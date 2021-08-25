U.S. markets open in 41 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,482.75
    +0.25 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,320.00
    +6.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,354.25
    -1.25 (-0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,229.20
    +1.10 (+0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.02
    +0.48 (+0.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.10
    -15.40 (-0.85%)
     

  • Silver

    23.76
    -0.13 (-0.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1738
    -0.0022 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3070
    +0.0170 (+1.32%)
     

  • Vix

    17.38
    +0.23 (+1.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3699
    -0.0030 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9620
    +0.3250 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,691.14
    -1,578.49 (-3.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,196.23
    -53.48 (-4.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,141.21
    +15.43 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,724.80
    -7.30 (-0.03%)
     

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Shares in Hainan Dadatu Network

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Company eyes expansion into mobile game market

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/--Color Star Technology Co., Ltd.'s (NASDAQ: CSCW) (hereinafter referred to as "Color Star" or the "Company") wholly-owned subsidiary, Color China, today announced the signing of a letter of intent to acquire shares in Hainan Dadatu Network Technology Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "Dadatu"). Color China is expected to either acquire the majority of Dadatu's outstanding shares, or invest directly in Dadatu's planned U.S. IPO listing. In the near future, Color China plans to undertake in-depth collaborations in the development, global operations management, and distribution of mobile internet games. In addition, Color China will leverage Color Star's experience in global strategic positioning and its overseas listing to provide an all-around interactive gaming experience to hundreds of millions of global users.

Dadatu was established in July 2019 with its main business focus on game development, distribution, and strategic operations for mobile users. It has a registered capital of RMB 10 million and has over 10 million users. Dadatu relies on a powerful online platform to develop into an online game company with game development as its core business. Its management team members come from first-tier gaming companies with access to abundant industry resources. Since its founding, Dadatu has released and operated hundreds of products and games, including 6 products developed fully in-house, and online games "Bright Sword," "Fate of Ascension", "Guanju Yipin," "The Legend of Wu Sheng," "Legend of Shabak," "Gourd Baby," "Golden Coin Rich," "Shang Dao Master" and many others that have been well received by users. In particular, "I am in Jianghu" and "Doomsday Bloody Battle" achieved monthly sales of RMB 30 million and 40 million, respectively. Data from multiple sources show that Dadatu has comprehensive product offerings; utilizing analysis of game segmentation, precise positioning, and unique buying methods for product release, it has seen rapid growth in the user base and product revenue which prepare Dadatu to become an industry leader. Dadatu's 2020 annual net income exceeded 15 million, and its performance signifies potential for rapid growth in 2021.

Through the share acquisition, Color China and Dadatu plan to jointly develop online games and expand in the fast-growing gaming market, leveraging the commercial advantages of both companies to promote continuous product improvement and attract more users via innovation and the use of artificial intelligence. Product diversification and the development of related products such as peripheral products, online game courses, among others, are expected to also become new revenue sources.

Basil Wilson, CEO of Color Star, commented: "Currently, mobile internet gaming is a huge market with billions of users around the world and unlimited growth potential. Through our cooperation with Dadatu, Color China expects to further expand in the online game industry to reach a larger market. In addition, this share acquisition will favorably influence the market value of our U.S.-listed parent company, Color Star. We believe Dadatu is a company with great potential, and hope this share acquisition will help Dadatu acquire an important position in the international mobile gaming market."

The successful realization of this merger will be a new stepping stone for Color Star in the field of entertainment technology. Color Star believes that mobile internet games will experience explosive growth in the future. Whether via direct acquisition or IPO, Color Star will gain greater profit from the merger with Dadatu and the participation in the mobile game market.

About Color Star Technology

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd. (Nasdaq CM: CSCW) is an entertainment and education company that provides online entertainment performances and online music education services. Its business operations are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiaries Color China Entertainment Ltd. And CACM Group NY, Inc. The Company's online education is provided through its Color World music and entertainment education platform. More information about the Company can be found at www.colorstarinternational.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantee of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; the growth of the educational and training services market in China and other countries where CSCW conducts its business; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward–looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof unless required by applicable laws, regulations or rules.

For more information, please contact:

William Tu
Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC
One Rockefeller Plaza, 11th Floor
New York, NY 10020
Office: (646) 893-5835
Email: wtu@skylineccg.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/color-star-technology-co-ltd-announces-letter-of-intent-to-acquire-shares-in-hainan-dadatu-network-301362121.html

SOURCE Color Star Technology Co., Ltd.

Recommended Stories

  • Tilray Has Found a Partner for Its Expansion Into the U.S. Pot Market

    The Canadian-based cannabis producer is just the latest company to announce a deal that could set it up for some promising growth prospects south of the border.

  • Dow Jones Gains; Tesla Stock Up Despite Elon Musk Confession; Airbnb Zooms Past Buy Point

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed higher, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at record levels. Tesla (TSLA) gained despite an Elon Musk confession, while Airbnb (ABNB) surged past a new buy point. Dow Inc. (DOW) and Goldman Sachs (GS) were the top blue chips. JD.com (JD) led a cluster of China stocks higher. Finally, a trio of stocks...

  • Investing in These 3 Stocks Could Double Your Money, Says Oppenheimer

    Watching the economy today is a bit like watching an evenly matched game of tug-of-war. There are two teams, pulling hard in opposite directions, and it’s a coin toss which will win. In our economic situation, we have sets of tailwinds and headwinds, promising further gains or a possible losses, and investors are caught in the middle. On the bullish side, we can take a cue from Oppenheimer’s chief investment strategist John Stoltzfus, who says bluntly: “So far this year the good news on economic

  • Coinbase accounts hacked as Bitcoin hovers near $50K

    Decrypt Editor-in-Chief Dan Roberts joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest crypto moves.&nbsp;

  • 10 Best Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 best dividend growth stocks to buy now. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy Now. The value versus growth stocks debate is perhaps as old as investing as […]

  • GameStop Stock Gained 27% on Tuesday. How Much Higher Can It Go?

    GameStop and AMC Entertainment are on the move, and the revival of the meme-stock trade could be good news for small-company stocks.

  • 4 Robinhood Stocks Billionaires Bought Hand Over Fist in the Second Quarter

    On Aug. 16, institutional investors and hedge funds with over $100 million in assets under management were required to file Form 13F with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In plainer terms, a 13F filing provides a clear snapshot of what the brightest and most-successful money managers were buying, selling, and holding in the most recent quarter (i.e., 4/1 through 6/30). What's particularly noteworthy about these second-quarter 13Fs is that a number of widely held stocks on online investing app Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD) were extremely popular buys among billionaires.

  • Dick's Sporting Goods shares soar after record profit and sales, special dividend

    Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. shares soared 11% in Wednesday premarket trading after the athletic retailer reported record second-quarter profit and sales. Net income totaled $495.5 million, or $4.53 per share, up from $276.8 million, or $3.12 per share. Adjusted EPS of $5.08 blew past the FactSet consensus for $2.88. Sales of $3.27 billion were up from $2.71 billion and also ahead of the FactSet consensus for $2.84 billion. Comparable sales rose 19.2%, ahead of the FactSet consensus for a 5.4% inc

  • Meme stocks soar in late day trading surge, short sellers knocked

    GameStop shares jumped 27.53%, AMC shares climbed 20.3%, Clover Health Investments rose 9.9%, Koss Corp rose 4.4%, Robinhood Markets climbed 9.0% and ContextLogic rose 6.4%. "When you get a move that big it almost makes you think there is some big hedge fund or something out there that decided to do some trades," said Randy Frederick, managing director of trading and derivatives at Schwab Center for Financial Research. Frederick, however, said he had seen little in the way of news to spur the large share price moves on Tuesday.

  • Why Shares of GameStop, Naked Brand Group, and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Were Soaring Today

    Shares of popular meme stocks (loosely defined as companies that are popular among day traders on Reddit) were up again on Tuesday. The top meme stock GameStop (NYSE: GME) was up as much as 7.4% on the day, with Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP) gaining as much as 13% and 18.2%, respectively. As of 1:07 p.m. EDT today, GameStop was up 5.5%, Naked Brand was 16.4% higher, and Tonix was up 1.4%.

  • Wall Street Thinks These 3 Growth Stocks Can Rise by More Than 70% Within 2 Years

    Many growth stocks have been struggling in recent weeks amid uncertainty related to COVID-19 and just how our economic recovery might look in the weeks ahead. The company is coming off a strong second-quarter performance where sales of $126 million for the period ending June 30 were up 190% year over year.

  • Why people are getting the inflation debate wrong: Charles Schwab's Liz Ann Sonders

    Liz Ann Sonders, chief investment strategist at Charles Schwab, breaks down the dynamics of inflation.

  • Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Needs to Prove the Doubters Wrong on Growth when Second Quarter Results are Released

    Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) is due to report earnings tomorrow. The stock price dropped sharply last week after research firm Cleveland Research issued a bearish report on the stock. Although the share price has recovered most of last week’s losses, the selloff illustrates just how sensitive the stock is to negative news. This shouldn’t really be surprising when you look at the valuation the market has placed on the stock.

  • Why Nio Stock Rose Today

    The Chinese EV company didn't waste any time rolling out a new test for users of its assisted driving feature after a fatal accident.

  • Why Gevo Stock Is Jumping Today

    Renewable energy stock Gevo (NASDAQ: GEVO) popped Tuesday morning, gaining 13% as of 10:35 a.m. An analyst believes the shares could almost double from here. Stifel has initiated coverage on Gevo, giving it a buy rating with a price target of $10. With shares trading just short of $5.25 when Stifel's research note came out, the stock was bound to fly high today.

  • Is Roblox Stock a Buy?

    Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) has been a volatile stock since its direct listing in March. The gaming company's stock started trading at $64.50 per share, far above its reference price of $45, and briefly topped $100 in June.

  • Why This Online Gambling Stock Is a Buy Right Now

    Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE) announced its second-quarter earnings report on Aug. 16, and investors responded with stern negativity, sending the stock down 15%. Paysafe is the biggest payment processor in iGaming (online gambling), serving some of the world's leading bookmakers and virtual casinos including European-owned Betfair and Pokerstars. It's now breaking into the U.S. market through both new and existing partnerships, and the U.S. has quickly become the company's fastest-growing region.

  • Excitement around Powell’s Jackson Hole speech evaporates as attention turns to next week’s jobs report and the ever-abundance of cash

    Analysts say Fed's tapering process will still mean injection of liquidity --- which would weigh on Treasury yields over the next year, while sending investors into risky parts of the financial market.

  • Is Boeing Stock A Buy As More 737 Max Orders Come In?

    Boeing reported its first profit since 2019 on July 28 while more 737 Max orders roll in. But is the stock a good buy now?

  • Aurora Cannabis Marks Successful Inaugural Fulfillment for French Pilot Program

    Aurora Germany GmbH, a subsidiary of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (the "Company" or "Aurora") (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company defining the future of cannabinoids worldwide, and Ethypharm, have successfully delivered their initial shipment of cannabis to the French medical cannabis pilot program, set to begin serving patients in the coming weeks. Aurora and Ethypharm were selected by the National Agency for the Safety of Medicines and Health Products (ANSM) to supply the entire medical can