Colorado Supreme Court clears Proposition HH for November ballot

Joan Bowen runs through a list of property value increases for her home outside Wellington, Colo., on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. The latest valuation from Larimer County, released earlier this month, increased the assessed value of her property by about 50%.

The Colorado Supreme Court ruled Monday that Proposition HH can appear on the November ballot, ending a months long battle over the proposed statewide tax measure.

Proposition HH proposes to reduce the assessed valuation of properties across Colorado, reduce overall property taxes, allow the state to keep more money than currently allowed under the Taxpayer Bill of Rights for 10 years and, over time, likely reduce refunds taxpayers receive under TABOR.

Passed in the final days of the Colorado legislative session, Proposition HH was proposed largely in response to a statewide rise in property taxes following soaring property values, which rose an average of 40% in Larimer County.

Support for Proposition HH among Colorado's legislative delegation has largely split along party lines with GOP legislators walking out before a vote was taken at the tail end of the legislative session. State Democrats say HH is needed to give property owners a break amid escalating home prices. State Republicans call Proposition HH a veiled attempt by state Democrats to eliminate TABOR refunds and bolster the state's general fund.

Soon after the measure passed the legislature, Advance Colorado and several GOP-led counties sued, claiming HH violated the state constitution's single-subject rule. A Denver District Court judge dismissed the lawsuit but the Colorado Supreme Court accepted an appeal in mid-June.

The Supreme Court on Monday ruled Colorado courts don't have subject-matter jurisdiction to review Proposition HH, or Senate Bill 23-303, the bill that referred the measure to the ballot, until and unless they have been approved by Colorado voters.

Petitioners alleged the proposition violated the constitution's single subject requirement because it includes four separate subjects, including reducing property tax assessment rates, requests voters allow the state to retain more money than allowed under TABOR and extends the senior homestead exemption for seniors.

Under a separate bill (HB 1311) that depends on HH passing, TABOR refunds would no longer be based on a taxpayer's income but would be a flat amount sent to most residents.

Senate President Steve Fenberg, a Democrat, issued a statement following the ruling: "Coloradans are facing huge property tax increases and Prop HH will deliver immediate relief while protecting funding for schools, fire districts, and other public services. We look forward to Coloradans being able to vote on tax relief in November so that working families and seniors can afford to stay in their homes and our economy isn't harmed by sudden tax hikes.”

Advance Colorado is already supporting a petition for the 2024 ballot that would require voters to approve any future property tax revenue increases that go above a 4% statewide cap.

“Coloradans are facing a property tax crisis," said Advance Colorado Action Senior Advisor Michael Fields in a statement in July. "Since the legislature has failed to act, citizens are moving this measure forward to allow the voters to decide if they want to cap property tax increases. While this measure won’t impact the spike in property taxes next year, it will have a significant impact in future years."

Advance Colorado says Prop HH would take $10 billion in TABOR refunds over the next 10 years "and still give us the largest tax hike in Colorado history."

Proposition HH: What Colorado voters will decide on Nov. 7

Here's the official ballot language: "Shall the state reduce property taxes for homes and businesses, including expanding property tax relief for seniors, and backfill counties, water districts, fire districts, ambulance and hospital districts, and other local governments and fund school districts by using a portion of the state surplus up to the Proposition HH cap as defined in the measure."

The cap — the amount of property tax revenue the state can keep under TABOR — is currently based on population growth plus inflation. Under Proposition HH, the cap would include an additional 1% that the state could keep.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Colorado Supreme Court allows Proposition HH to be on November ballot