U.S. markets open in 4 hours 45 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,980.50
    -7.50 (-0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,859.00
    -50.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,055.25
    -28.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,894.10
    -4.80 (-0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.51
    +0.83 (+1.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.20
    -6.70 (-0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    20.62
    -0.17 (-0.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0613
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9220
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.21
    -0.46 (-2.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2080
    +0.0021 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.7080
    +0.5270 (+0.39%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,282.29
    -151.69 (-0.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    529.27
    -5.14 (-0.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,891.43
    -43.68 (-0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,445.56
    +21.60 (+0.08%)
     

Colt Data Centre Services breaks ground on new London 4 Data Centre in Hayes

·3 min read

Colt DCS extends its UK offering with new data centre in Hayes, West London

LONDON, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Colt Data Centre Services (Colt DCS), a leading provider of global hyperscale data centre solutions, has commenced with the construction of its next hyperscale data centre with a ground-breaking ceremony in London to celebrate the latest project milestone.

Colt DCS Logo
Colt DCS Logo

The London 4 Data Centre development located in Hayes, West London, will include two state of the art data centre buildings and significant enhancements to landscaping that will revitalise the site and adjacent area. These facilities will provide 57MW of IT power and will mark Colt DCS' third and fourth hyperscale data centres in the London vicinity that can support the requirements of large enterprises and cloud service providers. In addition, there is further land on the site to develop a third 30MW IT power data centre.

Protecting against climate change is at the core of Colt DCS' industry-leading sustainability approach. The data centre buildings at Hayes will include a range of measures to ensure high levels of sustainability such as the use of 100% renewable energy, heat pump technology, and back-up biodiesel powered generators.

London 4 Data Centre will provide a major boost to the local economy through the creation of around 230 permanent jobs, 350 constructions jobs and 50 apprenticeships. Colt DCS is committed to delivering ongoing social value in the surrounding area by working with local schools to create an understanding of, and pathway to, jobs in the technology sector.

Niclas Sanfridsson, CEO at Colt DCS commented, "We are extremely excited to announce the ground-breaking of our newest data centre in London. We worked closely with the local community and stakeholders through the planning process to intricately shape all aspects of this development, to outline the economic benefits it will bring, and to explain the critical role that data centres play in all of our daily lives and most importantly what opportunities this brings for the local communities.

"Colt DCS will operate the data centre once it is complete, we very much see ourselves as part of the local community. That's why we wanted to share this significant moment with all the key stakeholders we have worked with along the way, including local schools and other neighbours with whom we are building long term partnerships to deliver social value in the area. This is truly an exciting journey for us all," added Richard Wellbrock, VP Real Estate at Colt DCS.

About Colt DCS
Colt DCS provides true service and operational excellence in the sustainable design, build, delivery and operational management of hyperscale data centres across Europe and APAC. We provide data centre solutions to hyperscale and large enterprise customers across 14 state of the art carrier neutral data centres spanning 8 cities.

Our hyperscale and colocation solutions allow our customers freedom to plan effectively for the growth of their business, knowing that their data centre strategy is ready for the demands of tomorrow.

We have over 25 years of experience in the industry, delivering on our vision of being the most trusted and customer centric data center operator in the market. We put environmental awareness at the heart of everything we do because we know it's the right thing to do for our planet. That's why we're taking the ownership to reduce our environmental impact globally and make sustainability a key strategic driver. As part of our sustainability journey, Colt DCS has set comprehensive near-term Science Based Targets to cut our emissions, and we are working on developing our long-term targets and Net-Zero strategy.

https://www.coltdatacentres.net

 

SOURCE Colt Data Centre Services (Colt DCS)

Recommended Stories

  • Charlie Javice, the 30-year-old Frank founder accused of fraud, says Jamie Dimon took a personal interest in her $175 million acquisition

    The young founder hits back at the bank in new filings, alleging JPMorgan should have known what it was buying. Javice is demanding a trial by jury.

  • Ford’s pact with Chinese EV battery maker is a sucker punch to American taxpayers

    Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin made national headlines recently when he rejected a Ford Motor (F) factory in a struggling part of the state, owning to Ford’s partnership with Contemporary Amperex Technology Co.  (CN:300750) ( CATL), a Chinese electric-vehicle battery manufacturer. A month later, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer celebrated that her state landed the plant, saying, “It’s thrilling, it’s thrilling.” This joint-venture appears to be constituted to allow Ford to harvest the tax incentives provided in the Inflation Reduction Act without getting FDI or even any technological return.

  • Who is entitled to overtime? A new Supreme Court decision puts employers on notice

    Every employer should review their wage and hour compliance regularly, an employment attorney says.

  • Sanctions Headache Threatens to Dent India’s Russian Oil Imports

    (Bloomberg) -- Indian buyers of Russian oil, a crucial lifeline for the Kremlin over the past months, are struggling under the weight of increasingly onerous demands from financiers wary of breaching Western sanctions, a headache that is slowing transactions and threatening to at least temporarily dent record flows to the Asian nation.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billi

  • Chip Demand Will Surge From 2024, Tokyo Electron CEO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The semiconductor industry will return to an exponential growth path next year despite lingering inflationary and geopolitical uncertainties, according to machinery maker Tokyo Electron Ltd.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Goldman Turns to ‘Make-or-Break’

  • I'm Retired. How Much Income Can I Make Without Owing Taxes?

    Depending on your age, if your income is below a certain threshold, you may not have to pay taxes. Here's what you need to know.

  • Older Americans increasingly struggling to save for retirement

    "The benchmarks move as I get older," one man told CBS News. Now, his goal is to retire at 70 and then "look for something part-time afterward."

  • One laid-off tech worker’s odyssey: 5 months, 100 job applications and 25 interviews

    At the end of January, the success rate for people seeking jobs in tech was just 55%, according to ZipRecruiter.

  • Analysis-Lithium price slide deepens as China battery giant bets on cheaper inputs

    After a frenzied rush by electric vehicle makers to secure raw materials over the past two years, which drove prices for lithium carbonate up more than six-fold and spodumene up nearly ten-fold, the bubble has burst. The turning point for lithium prices came late last year as electric vehicle demand in China slowed sharply ahead of Beijing's planned halt to subsidies for the $87 billion industry, the world's biggest and fastest growing. The slide steepened, analysts say, as investors were spooked by a drop in China's January electric vehicles sales and by CATL's discount terms, which included an assumption that prices of lithium carbonate, a key component in auto batteries, would more than halve.

  • Retirees Are Keeping Their Money Longer in Retirement Plans: Should You?

    As you approach retirement age, you may be wondering what to do with the money in your retirement plan. In particular, you want to make sure you're not losing money due to pesky fees and don't want your asset allocation … Continue reading → The post Retirees Are Keeping Their Money Longer in Retirement Plans: Should You? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Can I Retire at 60 With Just $300,000?

    The short answer to this question is, “Yes, provided you are prepared to accept a modest standard of living.” To get an an idea of what a 60-year-old individual with a $300,000 nest egg faces, our list of factors to check includes … Continue reading → The post Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Oil firms on China growth hopes

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices rose in Asian trade on Tuesday, supported by hopes a solid economic rebound in China will drive up fuel demand, offsetting worries about further U.S. interest rate hikes dragging on consumption in the world's biggest economy. Brent crude futures for April, due to expire on Tuesday, were up by 39 cents to $82.84 per barrel by 0718 GMT. Likewise, U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 61 cents to $76.29 a barrel.

  • Exclusive-Broadcom faces EU antitrust warning on $61 billion VMware deal - sources

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -U.S. chipmaker Broadcom is set to receive a European Union antitrust warning about the possible anti-competitive effects of its proposed $61 billion bid for cloud computing company VMware in the coming weeks, people familiar with the matter said. The European Commission opened an investigation in December, saying the deal, announced last year, would allow Broadcom to restrict competition in the market for certain hardware components which interoperate with VMware's software. The Commission will set out its concerns in a statement of objections, the people said.

  • The Easy Way You Can Boost Your 401(k) By 8% Right Now

    If you've looked at the investment options in your workplace 401(k) retirement plan, chances are you'll see mutual funds that put your money into stocks, bonds or cash and cash equivalents. Those have been the options available ever since 401(k) … Continue reading → The post Here's One Easy Way to Boost Your 401(k) By 8% appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • At the home of Zara, fast and slow fashion collide

    In Spain's A Coruna, two contrasting fashion business models collide - pitching the growing demands for the clothing industry to become more sustainable against the constant need to drive sales. This rainy, windswept, city on the rugged Atlantic coast is the unlikely headquarters of Zara-owner Inditex - the world's biggest fast fashion retailer. It also hosts small boutiques offering high quality, durable products that consider themselves an alternative to the fast and affordable fashion propelling Inditex's annual sales of 28 billion euros ($30 billion).

  • Warner Bros. Discovery sues Paramount over $500 million ‘South Park’ deal

    Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. is suing Paramount Global, saying its competitor aired new episodes of the popular animated comedy series “South Park” after Warner paid for exclusive rights.

  • TD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi Scheme

    (Bloomberg) -- Toronto-Dominion Bank said Monday it agreed to pay more than $1.2 billion to settle a lawsuit by investors claiming it aided R. Allen Stanford’s $7 billion Ponzi scheme more than a decade ago.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Goldman Turns to ‘Make-or-Break

  • 3 Non Ferrous Metal Mining Stocks to Watch in a Challenging Industry

    With commodity prices remaining volatile, the near-term prospects of the Zacks Mining - Non Ferrous industry look downbeat. Stocks like FCX, SCCO and CDE are worth keeping an eye on, backed by their growth prospects.

  • Japan's factory output posts biggest fall in 8 months on weak autos, chips sectors

    Japan's factory output shrank at the fastest pace in eight months in January as declining overseas demand took a heavy toll on key industries such as auto and semiconductor equipment. In contrast, retail sales posted their fastest growth in nearly two years, separate data showed, highlighting the divergent paths between soft manufacturing and robust service-sector activity. "Weak export-bound production and a recovery in consumption continue to be the two main focuses of Japan's economy," said Atsushi Takeda, chief economist at Itochu Economic Research Institute.

  • Is $1 million enough to retire? These experts say no

    Inflation and a rocky stock market are worsening America's retirement crisis: $1 million is no longer enough to retire—experts say you need double that instead.