COLTENE Holding AG (VTX:CLTN) stock most popular amongst private companies who own 35%, while individual investors hold 26%

The considerable ownership by private companies in COLTENE Holding indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

The top 3 shareholders own 52% of the company

23% of COLTENE Holding is held by insiders

Every investor in COLTENE Holding AG (VTX:CLTN) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 35% to be precise, is private companies. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Individual investors, on the other hand, account for 26% of the company's stockholders.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of COLTENE Holding.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About COLTENE Holding?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in COLTENE Holding. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of COLTENE Holding, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in COLTENE Holding. Our data shows that Huwa Finanz- Und Beteiligungs AG is the largest shareholder with 22% of shares outstanding. Arthur Zwingenberger is the second largest shareholder owning 17% of common stock, and Ratikon Privatstiftung holds about 12% of the company stock.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 3 shareholders collectively control more than half of the company's shares, implying that they have considerable power to influence the company's decisions.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Insider Ownership Of COLTENE Holding

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of COLTENE Holding AG. Insiders have a CHF78m stake in this CHF344m business. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 26% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over COLTENE Holding. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 35%, of the company's shares. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand COLTENE Holding better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 4 warning signs for COLTENE Holding (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

