Colt Data Centre Services set for major growth spur, securing ten new sites across Europe & APAC

·3 min read

LONDON, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Colt Data Centre Services (DCS), a leading provider of global hyperscale and large enterprise data centre solutions, today announced that it has secured ten new parcels of land across Europe and APAC for the development of greenfield hyperscale data centres. These include sites in London, Frankfurt, Paris and Japan.

Colt DCS Logo
Colt DCS Logo

The new sites see the capacity of Colt DCS' portfolio increase dramatically by over 500MVA of secured power to support the development of hyperscale data centres. With these latest land purchases, Colt DCS is on track to be able to develop around 100MW of IT power in its key global markets to support its customers growing capacity requirements.

The announcement follows the news that Colt DCS has refined its current portfolio to allow more focus on its hyperscale and large enterprise strategy with the sale of twelve colocation sites across Europe to AltasEdge Data Centres, last year.

"This announcement marks yet another major milestone in the acceleration of its hyperscale strategy and positions Colt DCS as a major hyperscale and large enterprise data centre provider in the market. Colt DCS has truly put a stake in the ground with the acquisition of these ten new sites, signalling to the market the continued success of our approach," commented Niclas Sanfridsson, CEO, Colt DCS. "This is an extremely exciting time for the business as our vision of becoming the most trusted and customer-centric hyperscale data centre operator in the industry is realised."

The ten new sites will have scalable capacity available for its customers, so that they have the flexibility to grow in the long-term. Not only this, but the breadth of Colt DCS' locations and industry knowledge will empower customers to enter new markets much faster, with the support of a trusted provider with global expertise. As an experienced data centre provider, Colt DCS has dedicated local market teams that understand customer needs and are able to add value in specific regions.

With multiple new sites, customers can ensure proximity to their end-users for a low-latency experience. And Colt DCS' commitment to achieving net zero emissions by 2040 means that the new data centres will be in line with its ethos, as well as customers' sustainability targets.

"Refining our portfolio has enabled us to go into full growth mode," commented Richard Wellbrock, VP Real Estate, Colt DCS. "We want to create success for our partners, customers, and for the future of the business. Focusing clearly on the hyperscale and large enterprise business enables us to do just that. We are now in position to swiftly bring about meaningful and sustainable change in the market."

About Colt DCS

Colt Data Centre Services provide true service and operational excellence in the sustainable design, build, delivery and operational management of hyperscale data centres across Europe and the APAC. We provide data centre solutions to hyperscale and large enterprise customers across 14 state of the art carrier neutral data centres spanning 8 cities.

Our Hyperscale and colocation solutions allow our customers freedom to plan effectively for the growth of their business, knowing that their data centre strategy is ready for the demands of tomorrow.

We have over 25 years of experience in the industry, delivering on our vision of being the most trusted and customer centric data center operator in the market. We put environmental awareness at the heart of everything we do because we know it's the right thing to do for our planet. That's why we're taking the ownership to reduce our environmental impact globally and make sustainability a key strategic driver. As part of our sustainability journey, alongside our sister company we are committed to achieving global net zero emissions by 2040.

https://www.coltdatacentres.net/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1603343/Colt_DCS_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/colt-data-centre-services-set-for-major-growth-spur-securing-ten-new-sites-across-europe--apac-301456233.html

SOURCE Colt Data Centre Services (Colt DCS)

