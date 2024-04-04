Advertisement
Colorado carbon-neutral gas, oil producer joins Permian Strategic Partnership

Mateo Rosiles, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
·1 min read

A Colorado-based oil and gas producer has joined the Permian Strategic Partnership (PSP), bringing the coalition to 29 companies within five years of its founding.

Civitas Resources is Colorado's first carbon-neutral oil and gas producer. PSP CEO Tracee Bentley said in a news release release that the partnership aims to strengthen the region's access to "high quality education, healthcare, workforce development and infrastructure."

Since 2019, through public-private partnerships, membership company contributions have committed over $160 million, which in turn leveraged more than $1.5 billion in investments to the Permian Basin.

"Civitas is proud to partner with the Permian Strategic Partnership to ensure the communities where we operate are premier places to work and live,” said Chris Doyle, Civitas president and CEO. “By joining the PSP, we are actively shaping the future of our region. Our goal is to build a sustainable future in all the areas we operate, including the Permian Basin."

Other member of PSP include:

  • Apache

  • BPX Energy

  • ChampionX

  • Chevron

  • Civitas Resources

  • ConocoPhillips

  • Coterra Energy

  • Devon Energy

  • Diamondback Energy

  • Endeavor Energy Resources

  • EOG Resources

  • ExxonMobil

  • Halliburton

  • Helmerich & Payne

  • Kinetik

  • Liberty Energy

  • Mewbourne Oil Company

  • Occidental

  • Ovintiv

  • Permian Resources

  • Pioneer Natural Resources

  • Plains All American

  • ProPetro

  • SLB

  • Targa Resources

  • The Texas Tech University System

  • The University of Texas System

  • WaterBridge Resources

  • Western Midstream

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Civitas Resources Inc. joins Permian Basin-based coalition

