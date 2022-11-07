U.S. markets open in 5 hours 23 minutes

Colostrum Market to reach USD 390 Mn by 2032, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc.
·3 min read
Global Market Insights Inc.
Global Market Insights Inc.

Some of the major players operating in the colostrum industry are Colostrum Biotech GmBH, Sterling Technology, The Saskatoon Colostrum Company, Cure Nutraceutical Pvt ltd, NOW Foods, Good Health New Zealand, Deep Blue Health New Zealand, PanTheryx, Biostrum Nutritech Pvt Ltd, Biotaris BV, Immuno Dyanmics Inc, Genceutic Naturals, Ingredia, Biodane Pharma, Puralife LLC, Bionatin BV, Farbest Brands, Magmed Limited MIP Colostrum.

Selbyville, Delaware, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc., the global colostrum market is anticipated to be worth USD 390 million by 2032.

The rapid growth of the animal feed sector has increased the demand for various raw materials required to prepare feeds that meet the nutritional needs of calves. This includes colostrum, which is becoming a sought-after ingredient in animal feed due to its ability to improve the health of calves.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/3978


Colostrum provides high levels of antibodies which boosts the immunity of calves against diseases. It is also enriched in essential nutrients such as vitamins, fat, and proteins. These nutritional benefits are contributing to the rise in the consumption of colostrum as a critical ingredient in feed formulations.

Colostrum market share from the skim colostrum powder product segment is projected to register over 3.5% CAGR from 2023 to 2032. This growth can be attributed to the health benefits of skim colostrum powder. Skimmed powder has low-fat content, making it ideal for people who are trying to regulate their weight. Although there is less fat in these products, skim colostrum powders are rich in proteins and calcium. These powders can also promote the healthy development of newborn animals and infants. Thus, with the growing requirement for infant food and animal feed, the demand for skim colostrum powder is likely to increase substantially over the forthcoming years.

Browse key industry insights spread across 253 pages with 235 market data tables and 34 figures & charts from the report “Colostrum Market Size By Product (Whole Colostrum Powder, Specialty Colostrum Powder, Skim Colostrum Powder), By Form (Organic, Conventional), By Application (Nutritional Supplements, Infant Food, Animal feed, Cosmetics), COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2023 – 2032”, in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/colostrum-market

Colostrum market value from the cosmetics application segment is expected to reach more than USD 25.5 million by 2032. The growing interest in personal grooming has increased the demand for cosmetic products. Furthermore, improved disposable income and changing consumer purchase patterns have enabled product makers to develop and promote high-valued cosmetic products with high concentrations of functional ingredients including colostrum. The rising awareness of healthy beauty products and consumer propensity towards personal care and grooming is therefore expected to bolster the market outlook.

Asia Pacific colostrum market is anticipated to be valued at USD 118 million by 2032, on account of the growing interest in skincare, which has surged the demand for personal care products. Apart from lifestyle changes, increased pollution in the region has shifted consumer focus to cosmetic and skincare products. Moreover, the robust demand for organic products has increased the usage of naturally derived ingredients such as colostrum, further influencing regional market dynamics.

Request for customization of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/3978

Considering the competitive landscape, the top contenders operating in the colostrum market include Colostrum Biotech GmBH, Sterling Technology, The Saskatoon Colostrum Company, Cure Nutraceutical Pvt ltd, NOW Foods, Good Health New Zealand, Deep Blue Health New Zealand, PanTheryx, Biostrum Nutritech Pvt Ltd, Biotaris BV, Immuno Dyanmics Inc, Genceutic Naturals, Ingredia, and Biodane Pharma. With the growing consumption of functional foods, many companies are unveiling new dairy products to expand their portfolio and reinforce their market position.

Browse Our Reports Store - GMIPulse @  https://www.gminsights.com/gmipulse

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.



