Colorado carbon-neutral gas, oil producer joins Permian Strategic Partnership
A Colorado-based oil and gas producer has joined the Permian Strategic Partnership (PSP), bringing the coalition to 29 companies within five years of its founding.
Civitas Resources is Colorado's first carbon-neutral oil and gas producer. PSP CEO Tracee Bentley said in a news release release that the partnership aims to strengthen the region's access to "high quality education, healthcare, workforce development and infrastructure."
Since 2019, through public-private partnerships, membership company contributions have committed over $160 million, which in turn leveraged more than $1.5 billion in investments to the Permian Basin.
"Civitas is proud to partner with the Permian Strategic Partnership to ensure the communities where we operate are premier places to work and live,” said Chris Doyle, Civitas president and CEO. “By joining the PSP, we are actively shaping the future of our region. Our goal is to build a sustainable future in all the areas we operate, including the Permian Basin."
Other member of PSP include:
Apache
BPX Energy
ChampionX
Chevron
Civitas Resources
ConocoPhillips
Coterra Energy
Devon Energy
Diamondback Energy
Endeavor Energy Resources
EOG Resources
ExxonMobil
Halliburton
Helmerich & Payne
Kinetik
Liberty Energy
Mewbourne Oil Company
Occidental
Ovintiv
Permian Resources
Pioneer Natural Resources
Plains All American
ProPetro
SLB
Targa Resources
The Texas Tech University System
The University of Texas System
WaterBridge Resources
Western Midstream
This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Civitas Resources Inc. joins Permian Basin-based coalition