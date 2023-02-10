U.S. markets close in 2 hours 27 minutes

Colson Group Acquires Finnish Caster Manufacturer Manner

·2 min read

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill., Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Colson Group, the global leader in caster and wheel product solutions, announces their acquisition of Manner, a Hanko-based caster manufacturer.

"We are excited to be joining Colson Group, the largest manufacturer and distributor of caster and wheel products in the world," said Tapio Manner, Chairman of the Board. "Since my family started Manner over 130 years ago, we have grown to become the leading caster manufacturer in the Nordic countries, with a reputation for quality and reliable service to our long-standing customers. I am confident that together with Colson Group, a company that shares our values and commitment to excellence, Manner will continue its long tradition of outstanding production in Hanko for many years to come."

Manner is a Finnish company that specializes in the design, manufacturing and marketing of casters and caster solutions. Manner is a market leader in the design and manufacturing of more than 2,000 different casters for a variety of applications. Manner's range includes equipment casters, medical casters, and casters for applications in logistics and in industry.

"We are pleased to have found a trusted partner in Colson Group, with its own long history of business excellence," said Jukka Immonen, Managing Director of Manner. "I look forward to continuing Manner's legacy of strong performance and unparalleled commitment to its customers, suppliers and employees."

"Under the leadership and care of the Manner family, Manner has earned a reputation and track record of quality and reliability, as a leader in the design and manufacture of medical casters," said Richard Kobor, CEO of Colson Group. "We are proud to welcome Manner to the Colson Group and to support the company's longstanding leading position in the Nordic region. Across the world, Colson Group's portfolio brands and products are known for their quality, safety, and innovation, and Manner will continue to excel under our new partnership."

About Manner

Manner is a traditional family-owned company founded in 1890. Manner has over 80 years' experience in the design and manufacture of a variety of caster products. The first Manner casters were manufactured in the 1930s, and since 1974, the company has focused exclusively on caster products. Today Manner's products are used worldwide in demanding environments where quality, reliability and design are required.

About Colson Group

Colson Group, the global leader in caster and wheel products, creates and drives solutions that move lives forward. World renowned brands provide specialized mobility for every industry and market. A leading product portfolio and proprietary global value chain delivery unparalleled efficiencies and support. With over 1,600 employees across 25 global facilities, Colson Group is committed to its customers' success.

Press Contact: Eric Gorte
Phone: 989-859-1864
Email: 353549@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/colson-group-acquires-finnish-caster-manufacturer-manner-301744246.html

SOURCE Colson Group

