in premium products and expanding their presence in the luxury segment. Hence, consumers preferring premium products will drive market growth during the forecast period. Discover some insights on market size during the forecast period (2022 to 2026) before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Color Cosmetics Market in US

US Color Cosmetics Market Insights -

Vendors : 15+, Including Amway Corp., Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, CHANEL Ltd., Coty Inc., Dambiro de, Glossier Inc., HB USA Holdings Inc, Kao Corp., LOreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Oriflame Holding AG, Revlon Inc, Shiseido Co. Ltd, The Avon Co., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., Tom Ford International LLC, Ulta Beauty Inc, and Unilever PLC among others

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Segments: Distribution Channel (Offline and Online) and Product (Face, Eye, Lip, and Nail)

Story continues

To understand more about the US color cosmetics market, request a sample report

Color cosmetics market in the US - Vendor Insights

The color cosmetics market in the US is fragmented, with the presence of both international vendors and private players operating across the country. Due to the rising competition, manufacturers are focusing more on new innovations to meet the demands arising from the changing fashion trends.

Global Color Cosmetics Market in The US – Market Dynamics

Major Trends -

Growing demand for natural and organic products is one of the key color cosmetics market trends in the US.

Consumers became increasingly aware of the harmful effects of synthetic chemicals used in color cosmetics.

Though skincare and haircare cosmetics manufactured using synthetic ingredients are highly effective over the short term, prolonged use may have detrimental effects on skin and hair health.

Owing to the rising awareness about the benefits of natural cosmetic ingredients, several cosmetic manufacturing companies offer a range of skincare and hair care products containing natural and organic ingredients.

Hence, such an increasing awareness will propel the market growth during the forecast period.

Key challenges -

The growing availability of counterfeit products is a major challenge impeding the US color cosmetics market growth.

Counterfeit product sales affect the revenue of mainstream brands and their prevailing brand equities.

These products affect the revenue of mainstream brands and their prevailing brand equities.

Counterfeit products are mainly marketed through the online distribution channel. Such products exhibit a high degree of price performance as well.

Hence, counterfeit products pose competition to existing brands in terms of price and functionality. This, in turn, will impede the market growth in the forecasted period.

Drivers & challenges have an impact on market dynamics and can impact

businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!

The report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio - Buy the Report

What are the key data covered in this report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the color cosmetics market in the US between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the color cosmetics market in the US and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the color cosmetics market across the US

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The hair color market size is expected to reach an estimated USD 18.09 billion from 2021 to 2026 at an accelerating CAGR of 8.21%. The report extensively covers hair color market segmentation by product (permanent, semi-permanent, temporary, and highlights and bleach), end-user (women, men, and unisex), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). One of the factors driving growth in the hair color market is the innovation in product formulation and formats.

The hair color spray market size is expected to increase to USD 340.97 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.54%. The report extensively covers hair color spray market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). A factor driving the global hair color spray market growth is the growth of the cosmetic industry.

Color Cosmetics Market Scope in the US Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.88% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.50 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 3.2 Regional analysis US Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Amway Corp., Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, CHANEL Ltd., Coty Inc., Dambiro de, Glossier Inc., HB USA Holdings Inc, Kao Corp., LOreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Oriflame Holding AG, Revlon Inc, Shiseido Co. Ltd, The Avon Co., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., Tom Ford International LLC, Ulta Beauty Inc, and Unilever PLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Consumer Staples Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product

6.3 Face - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Eye - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Lip - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.6 Nail - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.7 Market opportunity by Product

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 CHANEL Ltd.

10.4 Coty Inc.

10.5 Kao Corp.

10.6 LOreal SA

10.7 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

10.8 Revlon Inc

10.9 Shiseido Co. Ltd

10.10 The Avon Co.

10.11 The Estee Lauder Co. Inc.

10.12 Unilever PLC

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Color Cosmetics Market in US

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/color-cosmetics-market-size-in-the-us-to-grow-by-usd-2-50-billion-from-2021-to-2026--driven-by-product-premiumization---technavio-301788536.html

SOURCE Technavio