U.S. markets open in 3 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,451.00
    +14.00 (+0.32%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,192.00
    +134.00 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,129.50
    +42.75 (+0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,186.00
    +20.70 (+0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.22
    +2.08 (+3.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.50
    +5.50 (+0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    23.36
    +0.25 (+1.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1730
    +0.0025 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2600
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.73
    -2.94 (-13.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3668
    +0.0051 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0500
    +0.3100 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,344.45
    +1,091.74 (+2.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,269.81
    +81.42 (+6.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,115.92
    +28.02 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,494.24
    +480.99 (+1.78%)
     

Colorless Polyimide Films Market worth $1,162 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·6 min read

CHICAGO, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Colorless Polyimide Films Market by Application (Flexible Displays, Flexible Printed Circuit Boards, Flexible Solar Cells, Lighting Equipment), End-Use Industry (Electronics, Solar Energy, Medical), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Colorless Polyimide Films Market is projected to grow from USD 70 million in 2021 to USD 1,162 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 75.3% from 2021 to 2026. The market growth is driven by the increasing demand for colorless polyimide films from applications such as flexible displays, flexible solar cells, and flexible printed circuit boards, among others.

MarketsandMarkets_Logo
MarketsandMarkets_Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=16252223

Browse in-depth TOC on "Colorless Polyimide Films Market"
119 – Tables
52 – Figures
185 – Pages

View Detailed Table of Content Here: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/colorless-polyimide-films-market-16252223.html

On the basis of application, the flexible displays segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026.

By application, the flexible displays segment accounted for the largest share of the colorless polyimide films market in 2020. With digitalization, a significant volume of information is being exchanged through electronic media, and hence, consumers demand high-quality, convenient, and portable digital devices with advanced display designs. With rising applications across multiple industries, designers are looking for greater freedom in developing them and are moving away from traditional display designs to next-generation displays that are larger, thinner, lightweight, and have the ability to curve and be flexible. Researchers have been focusing on developing advanced materials, and at the forefront of making flexible displays a reality is the optical polymer film termed as colorless polyimide. This type of polyimide has high optical transparency and transmittance along with a high thermal resistance, which proves to be essential for fabricating flexible displays as the operating temperatures are usually above 300° C and most other optical polymers.

On the basis of end-use industry, the electronics segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026.

By end-use industry, the electronics segment accounted for the largest share of the colorless polyimide films market in 2020. Colorless polyimides provide excellent thermo-mechanical properties, have high chemical resistance, and are also optically transparent. These properties are suitable for manufacturing electronics such as flexible displays, flexible printed circuit boards, flexible solar cells, and lighting equipment. Fabricating temperatures may go as high as 300°C, and conventional aromatic polyimides tend to disintegrate or change their color at such high processing temperatures. Hence, the demand for colorless polyimides is expected to increase as manufacturing technologies become more efficient and consistent.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=16252223

Asia Pacific is projected to register the fastest growth from 2021 to 2026

Asia Pacific is the dominant market for colorless polyimide films. Innovation, price deflation, and rising household incomes, especially in emerging markets in Asia Pacific, have resulted in high demand for consumer electronics products in the region. Asia Pacific countries are well-positioned to enter the field of flexible electronics and dominate their commercial applications. Countries of this region have numerous large industrial groups with extensive manufacturing capabilities in sectors directly relevant to flexible electronic devices such as microelectronics, optoelectronics, printed electronics, photovoltaics, and flexible displays. Research capabilities in these countries have become adept due to government support, which includes government laboratories, universities, and company R&D centers. Countries like China, South Korea, Taiwan, and Japan are the major countries in this region's colorless polyimide films market. These countries have not only colorless polyimide fabricating prowess but also major electronic manufacturing companies that help maintain the supply demand equilibrium.

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (US), Kaneka Corporation (Japan), Kolon Industries Inc. (South Korea), SK Innovation Co., Ltd. (South Korea), and Sumitomo Chemical Company Ltd. (Japan) are the key players in this market. Other noteworthy public and private players in this market are Wuhan Imide New Materials Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Industrial Summit Technology Corporation (Japan), NeXolve Holding Company (US), Wuxi Shunxuan New Materials Co., Ltd. (China), Suzhou Kinyu Electronics Co., Ltd. (China), Changchun Gao Qi Polyimide Material Co., Ltd. (China), Zymergen Inc. (US), and Dr. Dietrich Muller GmbH (Germany). These players have adopted strategies such as expansions and new product development to enhance their position in the Colorless Polyimide Films Market.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=16252223

Related Reports:

Biodegradable Films Market by Type (PLA, Starch Blends, Biodegradable Polyesters, PHA), Applications (Food Packaging, Agriculture & Horticulture, Cosmetic & Personal Care Products Packaging, Industrial Packaging), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/biodegradable-films-market-77112988.html

Paint Protection Films Market by Material (Thermoplastic Polyurethane, Polyvinyl Chloride), End-Use Industry (Automotive, Electronics, Construction), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA, South America) - Global Forecast to 2024

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/paint-protection-films-market-4118847.html

Water Soluble Films Market by Type (Hot water Soluble, Cold Water Soluble) By Application (Detergent, Agrochemical, Water Treatment Chemical, Dye, Food, Laundry Bags, Embroidery, Pharmaceutical Packaging) - Global Forecasts to 2025

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/water-soluble-film-market-31753669.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/colorless-polyimide-films-market.asp
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/colorless-polyimide-films.asp

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/colorless-polyimide-films-market-worth-1-162-million-by-2026--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301360439.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

Recommended Stories

  • The Chip Shortage Looks Like the Oil Shortage of the 1970s. What It Means for Stocks and the Economy.

    If oil was the necessary component for the 1970s economy, chips provide the same function in the 2020s. The longer the chip shortage goes on, the more prices will rise in all types of products.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – August 23rd, 2021

    After a mixed end to the week, Bitcoin would need to move back through to $49,500 levels to support a bullish start to the week…

  • UK manufacturing recovery sees 'abnormally large slowdown' as supply chain and staffing issues bite

    Weaker recoveries were seen in both the manufacturing and service sectors, with the latter recording the greatest loss of momentum since July.

  • 5 Reasons Tencent Could Be a Massive Bargain

    The stock has plummeted amid China's regulatory campaign, but the sell-off could be a huge long-term opportunity for intrepid investors.

  • Project managers make an average of more than $75,000 a year. This project management certification course is now on sale for $40

    Many companies need workers skilled in project management for a variety of projects, and these jobs may pay well: According to data from Indeed, the average salary for a project manager in the United States is $74,881 per year with a $13,500 cash bonus. This course offers over 1,000 lessons, which start with the basics — what is project management, the definition of key terms and concepts, and how to effectively wrap up your project. The training then moves into the formal processes and best practices of project management.

  • Oil jumps 3% on weaker dollar after seven days of losses

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices jumped 3% on Monday, recovering from a seven-day losing streak, with gains driven by a weaker dollar despite demand concerns stoked by rising cases of the Delta coronavirus variant. Brent crude climbed $2.17, or 3.2%, to $67.35 a barrel by 0901 GMT after touching its lowest since May 21 at $64.60. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for October delivery rose $2.11, or 3.3%, to $64.25.

  • Mediocre Returns on Capital At General Motors (NYSE:GM) Aren't Supporting the EV Turnaround

    The transition from internal combustion to electric power is arguably the greatest transformation in automotive history so far. Yet, transitionary changes often spark some problems, especially in a race against the clock to either capture or keep the market share. In the wake of the latest news, we will examine how efficient is the company in using its capital.

  • Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Money Managers Cut Long Positions as Bearish Outlook Deepens

    The spread between Brent and WTI is tightening which indicates near-term supply will not be as tight as the market had expected.

  • Why You Can’t Find Everything You Want at Grocery Stores

    New supply problems appear weekly, driven by shortages of labor and raw materials, and some food companies anticipate disruptions into 2022.

  • Ethereum Classic Stops For Gas, Along With Bitcoin And Doge, On Bullish Moon Trip

    On Saturday morning Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO: ETC), along with apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and the ever-popular Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), was consolidating Friday’s bullish trek north. All three cryptos have recently had a relative strength index (RSI) of over 70% which puts them into overbought conditions for technical traders. A cryptocurrency, like a stock, always enters into a period of consolidation after either a large incline or decline. Ethereum Classic rose 137% between its

  • Target (NYSE:TGT) has Benefited from its Digitization Project in efficacy, but lacks Sustainable Online Growth

    Target Corporation ( NYSE:TGT ) has impressed investors with good total returns, stemming both from dividends and stock price increases. We want to get a clearer picture as to what is behind this trend and is it sustainable in the future. In our analysis, we will look at the performance, competition and some risk factors that Target faces moving forward.

  • Cryptocurrency Companies Are Leaving China in ‘Great Mining Migration’

    The companies face many hurdles as they move their machines out of a country that previously used two-thirds of the global energy dedicated to harvesting bitcoin.

  • Forget Pure Plays, Here's the Diversified Way to Invest in Clean Energy

    The global economy is steadily transitioning to cleaner fuel sources. Because of that, investors don't necessarily have to pick a pure play on renewable energy. Here's why they like the measured approaches taken by Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE: RDS.A)(NYSE: RDS.B), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), and TotalEnergies (NYSE: TTE).

  • German private sector stays on growth path in August -PMI

    Activity in Germany's manufacturing and services sectors expanded in August, a survey showed on Monday, pointing to recovering employment levels, strong demand and a rosier business outlook even though the pace of growth fell slightly. IHS Markit's flash Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) showed activity in the manufacturing sector to fell a seven-month low of 62.7 from 65.9 in July. As a result, the flash composite PMI, which tracks the manufacturing and services sectors that together account for more than two-thirds of the German economy, fell to 60.6 from 62.4 in July.

  • $1M Is No Longer the Standard Nest Egg – Here’s How Much Most Americans Think You Actually Need To Retire

    A common financial rule of thumb is that you should have $1 million saved for retirement, but this piece of advice may now be outdated -- you may actually need roughly double that. At least, that's...

  • Recovery loses momentum as economy slows - live updates

    Anti-corruption tsar warns new subsidy rules risk cronyism FTSE 100 rises 0.4pc UK companies experience sharp slowdown in output growth in August Bitcoin pushes above $50,000 PayPal brings its cryptocurrency trading service to the UK Lucy Burton: Here’s how British firms can fight back against the foreign equity frenzy Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Scarlett Johansson's Lawyer Responds After Disney's Move to Remove Court Involvement in 'Black Widow' Suit

    Disney is demanding that Scarlett Johansson’s 'Black Widow' suit be moved to arbitration. Johansson addressed their demands today through her lawyers.

  • Target Reinforces its Leadership in Retailing

    Q2 solid sales confirm that Target is well-positioned to ride the new retail trend of merging online and offline sales. Target Corporation's (TGT) strong performance in the second quarter reinforced the company's leadership in the retail space, according to its chairman and CEO, Brian Cornell. "In the second quarter, our business generated continued growth on top of record increases a year ago, reinforcing Target's leadership position in retail," he said. "We've spent years building and investin

  • Korea’s Early Exports Jump as Demand Resilient Amid Delta

    (Bloomberg) -- Supply Lines is a daily newsletter that tracks trade and supply chains disrupted by the pandemic. Sign up here.South Korea’s early trade data show exports are set to rise in August, suggesting global demand remains resilient in the face of a surge in cases of the delta variant. Overseas shipments rose 40.9% in the first 20 days of the month from a year earlier, the customs office said Monday. Exports to major trade partners all posted strong gains. Those to the U.S. were up by 50%

  • Cement Maker Nuvoco Vistas Declines in Mumbai Trading Debut

    (Bloomberg) -- Indian cement maker Nuvoco Vistas Corp. falls as much as 17% on its first day of trading in Mumbai.The shares slumped to as low as 471 rupees, after being sold for 570 rupees apiece in the initial public offering. Nuvoco Vistas raised 50 billion rupees ($674 million) in the sale after pricing the stock at the top of the offered range. The company joins a flurry of IPOs in the Indian market, where the amount of money raised so far in 2021 has reached $9.8 billion, already surpassin