Columbia Bank Names Dave Hansen EVP, Director Of Retail Banking

TACOMA, Wash., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbia Bank today announced the promotion of Dave Hansen to Executive Vice President and Director of Retail Banking.

Dave Hansen

Hansen joined Columbia in 2013 and has held leadership roles in the Columbia-Willamette region since. In his new position, he is responsible for leading the retail division, fostering Columbia Bank's Do RIGHT culture and creating new opportunities to expand and train team members to develop client relationships.

Hansen most recently served as the bank's interim retail banking director since the fall of 2020, leading the retail team through the unprecedented pandemic environment. He also served as an interim member of the Operating Committee. He now becomes a permanent member of the Committee.

"Dave's leadership is guided by a strong commitment to our culture, clients and a passion for motivating our team members," said Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Chris Merrywell. "I'm excited about the future of the Retail organization under his leadership."

Hansen graduated with a bachelor's degree in Business Administration and Finance from Portland State University. He is also a graduate of the Pacific Coast Banking School, Northwest Intermediate Commercial Lending School and Northwest intermediate Banking School.

He is involved in his community and serves on the boards for Oregon Humane Society, Portland Business Alliance, Greater Portland Inc. and Oregon Entrepreneur's Network.

"I'm thrilled with this opportunity," said Hansen. "I fully expect to build upon relationships with business line leaders to execute on the Bank's strategic goals and deliver value for our retail customers throughout the growing Columbia Bank footprint."

About Columbia

Headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ: COLB) is the holding company of Columbia Bank, a Washington state-chartered full-service commercial bank with locations throughout Washington, Oregon and Idaho. The bank has been named one of Puget Sound Business Journal's "Washington's Best Workplaces," more than 10 times. Columbia was named the #1 bank in the Northwest on the Forbes 2021 list of "America's Best Banks" marking 10 consecutive years on the publication's list of top financial institutions. More information about Columbia can be found on its website at www.columbiabank.com.

