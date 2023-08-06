COLTENE Holding (VTX:CLTN) Is Achieving High Returns On Its Capital

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. With that in mind, the ROCE of COLTENE Holding (VTX:CLTN) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for COLTENE Holding, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.31 = CHF33m ÷ (CHF187m - CHF81m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, COLTENE Holding has an ROCE of 31%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 14% earned by companies in a similar industry.

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for COLTENE Holding compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

COLTENE Holding is showing promise given that its ROCE is trending up and to the right. More specifically, while the company has kept capital employed relatively flat over the last five years, the ROCE has climbed 53% in that same time. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. It's worth looking deeper into this though because while it's great that the business is more efficient, it might also mean that going forward the areas to invest internally for the organic growth are lacking.

Story continues

On a side note, we noticed that the improvement in ROCE appears to be partly fueled by an increase in current liabilities. Effectively this means that suppliers or short-term creditors are now funding 43% of the business, which is more than it was five years ago. And with current liabilities at those levels, that's pretty high.

The Bottom Line

To bring it all together, COLTENE Holding has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. And since the stock has fallen 30% over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

One more thing to note, we've identified 1 warning sign with COLTENE Holding and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

