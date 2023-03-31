U.S. markets close in 43 minutes

Coloring the World with Kindness on National Crayon Day!

PR Newswire
·2 min read

Crayola Experience Launches Million Crayon Giveaway

EASTON, Pa., March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thousands of kids and kids at heart are celebrating National Crayon Day today by helping Crayola Experience launch its Million Crayon Giveaway, which runs through May.

Crayola Experience is a one-of-a-kind family destination where the magic of Crayola comes to life with dozens of hands-on attractions that help kids and adults alike explore art and technology, express their creativity, and experience color in a whole new way. The brand’s flagship attraction is located in Easton, Pa., the birthplace of Crayola crayons. Other locations include Orlando, Fla.; Mall of America (Bloomington, Minn.); Plano, Texas; and Chandler, Ariz. (PRNewsfoto/Crayola Experience)
The family destination where Crayola color and creativity come to life hopes to inspire kids to color the world with kindness with this year's giveaway held at its five locations across the country in Easton, Pa.; Orlando, Fla.; Bloomington, Minn. (Mall of America); Plano, Texas; and Chandler, Ariz.

Crayon lovers create personal, one-of-a-kind, 32-count crayon boxes in honor of the colorful holiday by filling them with their favorite crayon colors from a 40-foot-long Pick Your Pack wall at the Crayola Experience retail stores.

To help spread messages of kindness and positivity, Crayola Experience has added five crayons from the brand's Color of Kindness collection to the more than 70 different crayon colors that kids can choose from, making their custom box even more unique. The specialty crayons are: Be Sweet to Each Other, You're So A-Peeling, Kind to the Core, Rise Above, and Spread Your Wings.

"The first Crayola box of crayons sold in 1903 and 120 years later opening a box of Crayola crayons continues to unleash the imagination and provide unlimited possibilities for creative expression, just like visiting Crayola Experience," said Warren Schorr, Crayola Senior Vice President, Business Development, Global Licensing and Experiences.

"Celebrating National Crayon Day and the Crayola crayon's 120th birthday is the perfect time to colorfully inspire happy thoughts, encourage positive interactions, and motivate acts of kindness and compassion," Schorr said.

Registration is required to participate in the Crayola Experience Million Crayon Giveaway. Visit the website for giveaway rules and details.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coloring-the-world-with-kindness-on-national-crayon-day-301787329.html

SOURCE Crayola Experience

