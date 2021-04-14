U.S. markets close in 53 minutes

Colorado Community College System holds 2021-22 tuition flat

Colorado Community College System
State board approval ensures tuition will remain flat at 13 institutions.

Denver, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the State Board for Community Colleges and Occupational Education (SBCCOE) voted to set tuition for the Colorado Community College System (CCCS) 2021-22 academic year. Under the approved structure, tuition will remain flat at all 13 CCCS institutions, despite rising costs and declining enrollment across the system.

“The pandemic has hit our students particularly hard,” said Joe Garcia, chancellor of the Colorado Community College System. “Our State Board, recognizing that we cannot ask our students and their families to shoulder a greater share of the burden during these difficult times, made the wise but difficult decision to freeze tuition for the upcoming academic year. Our colleges are the most affordable, accessible options to obtain a high-quality education and workforce training – and we intend to keep it that way.”

Chancellor Garcia also noted that CCCS was able to hold tuition flat thanks to Colorado’s Governor and Joint Budget Committee providing increased state funding to higher education this year and for prioritizing resources to students who were most negatively affected by the pandemic, including first-generation and minority students.

“While our needs remain substantial and fall enrollments are far from certain, we are grateful for the state’s demonstrated commitment to higher education quality, access, and affordability,” said Garcia.

As the state’s largest provider of undergraduate education and workforce training, CCCS has worked aggressively to contain costs while maintaining its academic excellence. The system’s priorities of affordability, access, and graduating more students are at the forefront when setting tuition rates.

CCCS’s average annual tuition this year for a full-time student, taking 30 credits, is $4,470. Many paid less because of financial aid or scholarships. Of students who apply for financial aid, 63 percent pay no tuition costs, allowing them to graduate debt-free.

About Colorado Community College System

The Colorado Community College System (CCCS) is the state’s largest system of higher education, delivering more than 1,000 programs to over 125,000 students annually through 13 colleges and 38 locations across Colorado. Its open-access mission ensures all Coloradans who aspire to enrich their lives have access to quality higher education opportunities. The System Office provides leadership, advocacy and support to the colleges under the direction of the State Board for Community Colleges and Occupational Education (SBCCOE). Join us in changing the way Colorado goes to college. Learn more at www.cccs.edu.

CONTACT: Fiona Lytle Colorado Community College System (720) 393-9824 fiona.lytle@cccs.edu


  • Taiwan says its chip firms will adhere to new U.S. rules blacklisting China supercomputing entities

    Taiwan said on Wednesday its chip companies will adhere to U.S. rules after Washington added seven Chinese supercomputing entities last week to an economic blacklist and after a Taipei-based chipmaker halted orders from one of the entities named. The U.S. Commerce Department said the seven Chinese entities were "involved with building supercomputers used by China's military actors, its destabilizing military modernisation efforts, and/or weapons of mass destruction programs." Companies or others listed on the U.S. Entity List are required to apply for licenses from the Commerce Department that face tough scrutiny when they seek permission to receive items from U.S. suppliers.

  • JPMorgan Q1 earnings blow past estimates; Dimon sees 'extremely robust, multi-year growth'

    The firm released $5.2 billion of credit reserves, bolstering EPS.

  • World stocks post record highs as bond yields ease

    Global stock markets pushed to record highs on Wednesday as bond yields eased, after data showed U.S. inflation was not rising too fast as the economy re-opens. With fears receding for now that a strong inflation reading might endanger the Federal Reserve's accommodative stance, European shares opened 0.1% higher. Gains were capped after Johnson & Johnson said it would delay rolling out its COVID-19 vaccine to Europe, after U.S. health agencies recommended pausing its use in the country after six women developed rare blood clots.

  • GameStop Rises as Zero-Debt Plan Boosts Bets on Turnaround

    (Bloomberg) -- GameStop Corp. climbed Wednesday after it took a step to retire nearly all its existing debt as part of its transformation from a brick-and-mortar retailer into an e-commerce marketplace.The stock gained as much as 23% to $173.21 at 11:30 a.m. in New York, the biggest jump in 2 1/2 weeks. The video-game retailer said late on Tuesday it’s redeeming $216.4 million of senior notes, following a move to retire $73.2 million in debt last month.Roughly 10 million shares changed hands in the first two hours of Wednesday’s session, less than what has been common for the stock over the past month. While trading volume has dwindled recently, Gamestop shares are still up about 800% this year, bringing the company’s valuation to more roughly $12 billion.The video-game retailer is in the midst of a turnaround, spearheaded by activist investor Ryan Cohen, shifting from a brick-and-mortar company and into an e-commerce marketplace able to compete with the likes of Amazon.com Inc..Earlier this month, the company announced plans to offer as much as $1 billion in additional shares. The extra cash cushioning, combined with fewer debt obligations may contribute to more favorable terms for the company in dealings with suppliers and partners.“Debt retirement is what they should have focused on in the first place,” Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter said in an email. “That puts them in a very secure financial position.”GameStop’s rally stood out from peers that have captivated retail investors as meme stocks were mixed Wednesday. While movie-theater operator AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. climbed, cannabis stock Sundial Growers Inc. and animal-health company Zomedica Corp. dipped.GameStop, which is based in a Dallas suburb, has been hit by the video-game industry’s shift to online distribution. The company reported disappointing fourth-quarter earnings last month.(Updates share movement and adds additional detail in final two paragraphs.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Asda to axe 1,200 bakery jobs as shoppers shun loaves

    The supermarket giant says customers have swapped traditional loaves for speciality breads and wraps.

  • India’s Small Merchants Take on Amazon With Protest Meeting

    (Bloomberg) -- Hundreds of thousands of small Indian businesses are planning to protest against large foreign retailers like Amazon.com Inc. in an event Thursday that coincides with the U.S. e-commerce giant’s annual seller jamboree in the South Asian nation, a sign of escalating tensions in the retail market of 1.3 billion people.The summit is the latest protest by local traders, which have long accused global retailers Amazon and rival Walmart Inc.-owned Flipkart of masquerading as platforms and employing unfair practices that hit at the livelihoods of small online and offline sellers. The trader groups’ event is named Asmbhav, or “impossible” in Hindi, and takes place on the first day of Amazon’s annual seller extravaganza, called Smbhav, or “possible.”“Over half-a-million sellers and leading small trader groups are participating in the Asmbhav event which will focus on ruined livelihoods because of the bullying and partisanship by e-commerce marketplaces,” said Abhay Raj Mishra of the non-profit Public Response Against Helplessness and Action for Redressal (PRAHAR), one of the organizers of the event spearheaded by a collective of Indian sellers.India’s small traders, distributors and merchants have petitioned the country’s courts and antitrust regulator to curb the foreign retailing giants ahead of a potential revision of foreign investment rules. The government is expected to tighten regulations that already bar e-commerce platforms from owning or controlling companies that sell on their platform, forging exclusive deals with makers of products such as smartphones, and discounting goods sold on their platforms.Amazon’s seller event -- which made its debut last year with founder Jeff Bezos in attendance -- will span four days this year and be held virtually. Key business figures including former Pepsico Inc. Chief Executive Officer Indra Nooyi, telecom operator Bharti Airtel Ltd.’s Chairman Sunil Mittal, India’s chief economic adviser Krishnamurthy Subramanian and Infosys Ltd. co-founder and Chairman Nandan Nilekani will be among panel speakers. Participants will include small businesses, startups, developers and retailers.To counter Amazon’s Smbhav awards to select sellers, organizers of the protest event will hand out tongue-in-cheek “Asmbhav awards” to Bezos, country chief Amit Agarwal and its India business partner, Narayana Murthy, the billionaire co-founder of Infosys. The event is backed by trade groups like the All India Online Vendors Association and the All-India Mobile Retailers Association.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin ETF Drumbeat Gets Louder as Eight Issuers File With SEC

    (Bloomberg) -- As Bitcoin hits records and Coinbase Global Inc. goes public, ETF issuers are betting en masse that U.S. regulators will green-light a fund tracking the largest cryptocurrency at long last.No fewer than eight applications for a Bitcoin ETF have now been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission since late December, after billionaire Michael Novogratz’s Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. joined the list on Monday.It is racing with the likes of Fidelity Investments for first-mover advantage as conviction grows that the SEC will relent after years of rejected applications. With the first North American Bitcoin ETF in Canada already at $1 billion in assets, industry-watchers are wagering the agency will follow its northern neighbor’s lead.“Anyone who wants to launch a Bitcoin ETF and has been waiting wants to make sure their hat is in the ring if/when the SEC approves,” Bloomberg Intelligence analyst James Seyffart said. “So if they’re not first, they’re at least on the radar.”Bitcoin rose for a seventh straight day on Wednesday morning, hitting the highest on record and trading at about $63,900 as of 6:12 a.m. in New York. The all-time high comes as Coinbase, the largest U.S. crypto exchange, prepares to list on the Nasdaq.Whether Gary Gensler, the nominee to be next SEC chairman, will prove more open-minded toward a Bitcoin ETF than his predecessor Jay Clayton remains unclear. The agency has rejected every crypto ETF application since the first was filed in 2013 amid concerns about manipulation and criminal activity.An SEC spokesperson declined to comment.This time around, there’s more attention on the potential benefits of a Bitcoin ETF as a way to reduce market distortions.The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (ticker GBTC) is the largest crypto product. In its current structure as an investment trust, it lacks the share creation and redemption process that helps an ETF keeps its price in line with its holdings. That makes GBTC vulnerable to dislocations like its monster premium at the end of 2020 relative to the Bitcoin it held, or the record discount it swung to earlier this year.In a report on Friday, JPMorgan Chase & Co. touted the benefits of a listed ETF over the closed-end trust to reduce tracking errors. Grayscale Investments LLC, the firm behind GBTC, has said it is “100% committed” to converting GBTC into an ETF.That means the pipeline is even larger than the eight official applications.“There’s a huge amount of pressure on the SEC to do something,” said Nic Carter, a partner at crypto-focused venture firm Castle Island Ventures. “The trust has way outgrown its structure and the lack of an arbitrage mechanism is causing a fair amount of harm to holders.”Between events like the Reddit-fueled GameStop Corp. mania and the recent blowup of Bill Hwang’s Archegos Capital Management, the SEC may have bigger priorities. But the Bitcoin ETF clock is ticking.The regulator has now acknowledged applications from VanEck Associates Corp. and WisdomTree Investments, meaning it has a limited period of time in which to approve or reject their proposals, though it can also extend its deliberations.“They would have to either approve or deny both WisdomTree and VanEck in 2021,” Seyffart said. “Personally, I just can’t see the SEC denying both of them, unless something changes.”Other ETF watchers are similarly bullish on a turning of the regulatory tide.“At some point, if we’re not already there, the SEC runs out of reasons for not approving,” said Nate Geraci, president of advisory firm The ETF Store.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin Near $60K as Coinbase Listing Stirs Fresh Crypto Hype

    The listing could spur newbie investors to try cryptocurrencies.

  • S&P 500, Nasdaq up as tech stocks rise after J&J vaccine pause

    The S&P 500 hit a record high on Tuesday and the Nasdaq jumped as investors flocked to technology-related stocks after the United States' pause in the rollout of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine sparked fears of a delay in a broader economic rebound. The drugmaker's shares fell 2.7% to a one-month low as calls for pausing the use of its COVID-19 vaccine after six women developed rare blood clots dealt a fresh setback to efforts to tackle the pandemic. The technology and consumer discretionary sectors, which house high-flying technology names that flourished during coronavirus-induced lockdowns last year, rose 0.6% and 0.4%, respectively.

  • S&P 500 dips off record high, Dow rises on bank earnings

    The S&P 500 dipped after hitting a record high for the fourth session in five and the Dow Industrials rose on Wednesday, as Wall Street banks kicked off earnings season with first-quarter numbers that lifted hopes for a strong corporate rebound. Goldman Sachs Group Inc rose 3.4% after it reported a massive jump in profit, capitalizing on record levels of global dealmaking activity.

  • Brazil Central Bank Pledges to Stop Core Inflation Contagion

    (Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s central bank is closely monitoring if a recent spike in commodity prices will continue to affect core inflation, and particularly expectations for 2022, as it removes monetary stimulus, according to its President Roberto Campos Neto.The bank delivered an outsized rate hike last month and promised another in May as it realized that what it deems as temporary price shocks were having a more lasting impact on inflation, even when more volatile items such as food and energy were excluded.“We understand that this process had some contamination in the core inflation numbers,” Campos Neto, 51, said in a Bloomberg TV interview late on Tuesday. “We keep vigilant on how this process is developing.”Brazil’s central bank is trying to put a lid on accelerating inflation without suffocating the recovery of Latin America’s largest economy. It’s an especially delicate balance to strike as the nation reels from one of the world’s worst Covid death tolls and partial lockdowns. At the same time, investors are fretting over faster spending and populist inclinations of President Jair Bolsonaro.Read More: Probe Into Bolsonaro’s Handling of Pandemic Adds to Market Woes“We need to move rates but still be on stimulative grounds,” Campos Neto said during the interview, without ruling out bigger interest rate hikes. “Nothing is written in stone, we’re going to look and see how this develops.”He added that the central bank is “looking at 2022 more and more” to decide on rates.His ability to balance both challenges could define his career at the helm of the monetary authority. Since taking over the post in 2019, the former Banco Santander SA executive oversaw deep cuts to borrowing costs aimed at propelling Brazil out of a virus-driven downturn.But with annual inflation currently at a four-year high of 6.10%, well above this year’s 3.75% target, concern has shifted to the eroding purchasing power of Brazilians. According to the country’s statistics institute, surging transportation costs are a primary cause for the jump with fuel prices rising over 11% last month alone. For 2022, inflation expectations are slightly increasing above the 3.5% target.In effort ease the inflationary pain, policy makers raised rates by 0.75 percentage point in March -- the most in a decade -- and signaled another hike of the same magnitude is coming in May, taking the Selic rate to 3.5%.Many investors believe more aggressive hikes are needed to get inflation under control. Traders in interest rate futures are betting that policy makers will lift borrowing costs to over 6% by year’s end, while economists surveyed by the bank see borrowing costs at 5.25% in December.Fiscal ConcernBut Campos Neto said the swap market is being affected by doubts over Brazil’s commitment to get public finances in order. “We believe fiscal is imposing a premium on the curve, and this premium contaminates expectation that ends up in inflation,” he said.Similar concerns have weakened the Brazilian real nearly 9% so far this year, but Campos Neto said the central bank will continue to limit its interventions to moments of “market dysfunction,” as policy makers don’t target any specific level for the currency, only for inflation.“The important thing is how the real contaminates the inflation channel through the short-term inflation and through its expectations,” he said. “We’re vigilant on that and we’ll act if needed.”The Brazilian real was little changed early on Wednesday as investors awaited developments about this year’s budget impasse.Under pressure from political allies amid a devastating pandemic, Bolsonaro has broken past commitments to rein in public spending and adopted a more interventionist stance toward state-owned companies. In February, he ousted the head of state oil giant Petrobras for allowing fuel costs to rise according to international market prices.Meanwhile, the government continues to dole out more emergency aid as new and more lethal wave of the virus persists. Brazil broke daily records for Covid deaths twice last week, and hospitals nationwide are at capacity with patients sickened by the disease.BRAZIL INSIGHT: Track the Second Wave - High-Frequency DashboardWhile Campos Neto insisted the central bank has no say in fiscal policy, he made it clear that confidence in Brazil’s public finances will be crucial to the future of interest rates.“We think it is very important to pass on a message of fiscal discipline,” he said.(Updates with Campos Neto’s comments on the currency after 12th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • BlackRock, Temasek to Raise Billions for Carbon-Cutting Startups

    (Bloomberg) -- Two of the world’s most powerful money managers are joining forces to build a business on climate-change investing and raise one of the largest venture-capital funds dedicated to carbon-cutting technologies.BlackRock Inc. and Singapore’s Temasek Holdings Pte. formed a new firm, Decarbonization Partners, to take stakes in startups that have the potential to reduce the world’s reliance on fossil fuels and meet the goal of zero-carbon emissions in three decades. They’re committing a total of $600 million to the effort, including $300 million of seed capital for a $1 billion first fund, and raising the rest from outside investors.Eventually, Decarbonization Partners aims to manage billions across multiple funds, BlackRock Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink said in an interview with Bloomberg Television, adding, “I look at this as one of the greatest investment opportunities over our lifetimes.”Although renewables are displacing coal in power generation and electric vehicles can be cost-competitive with gasoline-driven cars, there are no viable solutions for problems like large-scale storage of energy or clean alternatives to carbon-intensive cement and steel production. Hydrocarbons still dominate much of the economy because they're cheap and easy to transport.Today, the pools of money dedicated to clean tech are growing, but managers tend to focus either on the bleeding edge of innovation or cash-flowing assets such as solar arrays and wind farms. BlackRock and Temasek are zeroing in on late-stage VC, the point at which startups need greater amounts of capital to manufacture at scale and expand into new markets.“As you look at the transition to greener options, there is obviously a need to address the gulf between the cost of what’s available today and the cost curve of those solutions,” Dilhan Pillay Sandrasegara, CEO of Temasek International, said. “That’s why private capital is required, to give these solutions a chance of making it to commercialization, to where the cost curves can be brought down to the levels of non-green options or even lower.” Breakthrough Energy Ventures, founded by Bill Gates in 2015, is currently the largest VC player in sustainable energy. It has raised more than $2 billion for early-stage investing, where the risk of failure is high, and anticipates holding its stakes for 20 years or longer. Another, Energy Impact Partners, has raised $1.7 billion, mainly from power utilities and industrial companies.More money is flowing into carbon-related investing. Dealmakers Chamath Palihapitiya and Ian Osborne plan to raise at least $1 billion for a publicly traded vehicle. Venture funding for climate tech startups totaled $16 billion in 2019, up from about $400 million in 2013, according to a PwC report published last year.The first climate-investing boom between 2006 and 2011 ended poorly, with venture funds losing more than half the $25 billion invested. One notable bankruptcy was Solyndra, a solar-panel startup with financing backed by U.S. taxpayers.Decarbonization Partners will operate like a traditional VC fund, asking investors to lock up money for about a decade and targeting annualized returns of about 20%. Fink offered $5 billion as a longer-term goal for assets under management.“We’re going to be testing this, we’re going to be building it, we’re going to have proof of concept and then we’ll see,” he said. “This is not tens of billions of dollars. It may lead to those types of large-scale investments, but it doesn’t need to be that large-scale.”Temasek, a state-owned investor that oversees about $230 billion, has pledged to reduce net-carbon emissions by its portfolio companies to half their 2010 level by 2030 and to zero by 2050. Because it controls Singapore Airlines, one of Temasek’s priorities is finding a sustainable and cost-effective alternative to jet fuel. Pillay and Fink described their shared interest in making green hydrogen a practical replacement for fossil fuels. Decarbonization Partners also is targeting technologies in battery storage, autonomous driving and power grid reliability, as well as materials and process innovation for industries and infrastructure.As the world’s largest asset manager, New York-based BlackRock has the reach and client relationships to marshal capital into new investment vehicles. Just last week, it raised $4.8 billion to buy renewable-power facilities and separately raised $1.5 billion from Temasek, the California State Teachers’ Retirement System and others for two exchange-traded funds. The ETFs use proprietary research and analytics to find stocks that’ll benefit in the low-carbon transition.Fink has taken a vocal stance in the fight to reduce carbon emissions, declaring climate change an investment risk and pushing for sustainability. In his annual letter to CEOs in January, he said companies must disclose plans for making their business models compatible with a net-zero economy.Read more: Fink Demands Net-Zero Disclosure as Climate Push StrengthensTemasek and BlackRock already are partners in a Chinese asset-management business and Temasek is one of BlackRock’s top shareholders. Pillay, who takes over as Temasek CEO in October, said he’ll judge the new venture’s success on two measures: the speed at which its investments help achieve carbon abatement in the economy, and profitability.“We’re not going to look at sacrificing returns,” he said. “We may have to wait longer, given the early-stage element of this partnership, but we do believe the returns will come.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Two Extended Stay Directors Opposed Blackstone-Starwood Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- It turns out it’s not just some of Extended Stay America Inc.’s top shareholders who oppose its proposed $6 billion takeover. Two of the company’s own directors are against it as well.Extended Stay disclosed in a regulatory filing late Tuesday that while the majority of the board approved the deal with Blackstone Group Inc. and Starwood Capital Group, Neil Brown and Simon Turner opposed it, saying the $19.50-a-share price was insufficient, and below similar transactions in recent years.They were also concerned about the timing of the deal in light of a recent rebound in hotel stocks, and the potential for further recovery with the U.S. stimulus plan and increasing Covid-19 vaccinations, the filing shows.Turner was of the belief a transaction below $20 a share was inappropriate, and also was concerned about changes to the termination fee that were made in order for the buyers to raise their bid to $19.50 a share from $19.25, according to the filing.Extended Stay has two boards, one for the C-Corp and one for the real estate investment trust. Both Brown and Turner sit on the REIT board, according to the company’s website.The concerns raised by the two directors are similar to those of five top investors who came out against the deal. Tarsadia Capital LLC, Hawk Ridge Capital Management, SouthernSun Asset Management LLC, Cooke & Bieler LP and River Road Asset Management LLC have all said they plan to vote against the transaction.‘Obviously Inadequate’“We are dismayed that the board would approve such an obviously inadequate price and shocked that the board did so over the objection of two of its own members,” Tarsadia said in an emailed statement.Collectively, the investors own roughly 13% of Extended Stay’s outstanding common stock, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Representatives for the other opposing investors weren’t immediately available for comment. A representative for Blackstone and Starwood declined to comment.Extended Stay defended its decision to sell, arguing the deal would provide immediate, certain and compelling value for shareholders.“The company ran a thorough, rigorous and thoughtful process, which included a careful consideration of the alternatives available,” a spokesperson said in an email Tuesday. “I would note that the company has thoughtful and independent board members, and paid careful attention to the points raised by the two dissenting directors. However, after detailed discussions, the boards ultimately concluded that the immediate cash certainty at a premium to the valuation over multiple time periods was in the best interest of shareholders.”‘Lose-Lose-Lose’Michael Bellisario, an analyst with Robert W. Baird & Co., said in a note to clients it was “intriguing” that two board members oppose the transaction, and that shareholders seeking a sweetener are likely to focus on this. But he said a voted-down deal would be a “lose-lose-lose” for investors because the company would likely trade back to $16 a share.Extended Stay shares have traded above the offer price since March 22. They were up 0.4% to $19.80 at 12:36 p.m. in New York Tuesday, giving the company a market value of $3.5 billion.Blackstone and Starwood agreed last month to acquire Extended Stay in a 50-50 joint venture in what would be the biggest deal in the hotel industry since Covid-19 decimated the travel business. The filing Tuesday shows that talks between the parties were on and off since 2017, and that at least two other undisclosed potential buyers had expressed interest over the years.Investor Tarsadia had also discussed numerous investment ideas with Extended Stay beginning in August 2020, including various transactions the company could pursue, the documents show.(Updates share price in paragraph 13, adds additional details in final paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • BlackRock’s Record-Breaking ESG Fund Looks Just Like a Big Tech ETF

    (Bloomberg) -- As the biggest launch in the history of ETFs, it’s a ringing endorsement of all things ESG. But beyond its billion-dollar debut, BlackRock Inc.’s new fund might feel awfully familiar to most investors.The top holdings in the U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (ticker LCTU) -- which lured about $1.25 billion in its first day on Thursday -- turn out to be Apple Inc., Microsoft Corp., Amazon.com Inc., Alphabet Inc. and Facebook Inc.The same five companies, in the same order, are the top stakes in the largest environmental, social and governance ETF on the market, the $16.5 billion iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU). That’s also from BlackRock with a fee of 0.15%, half the price of LCTU.In fact, those tech megacaps form the bedrock of many exchange-traded funds, both in the ESG space and beyond. For example, four of them also are among the five largest holdings of the $167 billion Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 ETF (QQQ), which is simply tracking the Nasdaq 100. “The new fund looks akin to any other U.S. tech fund,” said James Pillow, managing director at Moors & Cabot Inc. Its early success is all tied to the growing “drumbeat” to allocate to investments tied to responsible themes, he said.For all their overlap in terms of holdings, there are key differences between funds like LCTU and ESGU.The new arrival is actively managed, and aims to target Russell 1000 companies that are best positioned for a green energy transition, considering issues like clean technology and waste and water management.Meanwhile, its more-established sister product passively tracks an index with a broader ESG remit.The sheer size of some tech names naturally leads to heavy ownership, especially by cap-weighted ESGU. The common holdings also may say more about the tech giants and their commitment to ESG, including clean power, than they do about the funds’ strategies.LCTU’s similarities to more mainstream indexes are intentional, according to Carolyn Weinberg, global head of product for iShares at BlackRock. “It enables our clients to invest as a core part of their portfolio as opposed to a satellite aspect,” she said. “They can build portfolios the way that they traditionally build portfolios, but substitute out the benchmark and add the sustainable or climate version.”The approach has certainly won some early fans. A consortium of large institutions was behind the stellar debut of LCTU and another fund, the BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTD), the firm said in a statement. These included the California State Teachers’ Retirement System.Read more: Record Number of ETFs Launch Into Industry Deluged With CashThe record launch comes while many questions linger in the still-maturing ESG sector. A report released Friday by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission cautioned that some firms are mis-characterizing their products as ESG, possibly even violating securities laws in the process. The agency didn’t name any companies.“The definition of ESG is wide enough to drive a fleet of semi trucks through,” said Ben Johnson, Morningstar Inc.’s global director of ETF research. Even so, ESG ETFs are in demand. They attracted a record $31 billion in 2020, almost four times the prior year. In January alone, investors added $6.3 billion for a best-ever month. That’s pushed assets to an all-time high of $75 billion, up from less than $10 billion two years ago.“It’s one of the areas where I think you will see growth, but there’s very little consensus as far as how you measure these things,” said Marc Odo, client portfolio manager at Swan Global Investments. “We need to be little bit more diligent about how we use that label.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin Approaches $65,000 With Coinbase Listing Fueling Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin breached the $64,000 level for the first time as investor demand for all things crypto surged amid Coinbase Global Inc.’s public debut.The direct listing of the biggest U.S. crypto exchange is seen pushing tokens even more into the mainstream of investing, exposing legions of potential buyers to the digital asset class that have grown into a $2 trillion industry in little more than a decade. Bitcoin, the original and biggest crypto coin, is valued at more than $1 trillion alone after a more than 800% surge in the past year.Other digital assets also advanced on Wednesday. Ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency, climbed to a record, while Bitcoin Cash jumped more than 10% at one point. The cryptocurrency Dogecoin surged following an endorsement from TV personality Guy Fieri. And exchange tokens, such as Binance Coin, also saw their value rise, with BNB, as it’s known, gaining 3%, according to CoinMarketCap.com.If Coinbase is valued at $100 billion as expected, it would be worth more than the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Stock Market combined. Given its size and visibility, Coinbase is likely to be popular with actively managed equity funds, particularly growth managers, essentially making a large swath of stock holders passive investors in crypto.“It’s a huge step forward for the industry and the legitimacy it brings in the eyes of investors and regulators,” Mati Greenspan, founder of Quantum Economics, said on Bloomberg TV.Read more: Bitcoin ETF Drumbeat Gets Louder as Eight Issuers File With SECGrowing mainstream acceptance of cryptocurrencies has spurred Bitcoin to a 120% rally since December, as well as lifting other tokens to record highs. That’s despite lingering concerns over their volatility and usefulness as a method of payment. Attention from regulators is poised to intensify as Coinbase becomes a public company.“As the direct listing on the Nasdaq will reach a wider investment base other than the usual crypto evangelists, investors must expect much greater government scrutiny,” said Nigel Green, CEO and founder of deVere Group.The token was volatile during the morning, climbing as much as 2.7% to $64,869. It has risen for seven straight sessions, its longest winning streak since the start of the year.(Updates prices in third paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stocks, Bonds Rise With Inflation Concern Fleeting: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks climbed to record highs and bond yields fell as investors bet that a higher-than-forecast rise in inflation won’t be enough to slow economic stimulus measures.The S&P 500 closed at an all-time high even after the U.S. recommended pausing Johnson & Johnson vaccines amid health concerns. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 also set a record while the Dow Jones Industrial Average finished in the red. Consumer prices rose more than expected last month but investors speculated the acceleration was not fast enough to warrant any Federal Reserve policy change. The drop in yields weighed on bank shares.“The market has been skittish about rates for some time,” said Mike Loewengart, managing director of investment strategy at E*Trade Financial. “While this may cause some short-term volatility, investors have been pretty steadfast in their faith in a full economic recovery.”J&J shares fell as officials agreed to the pause and started an investigation into a link from its shot to rare and severe blood clots, while rivals Moderna Inc. and Pfizer Inc. advanced. The U.S. anticipates having enough other vaccines during the period.Fund managers across the world now see inflation, a taper tantrum and higher taxes as bigger risks than Covid-19, according to the latest Bank of America Corp. survey.“A lot of growth and inflation have already been priced into the market,” said Emily Roland, co-chief investment strategist at John Hancock Investment Management. “It’s almost as if you need to exceed those expectations in order to see a more pronounced reaction from markets.”Although policymakers at the Federal Reserve expect a bump in consumer prices to be short-lived, many traders disagree, with fears of faster CPI playing out across duration-heavy assets from bonds to tech stocks.Treasuries extended gains after the government’s auction of 30-year bonds was greeted with strong demand.Meanwhile, Bitcoin jumped to an all-time high as the mood in cryptocurrencies turned bullish before Coinbase Global Inc. goes public. Oil traded near $60 a barrel.Some key events to watch this week:Banks and financial firms begin reporting first-quarter earnings, including JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup Inc., Bank of America Corp., Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs Group Inc.Economic Club of Washington hosts Fed Chair Jerome Powell for a moderated Q&A on Wednesday.U.S. Federal Reserve releases Beige Book on Wednesday.U.S. data including initial jobless claims, industrial production and retail sales come Thursday.China economic growth, industrial production and retail sales figures are on Friday.These are some of the main moves in financial markets:For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Jack Ma’s Fortune Jumps $2 Billion After Record Alibaba Fine

    (Bloomberg) -- China just slapped a record antitrust fine on Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The company thanked the government and investors breathed a sigh of relief.Alibaba’s American depositary receipts climbed 9.3% on Monday in New York, their biggest jump in almost four years. For Jack Ma, the founder of the e-commerce giant, it meant his fortune increased by $2.3 billion to $52.1 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.The $2.8 billion fine is less severe than some investors feared and is based on only 4% of the company’s 2019 domestic sales, far less than the maximum 10% allowed under Chinese law. While the internet giant will have to adjust the way it does business, its vice chairman said regulators won’t impose a radical overhaul of its e-commerce strategy and its chief executive officer declared Alibaba ready to move on.“Alibaba would not have achieved our growth without sound government regulation and service, and the critical oversight, tolerance and support from all of our constituencies have been crucial to our development,” the company said in an open letter. “For this, we are full of gratitude and respect.”Ma, who up until last year was China’s richest person, has lost billions since his nation’s regulators began an anti-monopolistic campaign, halting the initial public offering of his Ant Group Co. payments company just two days before it was scheduled to go public. He is now China’s third-richest person after Zhong Shanshan of bottled-water company Nongfu Spring Co. and Tencent Holdings Ltd.’s Pony Ma.Separately, China’s central bank ordered Ant to become a financial-holding company that will be regulated more like a bank. The move, announced on Monday, will have far-reaching implications for the firm’s growth and its ability to press ahead with an initial public offering. Alibaba shares opened 3.4% higher in Hong Kong on Tuesday.(Updates to include Ant overhaul and stock move in last paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • EU’s Investment Bank Poised to Deploy Blockchain for Bond Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Investment Bank plans to harness the power of blockchain to sell bonds, potentially boosting use of the digital-ledger technology as a tool for the region’s debt market.The European Union’s investment arm hired Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Banco Santander SA and Societe Generale AG to explore a so-called digital bond in euros, which would be registered and settled using blockchain, according to information from a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because they’re not authorized to speak about it.Investor meetings for the inaugural sale will start April 15 and continue for some weeks, the person said.The EIB has often been at the forefront of innovation in Europe’s debt capital markets, being among the first to issue green and sustainability bonds, as well as debt benchmarked against a new euro short-term rate called ESTR. The move comes after European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said the institution she leads could launch a digital currency around the middle of this decade.A spokesperson for the EIB declined to comment further when contacted by Bloomberg News.Not MainstreamA number of issuers globally including the World Bank, China Construction Bank Corp., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and National Bank of Canada have been experimenting with blockchain-based issuance in the past few years, but its use in debt markets is still far from mainstream.The technology used for verifying and recording transactions that’s at the heart of cryptocurrencies has faced hurdles to wider adoption, and the pandemic has caused delays in some projects.Blockchain has a longer history in loans and Germany’s Schuldschein debt market. Automaker Daimler AG was the first to sell a 100 million euros ($119 million) of Schuldschein using blockchain in 2017. Telefonica SA’s German unit also used blockchain in early January to raise a 200 million-euro loan.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • J&J investor calls on shareholders to reject CEO Gorsky's pay

    The Office of the Illinois State Treasurer is calling on Johnson & Johnson shareholders to reject Chief Executive Alex Gorsky's $29.6 million pay package because it shields him from the U.S. healthcare company's opioid litigation costs. J&J is attracting investor scrutiny because it excluded from its calculation of stock awards to its top executives some $9 billion in costs related to lawsuits claiming it helped fuel the U.S. opioid crisis and that traces of asbestos in its talc baby powder caused cancer, Reuters reported last month. Including the opioid and talc-related legal costs would have weighed on Gorsky's compensation, which totaled $29.6 million in 2020, up 17% from the previous year.

  • Coinbase rival Binance coin and Dogecoin are surging ahead of pivotal IPO… Here’s why

    Popular crypto asset, dogecoin, which was engineered as a joke back in 2013, is surging along with a number of crypto assets ahead of the Coinbase IPO.