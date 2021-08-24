U.S. markets close in 6 hours 22 minutes

Colorado-based Wealth Management Firm, Crestone Capital, Expands to California to Support Growing Client Base

·3 min read

The firm's fourth location will be managed by experienced wealth manager Alyssa Do

BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crestone Capital, LLC, a leading multi-family office that delivers wealth management services to an exclusive network of entrepreneurs, business owners and their families, today announced it has opened an office in Los Angeles to fuel the firm's national growth. Alyssa Do, Crestone's new executive director of wealth planning, will provide trust, estate, philanthropic and income tax planning to high-net-worth individuals and their families as she continues to cultivate relationships in California and across the western United States.

Alyssa Do, Crestone&#x002019;s new executive director of wealth planning
Alyssa Do, Crestone’s new executive director of wealth planning

"Alyssa is a master at developing estate planning strategies for dynamic entrepreneurs and business owners who are managing complex situations with regard to their trusts and estates," said Eric Kramer, managing partner, CEO and CIO of Crestone, an independent, 100% employee-owned firm that manages more than $3.2 billion in assets. "Alyssa's technical, tax and legal expertise, as well as her passion and knowledge regarding impact investing, will further strengthen the services we provide our clients."

Do serves on the Crestone Impact Committee, which is responsible for targeting investments made with the intention to generate positive, measurable social and environmental impact along with strong financial results.

"Everyone has a story. My clients are extremely successful, and I have the privilege of being able to help them protect what they have worked so hard to build and to help their families ensure the next generation is ready to become stewards of this wealth," said Do. "These stories live on beyond our clients' lifetimes. It is an honor to work with the next generation to help them understand the philanthropic vision of their families while they continue to make a positive, meaningful impact."

Do earned her Juris Doctorate from Glendale University College of Law. She received a Master of Laws in Taxation from the University of Alabama, and a Master of Business Administration in Finance from the University of Southern California. She earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics and Sociology from the University of California, Irvine. She brings significant wealth management experience to Crestone, including her most recent role as Managing Director at Boston Private, a wealth management, trust, and private banking company in Beverly Hills, as well as nearly a decade at City National Bank. Do is passionate about education, financial literacy and hunger relief and actively volunteers with a food distribution center, Family Assistance Ministries, in Orange County.

About Crestone Capital, LLC
Crestone Capital delivers a suite of fully integrated investment management and wealth advisory services to families looking to protect and enhance their wealth and define their legacy. With more than 30 years of experience, we help entrepreneurs, business owners, and their families pursue a better life lived. Consistent with client interests, we are a fee-only advisor that serves our clients as fiduciaries, putting their needs and interests first. Crestone is 100% employee owned, with 51 employees with offices in Boulder, Denver, Austin and Los Angeles. Learn more at CrestoneCapital.com.

Patience Peterson
Crestone Capital
303-442-4447
ppeterson@crestonecapital.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/colorado-based-wealth-management-firm-crestone-capital-expands-to-california-to-support-growing-client-base-301360911.html

SOURCE Crestone Capital

