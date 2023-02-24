U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,970.04
    -42.28 (-1.05%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,816.92
    -336.99 (-1.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,394.94
    -195.46 (-1.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,890.49
    -17.61 (-0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.45
    +1.06 (+1.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,822.00
    +4.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    20.74
    -0.57 (-2.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0552
    -0.0047 (-0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9490
    +0.0700 (+1.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1942
    -0.0076 (-0.63%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.4060
    +1.7550 (+1.30%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,162.05
    -774.35 (-3.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    525.93
    -16.12 (-2.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,878.66
    -29.06 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,453.48
    +349.16 (+1.29%)
     

Columbia Banking System to Present at Raymond James & Associates 44th Annual Institutional Investors Conference on March 8, 2023

·2 min read

TACOMA, Wash., Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbia Banking System, Inc. ("Columbia" NASDAQ: COLB) President and CEO Clint Stein is scheduled to present at the Raymond James & Associates 44th Annual Institutional Investors Conference on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Columbia Banking System Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Columbia Banking System, Inc.)
Columbia Banking System Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Columbia Banking System, Inc.)

An audiocast and replay of the event, which may contain forward-looking statements, will be available on Columbia's investor relations website at www.columbiabankingsystem.com under the Event Calendar section.

About Columbia 
Headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ: COLB) is the holding company of Columbia Bank, a Washington state-chartered full-service commercial bank with offices in Washington, Oregon, California, Idaho, Utah and Arizona. The bank has been named one of Puget Sound Business Journal's "Washington's Best Workplaces," more than 10 times. Columbia was named on the Forbes 2023 list of "America's Best Banks" marking nearly 12 consecutive years on the publication's list of top financial institutions. More information about Columbia can be found on its website at www.columbiabank.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
InvestorRelations@columbiabank.com 
253-471-4065

Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements 
This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which can be identified by words such as "may," "expected," "anticipate," "continue," or other comparable words.  In addition, all statements other than statements of historical facts that address activities that Columbia expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements.  Readers are encouraged to read the SEC reports of Columbia, particularly its form 10-K for the Fiscal Year ended December 31, 2022, for meaningful cautionary language discussing why actual results may vary materially from those anticipated by management.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/columbia-banking-system-to-present-at-raymond-james--associates-44th-annual-institutional-investors-conference-on-march-8-2023-301755958.html

SOURCE Columbia Banking System Inc

