Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 7.3% Yield

It looks like Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. In other words, investors can purchase Columbia Banking System's shares before the 24th of August in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 11th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.36 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$1.44 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Columbia Banking System stock has a trailing yield of around 7.3% on the current share price of $19.63. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Fortunately Columbia Banking System's payout ratio is modest, at just 39% of profit.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Columbia Banking System's earnings per share have fallen at approximately 5.8% a year over the previous five years. When earnings per share fall, the maximum amount of dividends that can be paid also falls.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the past 10 years, Columbia Banking System has increased its dividend at approximately 9.1% a year on average.

Is Columbia Banking System an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Earnings per share have shrunk noticeably in recent years, although we like that the company has a low payout ratio. This could suggest a cut to the dividend may not be a major risk in the near future. We're unconvinced on the company's merits, and think there might be better opportunities out there.

If you're not too concerned about Columbia Banking System's ability to pay dividends, you should still be mindful of some of the other risks that this business faces. Be aware that Columbia Banking System is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those can't be ignored...

