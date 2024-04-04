Colorado carbon-neutral gas, oil producer joins Permian Strategic Partnership

A Colorado-based oil and gas producer has joined the Permian Strategic Partnership (PSP), bringing the coalition to 29 companies within five years of its founding.

Civitas Resources is Colorado's first carbon-neutral oil and gas producer. PSP CEO Tracee Bentley said in a news release release that the partnership aims to strengthen the region's access to "high quality education, healthcare, workforce development and infrastructure."

Since 2019, through public-private partnerships, membership company contributions have committed over $160 million, which in turn leveraged more than $1.5 billion in investments to the Permian Basin.

"Civitas is proud to partner with the Permian Strategic Partnership to ensure the communities where we operate are premier places to work and live,” said Chris Doyle, Civitas president and CEO. “By joining the PSP, we are actively shaping the future of our region. Our goal is to build a sustainable future in all the areas we operate, including the Permian Basin."

Other member of PSP include:

Apache

BPX Energy

ChampionX

Chevron

Civitas Resources

ConocoPhillips

Coterra Energy

Devon Energy

Diamondback Energy

Endeavor Energy Resources

EOG Resources

ExxonMobil

Halliburton

Helmerich & Payne

Kinetik

Liberty Energy

Mewbourne Oil Company

Occidental

Ovintiv

Permian Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources

Plains All American

ProPetro

SLB

Targa Resources

The Texas Tech University System

The University of Texas System

WaterBridge Resources

Western Midstream

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Civitas Resources Inc. joins Permian Basin-based coalition