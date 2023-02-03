U.S. markets open in 2 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,161.00
    -30.50 (-0.73%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,014.00
    -83.00 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,675.25
    -171.50 (-1.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,006.50
    -1.40 (-0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.82
    -0.06 (-0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,927.90
    -2.90 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    23.57
    -0.05 (-0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0931
    +0.0020 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3960
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.45
    +0.58 (+3.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2257
    +0.0028 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.3800
    -0.2240 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,542.81
    -288.30 (-1.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    537.50
    -7.82 (-1.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,838.96
    +18.80 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,509.46
    +107.41 (+0.39%)
     

The colorless polyimide films market is projected to grow from USD 96 million in 2022 to USD 1,102 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 60.0% from 2022 to 2027

·4 min read
The global market for colorless polyimide films is driven by state-of-the-art electronic components such as flexible displays, lighting equipment, and flexible printed circuit boards. By application, the flexible display segment is projected to be the fastest growing through the forecast period.

New York, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Colorless Polyimide Films Market by Application, End-Use Industry And Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05909131/?utm_source=GNW
Based on application, the flexible displays segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.This growth is attributed to the increased use of polyimide films in the manufacturing of flexible displays.

In recent years, there has been immense development in the field of flexible active-matrix organic light-emitting diode (AMOLED) displays wherein the hard glass is replaced by a flexible substrate made up of colorless polyimide films.This has made the possibility of flexible displays a reality.

Top smartphone manufacturers have already introduced 2-3 generations of smartphones with flexible displays such as Samsung’s Galaxy Fold, Huawei’s Mate X, Xiaomi’s Mix Fold, and Lenovo’s Cplus.Similarly, flexible materials like colorless polyimides are being used to make laptops with extended foldable displays.

In January 2022, Asus introduced its first flexible screen laptop with a 17.3-inch flexible OLED panel and magnetic snappable keyboard. Some other devices already introduced in this space include the Intel Horseshoe Bend concept and the Lenovo X1 Fold. Other tech companies are expected to follow suit and enter into the market with their offerings, thus driving market growth.

The electronics end-use industry segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Based on the end-use industry, the electronics segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Colorless polyimides are swiftly replacing flexible glass panels in the display cover windows of smartphones.

This is owing to its excellent thermo-mechanical properties, high chemical resistance, and optically transparent nature.Furthermore, the ability to be fabricated at temperatures ranging up to 300°C without disintegrating or color transition make it suitable for manufacturing components such as flexible printed circuit boards and lighting equipment.

Hence, the demand for colorless polyimides is expected to increase as the market for foldable and flexible electronics becomes more attractive and consistent.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the largest regional market for colorless polyimide films during the forecast period.
Asia Pacific is projected to hold the dominant share in the colorless polyimide films market through the forecast period. All major flexible display manufacturers such as LG Display Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), Innolux Corp. (Taiwan), AU Optronics (Taiwan), Japan Display Inc. (Japan), and BOE Technology Group Co. (China), Ltd are located in Asia Pacific. Furthermore, the market here has witnessed tremendous growth in the last few years, owing to the improving spending capacity of consumers residing in the emerging economies of the region, leading to an increased demand for flexible electronics.

Profile break-up of primary participants for the report:
• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 30%, Tier 2 – 35%, and Tier 3 – 35%
• By Designation: C-level Executives – 30%, Directors – 60%, and Others – 10%
• By Region: Asia Pacific – 40%, North America – 30%, Europe – 20%, Rest of the World – 10%

The colorless polyimide films market is dominated by a few players, such as DuPont (US), Kaneka Corporation (Japan), SK Innovation Co. Ltd. (South Korea), and Kolon Industries (South Korea),. A few other key players operating in the market are Wuhan Imide New Materials Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Wuxi Shunxuan New Materials Co., Ltd. (China), Sumitomo Chemical Company Ltd. (Japan), Suzhou Kinyu Electronics Co., Ltd. (China), and Changchun Gao Qi Polyimide Material Co., Ltd. (China).

Research Coverage:
The report defines, segments, and projects the size of the colorless polyimide films market based on applications, end-use industry, and region.It strategically profiles the key players and comprehensively analyzes their market share and core competencies.

It also analyzes competitive developments, such as expansions and new product developments undertaken by them in the market.

Reasons to Buy the Report:
This report is expected to help market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of revenue numbers of the colorless polyimide films market and its segments.The report is also expected to help stakeholders obtain an improved understanding of the competitive landscape of the market, gain insights to improve the position of their businesses and devise suitable go-to-market strategies.

It also enables stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05909131/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


