Some Coloradans still await their state tax refunds

DENVER (KDVR) — Many Colorado residents will receive paper tax refund checks this year because of an effort by the state Department of Revenue to reduce the risk of electronic fraud.

While most taxpayers have received their checks without issue, several contacted FOX31 saying they are facing difficulties locating their refunds.

Jessica Lewis told the FOX31 Problem Solvers she is still waiting to receive her tax refund, even though it was scheduled to arrive via direct deposit on March 4.

“It just never showed up,” she said.

Lewis said she later learned a paper check was issued but returned to the post office. It was marked as an invalid address, even though the Colorado Department of Revenue verified it.

“It’s still money that is mine, and I would like to have it,” Lewis said.

USPS investigating missing refund checks

The Problem Solvers contacted the U.S. Postal Service, which said the Consumer Affairs Team is investigating Lewis’ case.

Robert Koehler reached out to FOX31 after learning he would receive a paper check, but after requesting it be sent to a safer location, he has been unable to locate the parcel.

“I think it would be easier to direct deposit because of all the mail break-ins,” Koehler said.

The Problem Solvers reported several metro-area mailbox break-ins this year and in 2023, but tax officials told FOX31 that sending refunds via check in the mail greatly reduces the risk of the electronic refund fraud now being perfected by hackers and scammers.

The Department of Revenue is investigating the location of Koehler’s check.

Is your Colorado refund check coming in the mail?

Residents chosen to receive paper checks will be notified by the state and provided with a phone number to call if they have questions. Make sure to monitor your mailbox and remove the check as soon as it arrives.

The Postal Service told FOX31 customers can visit usps.com and click on “Contact Us” at the bottom of the homepage or use a direct email address.

If a customer does not have access to the internet or would prefer to speak to a customer care agent, they can call 1-800-ASK-USPS (1-800-275-8777). If a customer has a concern after hours or would like to leave a voicemail, they can contact 303-853-6185.

