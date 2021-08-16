U.S. markets open in 1 hour 11 minutes

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) to Present at the Diamond Equity Research Emerging Growth Invitational 2021 Virtual Conference on August 17, 2021

3 min read
In this article:
NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) (hereinafter referred to as "Color Star" or the "Company") today announced that it will be presenting at the upcoming Diamond Equity Research Growth Invitational virtual investor conference on August 17, 2021.

Color Star is scheduled to host a virtual presentation to investors, followed by a guided question and answer session. The event details are as follows:

Diamond Equity Research Emerging Growth Invitational
Date: Tuesday, August 17, 2021
Time: 10:20am-10:50am EST
Registration: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_5RBuAM7pSsuVq3_0oGJlvA

Diamond Equity Research ("Diamond") brings a wide distribution network and experience connecting small capitalization companies and investors. Diamond's history of successful events and small capitalization research provides a strong base to run successful virtual conferences and assist emerging growth issuers with visibility. Diamond has strong distribution capabilities to funds, family offices, high net worth individuals and retail investors, which focus on the small capitalization segment.

Each presenting company is assigned to a 20-minute presentation and Q&A session, a recorded and subsequently archived webcast for institutional and retail investors, and will receive a detailed investor attendee list from the presentation. The conference further provides an opportunity for Diamond analysts and issuers to interact. Investors may register for the conference at: https://www.diamondequityresearch.com/conferences/.

As a leading provider of company sponsored research, Diamond Equity Research provides institutional, quality research to emerging growth companies that are under the radar. It is fact oriented and provides no formal buy or sell recommendations or price targets. Diamond Equity Research is an approved sell-side provider on premiere institutional investor platforms including FactSet, Morningstar, and Thomson One. The firm is headquartered in midtown Manhattan. For more information, visit www.diamondequityresearch.com.

The CEO of Color Star, Mr. Basil Wilson, commented: "We are very much looking forward to participating in this event. It is a great opportunity to gain exposure for our company with a network of small capitalization focused investors, in a streamlined and accessible setting. We also believe this event will bring many more successful communications between the Company and our investors."

About Color Star Technology
Color Star Technology Co, Ltd. (Nasdaq CM: CSCW) is an entertainment and education company that provides online entertainment performances and online music education services. Its business operations are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiaries Color China Entertainment Ltd. and CACM Group NY, Inc. The Company's online education is provided through its Color World music and entertainment education platform. More information about the Company can be found at www.colorstarinternational.com

Forward-Looking Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantee of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; the growth of the educational and training services market in China and other countries where CSCW conducts its business; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward–looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof unless required by applicable laws, regulations or rules.

For more information, please contact:
William Tu
Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC
One Rockefeller Plaza, 11th Floor
New York, NY 10020
Office: (646) 893-5835
Email: wtu@skylineccg.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/color-star-technology-co-ltd-nasdaq-cscw-to-present-at-the-diamond-equity-research-emerging-growth-invitational-2021-virtual-conference-on-august-17-2021-301354771.html

SOURCE Color Star Technology Co., Ltd.

