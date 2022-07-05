U.S. markets close in 2 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,783.09
    -42.24 (-1.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,615.77
    -481.49 (-1.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,162.42
    +34.57 (+0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,706.39
    -21.37 (-1.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.89
    -10.54 (-9.72%)
     

  • Gold

    1,765.40
    -36.10 (-2.00%)
     

  • Silver

    19.12
    -0.55 (-2.78%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0253
    -0.0171 (-1.64%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7950
    -0.0940 (-3.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1929
    -0.0175 (-1.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.7490
    +0.0890 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,605.24
    -175.76 (-0.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    424.50
    -15.52 (-3.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,025.47
    -207.18 (-2.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,423.47
    +269.66 (+1.03%)
     

What color is a mirror? Explaining mirrors and how they work.

Jacob Livesay, USA TODAY
·3 min read

With morning and nighttime routines alone, people spend plenty of time looking in the mirror, but did you know the history of this everyday item dates to 4000 B.C.?

According to Brown University’s Joukowsky Institute for Archaeology and the Ancient World, the earliest mirrors were made of polished obsidian, a type of natural glass formed by volcanoes. Artificial glass mirrors didn’t come until the third century AD, and even when they did, they were very small.

The Joukowsky Institute says one explanation for the mirror’s popularity as a large decoration goes back to the reign of Louis XIV, who decreed in 1689 that silver, a popular decorative material, would be confiscated to fund military campaigns. As a result, the upper class turned to shiny, reflective glass to decorate their homes.

Just curious?: We're here to answer your everyday questions

What color is a mirror?

According to BBC Science Focus Magazine, most mirrors are technically white with a slight green tinge.

According to Live Science, color is a result of reflected light. To produce color, objects absorb some wavelengths of light while reflecting others. An object that appears red, for example, is simply reflecting red light. Objects that are black reflect no light. Because a mirror is designed to reflect all wavelengths on the visible spectrum, a perfect mirror would be white — the reflection of all colors.

But mirrors aren’t perfect. Most mirrors reflect green light stronger than other colors because they have an underlying layer of silica glass, the atoms of which reflect green wavelengths more than other colors, according to ZME Science

A person looking into a mirror.
A person looking into a mirror.

Other household appliances: When was the microwave invented? The accidental creation of this household appliance.

How do mirrors work?

When light hits an object, it is either absorbed, reflected or transmitted through the object, says Microscopy Today. According to Live Science, reflected light often scatters in countless directions based on the shape of the object, affected by even microscopic textural features.

For this reason, mirrors are very smooth, according to Live Science. This means that they can reflect light without scattering it. By sending light particles back in nearly the same arrangement, a mirror reflects the light back at the observer in a way that lets them see their reflection clearly.

Why do mirrors flip everything horizontally?

It turns out they don't. There is a change happening, but it's not a horizontal one.

As educational YouTube creator Dianna Cowern, also known as Physics Girl, explains, an image is actually reversed along the z-axis, which can be difficult to understand.

When you hold something with printed text up to a mirror, it may appear to be flipped, but think about it this way: If you could see through the paper, you wouldn't be able to read it from the back either. It would be backwards. This means you're the one who flipped it horizontally, as if for someone standing across from you to read it — but mirrors don't actually reflect things back exactly as another person would see them. You would need a photograph to see that perspective.

To present it another way, someone standing in front of you would have their left hand across from your right and their right hand across from your left. In this scenario, they are actually horizontally flipped because their body is not in the same orientation as yours. In the mirror, your left hand still corresponds to your left hand, and your right hand corresponds to your right. Cowern says we're just not used to this because we're accustomed to standing across from people who are rotated to face us.

So, next time you look in a mirror, remember you're not actually seeing yourself the way others do. You're seeing yourself flipped along the z-axis.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: What color is a mirror? Household item explained scientifically.

Recommended Stories

  • WATCH: Video shows moments before crowd runs from Lake Eola fireworks show

    Orlando police released surveillance video that shows the moments before mass hysteria spread at the city’s Fireworks at the Fountain celebration at Lake Eola.

  • Pentaquarks: scientists find new "exotic" configurations of quarks

    They hope they will help us understand the "strong force" that holds the insides of atoms together.

  • The Open 2022: When does it start, how to watch and and what to expect in St. Andrews

    The Open will draw a record attendance of 290,000 people at St Andrews in Scotland this year, according to organisers.

  • Rocket Lab Is Headed to the Moon. Why the Stock Is Going Down.

    Rocket Lab successfully launched its Photon spaceship in a test for NASA. Photon is headed to the moon.

  • NASA mission spots Chinese rocket impact craters on the Moon

    On March 4, 2022, an upper-stage rocket booster slammed into the Moon. We know this much for sure. But as soon as you dig into this story, it gets weird. The central figure in this saga is Bill Gray, a software designer who wrote Guide, a sophisticated piece of programming used by professional and amateur astronomers to calculate the orbits and positions of asteroids in the sky. He wrote about this as the events happened. The object was discovered on March 14, 2015 by the Catalina Sky Survey, wh

  • Scientists discover a new giant waterlily that was hiding in plain sight for 177 years

    The largest waterlily species in the world has been discovered after a case of mistaken identity that saw it hide in plain sight for 177 years.

  • WESTERN ALASKA MINERALS ANNOUNCES INITIAL DRILL RESULTS AT ITS HIGHGRADE CARBONATE REPLACEMENT DEPOSIT - UP TO 18.5 METERS OF MASSIVE SULFIDE IN TW0 HORIZONS ENCOUNTERED IN WATERPUMP CREEK WPC22-07

    Western Alaska Minerals (the "Company" or "WAM") is pleased to announce visual observations from this summer's first 13 drill holes at its high-grade Waterpump Creek carbonate replacement deposit ("CRD") target at its 100%-owned Illinois Creek project in western Alaska.

  • This Makes You "Twice as Likely to Die in the Next Decade," Study Finds

    Human longevity is of great interest to researchers, who have uncovered a number of risk factors for a limited lifespan but have yet to find a crystal ball that can pinpoint how long a person has to live. But Brazilian scientists say one simple physical test may indicate whether you're at increased risk of dying in the next 10 years. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID. 1 This Test Could Predict Your Lo

  • UK satellite launch: 'Everything now is about getting to Cornwall'

    Sir Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit company says it's focused on getting flight-ready in Cornwall.

  • NASA satellite breaks from orbit around Earth, heads to moon

    A satellite the size of a microwave oven successfully broke free from its orbit around Earth on Monday and is headed toward the moon, the latest step in NASA's plan to land astronauts on the lunar surface again. It's been an unusual journey already for the Capstone satellite. It was launched six days ago from New Zealand's Mahia Peninsula by the company Rocket Lab in one of their small Electron rockets.

  • NASA's CAPSTONE satellite breaks from Earth's orbit and heads toward the Moon

    The cubesat is critical to the first Artemis mission.

  • Physicists stunned by magnetic atoms that ‘freeze’ when heated

    The magnetic spins of neodymium atoms ‘freeze’ when they are heated, which does not usually occur in magnetic material

  • China rejects NASA accusation it will take over the moon

    China on Monday rejected as an irresponsible smear a warning from the chief of NASA that China might "take over" the moon as part of a military programme, saying it has always called for the building of a community of nations in outer space. China has stepped up the pace of its space programme in the past decade, with exploration of the moon a focus. China made its first lunar uncrewed landing in 2013 and expects to launch rockets powerful enough to send astronauts to the moon towards the end of this decade.

  • The Earth’s magnetic poles (probably) aren’t about to flip, scientists say

    The Earth’s geomagnetic field, which scientists have been warning about for hundreds of years, isn’t about to suddenly flip over after all, according to a new

  • Britain will breed crops that don't need much water for food security, says George Eustice

    Britain will breed crops that can grow with minimal water to ensure food security, the Environment Secretary has said.

  • Analysis-China casts giant shadow over emerging nations' chase for debt relief

    From a $360 million project to expand Zambia's international airport in Lusaka to a $1.4 billion city port in Sri Lanka's capital of Colombo, China is the missing piece in the puzzle of a number of debt talks under way in developing markets. Many economies buckling under economic strain are seeking debt relief. Now, the pressure is rising on China to take a more active role in helping strained economies overhaul their debt burdens.

  • Nagel Says ECB Should Be Cautious About Using Crisis Tools

    European Central Bank&nbsp;Governing&nbsp;Council member Joachim Nagel says policy makers should be cautious about deploying tools to contain the borrowing costs of weaker nations. Such measures should only be used "exceptional circumstances and under narrowly defined conditions," according to Nagel. Alex Weber reports on Bloomberg Television.

  • New Zealand business confidence down due to high costs, interest rates

    WELLINGTON -New Zealand's business confidence continued to worsen in the second quarter of this year as companies grappled with increased costs and higher interest rates, a private think tank said on Tuesday. A net 65% of firms surveyed expected general business conditions to deteriorate compared with 40% pessimism in the previous quarter, the New Zealand Institute of Economic Research's (NZIER) quarterly survey of business opinion (QSBO) showed. It added that business confidence is now at its lowest level since the first quarter of 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic was declared.

  • Sequoia China Raises $9 Billion as Investors Flock to Big Funds

    (Bloomberg) -- Sequoia China, led by investment guru Neil Shen, has raised about $9 billion for investments in technology and healthcare, according to people familiar with the matter, overcoming the fundraising challenges that have beset the venture capital sector.Most Read from BloombergPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesTesla Pauses Plants After Ending Shaky Quarter With a Production MilestoneNatur

  • Bank of England tells lenders to brace for economic storm

    LONDON (Reuters) -The Bank of England warned on Tuesday that the economic prospects for Britain and the world had darkened since the start of the year and told banks to ramp up capital buffers to ensure they could weather the storm. International institutions, such as the International Monetary Fund and OECD say Britain is more susceptible to recession and persistently high inflation than other Western economies, which are all grappling with global energy and commodity market shocks. Developments around the war in Ukraine would also be key, the BoE added.