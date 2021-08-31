U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,525.50
    +0.25 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,354.00
    +2.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,592.25
    -5.25 (-0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,265.30
    -1.30 (-0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.82
    -0.39 (-0.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,815.10
    +2.90 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    24.09
    +0.09 (+0.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1808
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2850
    -0.0270 (-2.06%)
     

  • Vix

    16.19
    -0.20 (-1.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3767
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8730
    -0.0120 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,840.57
    -1,749.05 (-3.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,184.48
    -21.38 (-1.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,148.01
    +23.03 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,761.45
    -27.84 (-0.10%)
     

Colt Data Centre Services to Build New 45MW Osaka Keihanna Data Centre

·3 min read

The new data centre in Keihanna Science City marks its fourth hyperscale facility in Japan

LONDON, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Colt Data Centre Services (Colt DCS), a leading provider of global hyperscale data centre solutions, has commenced construction of its next hyperscale data centre with a ground-breaking ceremony in Japan. This 42,000m2, 45MW facility will be located in Keihanna Science City, in the Kansai area. The site will be ready to service Colt DCS customers in early 2023.

CGI of Colt DCS&#x002019; upcoming 45MW data centre in Osaka, Keihanna
CGI of Colt DCS’ upcoming 45MW data centre in Osaka, Keihanna

This carrier neutral and diversely connected facility will be purpose-designed to meet the scalable capacity demands of hyperscale and enterprise customers looking for large scale facilities to meet growing requirements. Following the 2011 earthquake in Japan, many companies realised the benefit of geographically dispersed sites and so there is a large demand for data centres near Osaka as an integral part of disaster recovery plans.

The facility will employ state-of-the-art cooling technologies to ensure high efficiency, while supporting Colt DCS and its clients' sustainability targets.

The ground-breaking for this site swiftly followed the Colt DCS announcement of Fidelity's joint venture with Mitsui to provide advanced hyperscale data centres in Japan, with potential further growth in APAC.
"Mitsui is very pleased to celebrate the ground-breaking for the first data centre project in Keihanna. Starting with this exciting project, Mitsui hopes to further strengthen our partnership with Fidelity and Colt for our JV," commented by Shinsuke Waka, GM of Financial Business Division, from Mitsui & Co.

"There has been a surge in cloud service demand throughout Japan, all of which requires carrier-neutral network access in the region, as well as disaster recovery sites," commented Quy Nguyen, Vice President, Global Accounts and Solutions. "Combined with the fact that the Kansai region of Japan has a population of around 22.4 million, generating enough GDP to position itself at the same level as the Top 20 countries, we expect this facility to be a key site for Colt DCS."

"The acquisition of this site is another stake in the ground for us, demonstrating the momentum of our hyperscale strategy and cementing our foothold in APAC," added Padraig MacColgain, Vice President, Head of APAC at Colt DCS. "This land was not originally available for purchase by a data centre operator due to Keihanna Science City being an area designated for research and development activities. However, we received immense support from the Kyoto Prefectural authorities to help make our acquisition possible and want to thank them greatly for their support."

About Colt DCS

Colt Data Centre Services provide true service and operational excellence in the design, build, delivery and operational management of hyperscale data centres and hybrid cloud solutions to our customers across Europe and Asia pacific.

We have over 25 years of experience in operating 26 state-of-the-art carrier neutral data centres across 18 cities, offering 24/7 security and local language support.

Our connectivity and colocation solutions allow our customers freedom to plan effectively for the growth of their business, knowing that their data centre strategy is ready for the demands of tomorrow. https://www.coltdatacentres.net/

CGI of Colt DCS&#x002019; upcoming 45MW data centre in Osaka, Keihanna
CGI of Colt DCS’ upcoming 45MW data centre in Osaka, Keihanna
Colt_DCS_Logo
Colt_DCS_Logo

SOURCE Colt Data Centre Services (Colt DCS)

Recommended Stories

  • Unfinished Tractors, Pickup Trucks Pile Up as Components Run Short

    Supply-chain problems are causing order backlogs and cutting into sales volumes for companies like Cleveland-Cliffs, Honeywell and Illinois Tool Works.

  • Oil Poised for Biggest Monthly Loss This Year Before OPEC+ Meet

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil headed for the biggest monthly loss since October as investors weighed the prospect of additional OPEC+ production and the restoration of crude output in the U.S. after Hurricane Ida.West Texas Intermediate was 0.5% lower below $69 a barrel after rising 0.7% on Monday. While Gulf of Mexico crude producers are expected to gradually resume service after Ida crashed ashore in Louisiana, local refineries may be slower.The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allie

  • Does the U.S. have a retirement crisis?

    At the end of a recent conference, the perennial question arose — once again — as to whether the United States faces a retirement crisis. While the NRRI depends on a number of specific assumptions, anything close to 50% at risk does seem like a serious problem to me. The conference participant bolstering the no-crisis view cited a survey prepared by the Society of Actuaries.

  • High Pay for Covid-19 Nurses Leads to Shortages at Some Hospitals

    Covid-19 has altered the labor market for nurses. Thousands quit staff jobs for stints as travel nurses making two or three times their previous pay, leaving many small and not-for-profit hospitals struggling to compete.

  • US vaccination wars are a headache business owners could do without

    Nobody wants to play vaccine cop but the aggressive attitude of some unvaccinated patrons is making a tough situation worse Across the country, such as here in San Francisco, businesses such as restaurants are requiring proof of Covid vaccination from customers. Photograph: John G Mabanglo/EPA There are plenty of vaccines available but, as it turns out, not everyone wants to get vaccinated. And those that choose not to – for whatever reason – are creating headaches for countless small business o

  • Hurricane Ida Shut Oil Production. Why Oil Prices Aren’t Rising.

    Hurricane Ida knocked nearly all of the oil production in the Gulf of Mexico region. Oil prices, however, are little changed and natural gas prices are falling. There’s no doubt Ida was bad for oil production.

  • Billionaire Warren Buffett turns 91, but isn’t slowing down anytime soon

    Yahoo Finance editor-in-chief Andy Serwer joins Myles Udland and Brian Sozzi to discuss Warren Buffett’s 91st Birthday, his possible replacement as CEO for Berkshire after he decides to step down, and some of Buffett’s most notable achievements in his life that have helped to differentiate his legacy from other CEOs.

  • How to find and keep your best employees – and surefire ways to lose them

    Employees know they are in demand right now – and they’re demanding that their needs are met. What can you do. How can you attract and retain them?

  • Air Cargo Boom in Supply Chain Crunch Has Car Tires Flying First Class

    The supply-chain logjam is boosting demand ahead of the holiday shopping season, with cabins of repurposed passenger planes sometimes used for freight.

  • Top Small-Cap Stocks for September 2021

    These are the small-cap stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for September 2021.

  • Ola Electric in talks to raise at over $2.75 billion valuation

    Ola Electric is in advanced talks to raise between $250 million to $500 million in a new financing round as the Indian firm looks to scale its electric vehicle manufacturing business in the South Asian market, according to two sources familiar with the matter. Falcon Edge Capital is in advanced talks to lead the round, which values Ola Electric between $2.75 billion to $3.5 billion (up from $1 billion in its previous fundraise in 2019), sources told TechCrunch, requesting anonymity as the matter is private. The talks come at a time when ride-hailing giant Ola, the initial parent firm of Ola Electric, is looking to file for an initial public offering.

  • Covid-19 Surge in Malaysia Threatens to Prolong Global Chip Shortage

    The country in Southeast Asia is cited as auto makers cut production, highlighting a little-known but critical link in the semiconductor supply chain.

  • Why WeWork and Theranos have ‘so many similarities’

    Wall Street Journal reporter and co-author of ‘The Cult of We: WeWork, Adam Neumann, and the Great Startup Delusion’ Maureen Farrell joins Yahoo Finance’s Alexis Keenan to discuss the similarities and differences in the leadership cultures found in WeWork and Theranos.

  • Top Stocks for September 2021

    The Russell 1000 Index is a market-capitalization-weighted index of the 1,000 largest publicly traded companies in the U.S. It represents approximately 92% of the total market capitalization of all listed stocks in the U.S. equity market. Value investing is a factor-based investing strategy that involves picking stocks that you believe are trading for less than what they are intrinsically worth, usually by measuring the ratio of the stock's price to one or more fundamental business metrics. Value investors believe that if a business is cheap compared to its intrinsic value, in this case as measured by its P/E ratio, the stock price may rise faster than others as the price comes back in line with the worth of the company.

  • Hong Kong shirtmaker Esquel Group resumes lawsuit in bid to remove Xinjiang unit from US forced-labour sanctions list

    Hong Kong-based Esquel Group, one of the world's biggest shirtmakers, said it had resumed litigation to remove its Xinjiang unit from an American blacklist after it failed to reach an agreement with the US Commerce Department on what conditions it could be removed. Earlier this month, Esquel won a rare victory over a US blacklisting when the End-User Review Committee, a US inter-agency body, voted to remove its Changji Esquel unit under certain conditions from the so-called entity list, which pr

  • WSJ Opinion: Who Needs a Booster, and Who Doesn't?

    Paul Gigot interviews Dr. Marty Makary of Johns Hopkins. Photo: Bloomberg

  • China’s Services Sector Contracts Amid Delta Virus Outbreak

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s economy took a knock from the delta virus outbreak in August, with the services industry contracting for the first time since March last year and manufacturing hit by supply-chain problems.The official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index fell to 50.1 from 50.4 in July, the National Bureau of Statistics said Tuesday, slightly lower than the 50.2 median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists. The non-manufacturing gauge, which measures activity in the construction

  • Bombshell Lawsuit Has ‘GMA’ Co-Hosts at Each Other’s Throats, Sources Say

    Photo Illustration by Kristen Hazzard & Sarah Rogers/The Daily Beast/Photos GettyA bombshell lawsuit against the former top producer of Good Morning America has ignited a firestorm behind the scenes, with co-hosts George Stephanopoulos and Robin Roberts allegedly at each other’s throats over the handling of claims that their former boss sexually assaulted multiple women at the network, four people with knowledge of the situation told The Daily Beast.The fallout from the lawsuit has engulfed ABC

  • 3 Food and Beverage Companies for Dividend Stock Fans

    Investing in the stock market is a fantastic way to build long-term wealth. While the broader S&P 500 has returned close to 10% annually over time, there are certain individual stocks that provide even more benefit to shareholders in the form of steady and growing dividends. In addition to the potential for stock price appreciation, Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO), PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP), and Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) are three popular food and beverage stocks that dividend fans should seriously consider.

  • Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran and Other Successful Entrepreneurs’ Best Small-Business Advice

    Mark Cuban is a super-successful serial entrepreneur now, but he started out as a small-business owner with a lot of drive. And it's important to remember that many of the most successful businesses...