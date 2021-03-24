Datable Technology Upsizes Private Placement of Convertible Debentures to Gross Proceeds of up to $3,000,000

/THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, BC, March 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Datable Technology Corporation (TSXV: DAC) (the "Company") announces that it plans to close a non-brokered private placement of unsecured convertible debentures (the "Debentures") at a price of $1,000 per debenture for gross proceeds of up to $3,000,000 (the "Offering"). The Offering is expected to close in tranches with the first tranche expected to close on or about March 30, 2021. The Debentures will pay interest of 10% per annum, on a semi-annual basis, payable in common shares of the Company ("Shares"). The Debentures will mature on the date that is 36 months following the closing date of the Offering (the "Maturity Date").

This Offering is an upsize from the $2,000,000 non-brokered private placement of unsecured convertible securities announced in a news release dated March 18, 2021.

The principal amount of the Debentures will be convertible into units (the "Units") of the Company at the option of the holder at any time prior to the close of business on the last business day immediately preceding the Maturity Date. The conversion price per Unit will be $0.13 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one Share in the capital of the Company and one-half Share purchase warrant (each Share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"). Each full Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional Share (a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.20 per Warrant Share for a period of two years from the date of the conversion. The Company will have the right to force conversion at the conversion price of $0.13 if the shares trade at a volume weighted average price of $0.26 or greater for 20 consecutive days for a period that commences after the statutory hold period.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring in accordance with applicable securities legislation. The net proceeds of the Offering will be used for sales and marketing, product development and for working capital.

The Company will pay eligible finders a fee (the "Finder's Fees") on the Offering within the amount permitted by the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange").

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described in this news release in the United States. Such securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and, accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States, or to or for the account or benefit of persons in the United States or "U.S. Persons", as such term is defined in Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act, unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to an exemption from such registration requirements.

About Datable Technology Corporation

Datable has developed a proprietary, mobile-based consumer marketing platform – PLATFORM3 – that is sold to global Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) companies and consumer brands. PLATFORM3 is delivered as a subscription service (Software as a Service model) and used by CPG companies to engage consumers, reward purchases and collect valuable consumer data. PLATFORM3incorporates proprietary technology to monetize the consumer data, including demographics and purchasing behaviour, by sending consumers targeted offers by email and text messages. For more information, visit datablecorp.com.

For additional information about the company please visit www.sedar.com. The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has in no way passed upon the merits of the transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release contains forward-looking information, which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectation. Important factors – including the availability of funds and the results of financing efforts, – that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are disclosed in the Company's documents filed from time to time on SEDAR (see www.sedar.com). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

