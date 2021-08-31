U.S. markets open in 5 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,537.25
    +12.00 (+0.27%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,436.00
    +84.00 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,659.75
    +62.25 (+0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,272.90
    +6.30 (+0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.67
    -0.54 (-0.78%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.30
    +6.10 (+0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    24.20
    +0.20 (+0.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1829
    +0.0025 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2850
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.94
    -0.45 (-2.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3779
    +0.0018 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8710
    -0.0140 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,809.16
    -115.96 (-0.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,215.87
    +10.01 (+0.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,140.92
    -7.09 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,089.54
    +300.25 (+1.08%)
     

Colposcopy Market revenue to cross USD 250 Mn by 2027: Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights, Inc
·4 min read

Major colposcopy market players include Olympus Corporation, DYSIS Medical, CooperSurgical Inc, ATMOS, Karl Kaps, Carl Zeiss, Seiler Instruments and MedGyn.

Selbyville, Delaware, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

According to latest report “Colposcopy Market by Product Type (Optical, Digital), Mobility (Fixed, Portable, Handheld), Area of Diagnosis (Pelvic, Oral), End-use (Hospitals, Clinics, Diagnostic Centers), Regional Outlook, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2027”, by Global Market Insights Inc., the market valuation of colposcopy will cross $250 million by 2027.

Growing geriatric population is one of the leading causes to upsurge in the cases of cervical cancer across the globe. Female population base is becoming increasingly aware of gynecological diseases including cervix uteri which is followed by a rise in regular checkups and spending on personal health. Also, government initiatives to spread awareness about different types of cancer occurring in women and to reduce the burden of cancer diseases will favor of the overall market growth. Further, improving healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies and high demand for early diagnostic techniques are among the key growth stimulants for the market.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/2690

The digital colposcopy market will exhibit 4.1% growth rate till 2027 led by its several over traditional colposcopes. The digital video colposcopes are used in most of the hospitals and diagnostic centers among others. It eases the observation and facilitates the diagnosis of the cervix and vaginal disorders. In addition, use of latest technology and integration of platforms or software in digital colposcope is expected to aid the market expansion.

The colposcopy market for fixed segment was valued at USD 42.7 million in 2020. Fixed colposcopes are non-portable colposcope that has a weighted stand with an adjustable arm. The adjustable arm allows the colposcope head to be manoeuvred according to the operator’s comfort. The malignant lesions and pre-malignant lesions in cervix, vaginal tissue and vulva areas have visible characteristics that can be detected through the fixed single magnification colposcopy examination, thereby driving the market progression. However, these colposcopes are less versatile in nature and hence, it is set showcase lucrative industry growth.

The pelvic segment dominated more than 87.9% of the colposcopy market share in 2020 impelled by the rising number of cervical cases along with increasing screening program across the globe. For instance, according National Health Service in UK, nearly 36.1% individuals suffering from cervical cancer enrolled for screening program that include colposcopy diagnosis as well. Thus, the growing demand for cancer along with such screening program in developed countries has boosted the industry expansion during the forecast timeframe.

The clinics segment will reach USD 37.8 million by 2027 due to its increasing number of clinics visits for colposcopy diagnosis coupled with rising patient pool suffering from cervical cancer. For instance, according to a study published in Biomedical and Pharmacology Journal, over 13,200 individuals visited clinics for colposcopy diagnosis in 2019. Among those individuals, about 15% were return visits for colposcopy diagnosis.

North America colposcopy market is estimated to observe lucrative growth during the forecast period on account of the high prevalence of cervical cancer in the region. For instance, as per the World Health Organization (WHO), more than 15,500 individuals in North America were diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2020. The prevalence rate of cervix uteri is constantly rising in region. This can be managed by early diagnostics and screening programs helping in the detection of disease at an early phase, thereby fostering the regional growth.

Request for customization of this research report @

https://www.gminsights.com/roc/2690

Few notable companies operating in the market Olympus Corporation, DYSIS Medical, CooperSurgical Inc, ATMOS, Karl Kaps, Carl Zeiss, Seiler Instruments and MedGyn among others. The players are focusing on various strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, new product launches among others.

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 3 Colposcopy Market Insights

3.1 Industry segmentation

3.2 Industry landscape, 2016 - 2027

3.3 Industry impact forces

3.3.1 Growth drivers

3.3.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.4 Growth potential analysis

3.4.1 By product type

3.4.2 By mobility

3.4.3 By area of diagnosis

3.4.4 By end-use

3.5 COVID-19 impact analysis

3.6 Porter's analysis

3.7 Competitive landscape, 2020

3.7.1 Company matrix analysis

3.8 PESTEL analysis

Browse Complete Table of Contents (ToC) @

https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/colposcopy-market

About Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Arun Hegde Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Phone: 1-302-846-7766 Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688 Email: sales@gminsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • China’s environmental goals are driving aluminum prices to a 10-year high

    Aluminum prices have jumped to the highest in 10 years, driven skyward in part by a crackdown on energy usage in China. It’s been a different story for companies like Reynolds Consumer Products—the kitchen-wrap maker’s CFO recently told analysts that it’s facing hundreds of millions of dollars in increased costs from higher prices for resin and aluminum. Heineken’s CFO says commodity costs including aluminum have shot up “very, very materially in the last couple of months.”

  • How Hurricane Ida will impact the oil markets

    CIBC Private Wealth Managment Trader Rebecca Babin joins Yahoo Finance to discuss Hurricane Ida's impact on the oil industry.&nbsp;

  • Top Growth Stocks for September 2021

    Growth investing is one of two main fundamental investment strategies, the other being value investing. Investors employing a growth investing strategy will typically place the majority of their portfolio in growth stocks, which are shares of companies whose earnings or sales are expected to grow at a significantly faster rate than the rest of the market. The primary way investors expect to earn profits from growth investing is through capital gains.

  • Oil Prices Rise As Ida Hits But OPEC Only Sees 'Delta, Delta, Delta'

    Oil prices rose after Hurricane Ida ripped through the Gulf Coast, while a key OPEC producer suggested holding off on a production increase.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – August 30th, 2021

    Following a mixed week for Bitcoin and the broader market last week, a Bitcoin return to $50,000 would support a breakout start to the week.

  • Top Small-Cap Stocks for September 2021

    These are the small-cap stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for September 2021.

  • China Game Stocks in U.S. Fall on Beijing’s Latest Crackdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese gaming stocks listed in the U.S. came under pressure once again on Monday after regulators in Beijing cut back the amount of time children can play online each week to just three hours.American depositary receipts of gaming giant NetEase Inc. plunged as much as 8.8%, while Tencent Holdings Ltd. -- which gets about a third of its revenue from video games -- dropped 1.1% on the day. Other gaming-related stocks also closed lower with Bilibili Inc. losing 1.6% and Huya Inc. fa

  • Oil dips on hurricane impact on U.S. refining, weak China data

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices slipped on Tuesday amid concerns that power outages and flooding in Louisiana after Hurricane Ida will cut crude demand from refineries at the same time global producers plan to raise output. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 9 cents, or 0.13%, at $69.12 a barrel as of 0640 GMT, reversing some of Monday's gains. Brent crude futures for October, due to expire on Tuesday, fell 8 cents, or 0.11%, to $73.33 a barrel, after gaining nearly 1% on Monday.

  • Scania stops European truck production this week over chip shortage

    Truckmaker Scania, part of Volkswagen AG's commercial vehicle arm Traton SE, will halt production at its European truck plants this week due to the shortage of semi-conductors, it said on Monday. Scania is pausing production at its truck plants in Sweden, France and the Netherlands for the whole week, a company spokesperson said. "We are slowing down to a temporarily lower production volume," Scania press chief Karin Hallstan said, adding the company's South American plants will pause truck production next week.

  • Uber prices soar as ride-hailing app struggles to hire new drivers

    The price of Uber rides has spiked as the taxi-hailing app struggles to match soaring demand with a supply of drivers.

  • Top Stocks for September 2021

    The Russell 1000 Index is a market-capitalization-weighted index of the 1,000 largest publicly traded companies in the U.S. It represents approximately 92% of the total market capitalization of all listed stocks in the U.S. equity market. Value investing is a factor-based investing strategy that involves picking stocks that you believe are trading for less than what they are intrinsically worth, usually by measuring the ratio of the stock's price to one or more fundamental business metrics. Value investors believe that if a business is cheap compared to its intrinsic value, in this case as measured by its P/E ratio, the stock price may rise faster than others as the price comes back in line with the worth of the company.

  • 3 Food and Beverage Companies for Dividend Stock Fans

    Investing in the stock market is a fantastic way to build long-term wealth. While the broader S&P 500 has returned close to 10% annually over time, there are certain individual stocks that provide even more benefit to shareholders in the form of steady and growing dividends. In addition to the potential for stock price appreciation, Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO), PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP), and Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) are three popular food and beverage stocks that dividend fans should seriously consider.

  • The Energy ETFs To Watch This Year

    Energy exchange-traded funds are having a moment, and as the passive investing trend continues to grow, this boom is likely to gain momentum

  • Japan's July factory output slips as COVID-19 hits car production

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's industrial output shrank in July as car production took a hit from a coronavirus resurgence in Asia that has cast doubt over the recovery in the world's third-largest economy. A spike in highly contagious Delta variant cases has forced governments in Asia to impose fresh lockdowns and curbs, which are causing disruptions in parts supply across the region, adding to a global chip shortage. "There's a risk output will stall heading into the year-end," said Takeshi Minami, chief economist at Norinchukin Research Institute.

  • What’s Really Going On With Sourcing Costs?

    When the cost of shipping a container goes from $2,100 to $23,000, there's a lot going on.

  • 5 Costly Online Grocery Ordering Mistakes You’re Making

    Not surprisingly, 2020 was a breakout year for the online grocery segment. The realities of the pandemic led tens of millions of Americans to do something they had never done before — buy...

  • What Hurricane Ida Means for Stocks. It’s More Than Just Energy.

    Hurricane Ida slammed into New Orleans Sunday. For stock investors, that means some volatility is several sectors--beyond energy.

  • Natural Gas Soars. Natural Gas Stocks Climb, Too.

    The commodity hit a new three-year high on Friday as Hurricane Ida approached, and natural gas stocks responded. That's a change from the past few months.

  • Ideanomics to buy EV fleet maker Via Motors in $450M all-stock deal

    Ideanomics, a fintech and electric mobility firm based in New York, has added to its list of acquisitions: commercial electric vehicle manufacturer Via Motors (in an all-stock deal valued at $450 million). Ideanomics has been aggressively purchasing mobility businesses this year, as it seeks to build out vertically integrated offerings for fleet operators and transit authorities transitioning to electric vehicles. The Via Motors acquisition announcement pushed Ideanomics' share price up 6% since the market opened, to $2.43.

  • One drag on Nigeria’s GDP growth has nothing to do with the pandemic

    Nigeria's telecom sector is a case study for how poorly-timed policies can impact an economy’s ability to recover from shocks.