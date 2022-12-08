U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,963.51
    +29.59 (+0.75%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,781.48
    +183.56 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,082.00
    +123.45 (+1.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,818.29
    +11.39 (+0.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.64
    -0.37 (-0.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,801.00
    +3.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    23.26
    +0.34 (+1.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0560
    +0.0046 (+0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4910
    +0.0830 (+2.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2241
    +0.0036 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.6170
    +0.0930 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,191.67
    +364.12 (+2.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    405.18
    +10.49 (+2.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,472.17
    -17.02 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,574.43
    -111.97 (-0.40%)
     

Columbia Basin Hydropower and Avista partner on new clean energy contract

Avista Corporation
·4 min read
Avista Corporation
Avista Corporation

New agreement brings zero-carbon energy to Avista electric customers

SPOKANE, Wash, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avista and Columbia Basin Hydropower (CBHP) finalized a contract recently for renewable hydropower from hydroelectric facilities owned by the three Columbia Basin Irrigation Districts. The contract increases Avista’s carbon-free resources in its energy portfolio, helping achieve the company’s clean electricity goals and supporting Washington state’s adoption of the Clean Energy Transformation Act that increases utilities’ supply of clean energy through 2045.

CBHP’s projects represent approximately 145 MWs of hydroelectric capacity from seven facilities throughout the Columbia Basin Project in central Washington. The agreement is a 23-year supply deal in total with projects beginning deliveries to Avista as prior contracts expire through 2030. The generation is provided during spring, summer, and fall based on irrigation water demand throughout the Columbia Basin.

The contract is the result of Avista’s participation in CBHP’s Request for Offers in November 2021. The projects contribute to goals in Avista’s 2021 IRP which identified both renewable and summer energy needs.

Hydropower generation on Columbia Basin Project (CBP) canals began in 1982 with the commissioning of the Russell D. Smith plant located in Franklin County, soon followed by an additional six hydropower facilities within Grant and Franklin Counties. Over the past 40 years hydrogeneration has proven to be a good investment and a sound source of revenue to offset costs and invest in improvements for the CBP landowners. “Moving into this new contract, CBHP believes Avista will be a great partner as our new power purchaser,” said Darvin Fales, CBHP’s Manager. “With our largest powerplants located within Avista’s service area and directly connected to its transmission grid, it makes sense to partner with a local likeminded company and neighbor.”

“Avista was founded on renewable hydropower more than 130 years ago. We are proud to work with Columbia Basin Hydropower to bring even more clean, reliable power to our customers,” said Scott Kinney, Avista’s vice president of energy resources. “This brings us closer to our goal to serve customers with 100% clean electricity by 2045 and 100% carbon neutral resources by 2027.”

Looking forward, Avista is continuing to negotiate proposals that may result in additional energy contracts. These potential future contracts are in response to Avista’s 2022 All Source Request for Proposals.

About Columbia Basin Hydropower

CBHP was created and organized by the Columbia Basin Irrigation Districts (East Columbia Basin Irrigation District, Quincy-Columbia Basin Irrigation District, and South Columbia Basin Irrigation District) in 1982 as a separate legal entity authorized by the Washington state legislature.

CBHP presently performs operation, maintenance, and administrative functions for five of the seven hydropower projects owned by the Districts - Main Canal Headworks, Summer Falls, Russell D. Smith, Eltopia Branch Canal (E.B.C.) 4.6, and Potholes East Canal (P.E.C.) 66.0. The five hydropower developments operated and maintained by CBHP were developed through forty-year power purchase agreements with the Cities of Seattle and Tacoma. The remaining two hydropower projects owned by the Districts, Quincy Chute and P.E.C. Headworks, are currently operated by Grant PUD as the power purchaser. CBHP will take over operation and maintenance of these projects upon contract expiration in 2025 and 2030, respectively. The generation produced by the projects benefits the local economy and the farmers of the Columbia Basin Project by providing an additional source of revenue to offset costs of operation and capital investments.

About Avista Utilities

Avista Corp. is an energy company involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy as well as other energy-related businesses. Avista Utilities is our operating division that provides electric service to 408,000 customers and natural gas to 375,000 customers. Our service territory covers 30,000 square miles in eastern Washington, northern and parts of southern Idaho and eastern Oregon, with a population of 1.7 million. AERC is an Avista subsidiary that, through its subsidiary AEL&P, provides retail electric service to 17,000 customers in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska. Our stock is traded under the ticker symbol “AVA”. For more information about Avista, please visit www.avistacorp.com.

This news release contains forward-looking statements regarding the company’s current expectations. Forward-looking statements are all statements other than historical facts. Such statements speak only as of the date of the news release and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company’s control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations. These risks and uncertainties include, in addition to those discussed herein, all of the factors discussed in the company’s and the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, and its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2021.

Avista Corp. and the Avista Corp. logo are trademarks of Avista Corporation.

SOURCE: Avista Corporation

For more information, press only:

Casey Fielder, Avista, casey.fielder@avistacorp.com

Avista 24/7 Media Access (509) 495-4174


Recommended Stories

  • Cleveland-Cliffs agrees to buy 'green' power from Indiana wind farm

    The 15-year power purchase agreement gives Cleveland-Cliffs 180 megawatts a year of the 200-megawatt wind farm.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Texas Pacific Land, HF Sinclair and Clearway Energy

    Texas Pacific Land, HF Sinclair and Clearway Energy have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • Biden Seeks Fossil Fuel-Free Federal Buildings in Hit to Gas

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is poised to ban federal buildings from using fossil fuels, adding the government’s heft to a growing electrification movement that has natural gas distributors on the defensive.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressBe Careful, Here Come the Predictions for 2023Why Did So Many US Men Quit Working? Social Status May Hold the Key, Study SaysMusk

  • Why EV and Solar Energy Stocks Are on the Move Wednesday

    Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK) dropped as much as 8.6% in trading on Wednesday and is down 8.2% at 2:30 p.m. ET. It's odd that electric vehicle (EV) stocks and solar stocks are heading in opposite directions because usually they are impacted by similar forces. The EV industry is struggling as more companies start to offer discounts to buy electric vehicles.

  • 5 Reasons to Switch From Sam's Club to Costco

    Here, we take a look at five reasons why you may want to make the switch from Sam's Club to Costco. Now, to be fair, there are no Costco stores in Maine, West Virginia, Wyoming, or Rhode Island. If you're in school or move frequently for your job, you'll have a better chance of finding a nearby Costco following a relocation to a new city.

  • ‘Anti-woke’ reaction? Fund giant Vanguard quits net-zero climate alliance.

    Vanguard said it will track its climate-change focus independent of the sector's net-zero alliance, as an effort to provide "clarity" to its investors.

  • Air Products and AES to build $4 bln hydrogen production plant powered by wind and solar power

    Air Products and AES Corp. said Thursday they plan to build, own and operate a $4 billion hydrogen production facility in Wilbarger County, Texas. With plans to go into operation by 2027, the plant will "serve a growing demand for zero-carbon intensity fuels for the mobility market as well as other industrial markets," the companies said. The project includes 1.4 gigawatts of wind and solar power generation, along with electrolyzer capacity. It will produce more than 200 metric tons per day of g

  • Green Hydrogen Gets a Boost in the U.S. With $4 Billion Plant

    The planned factory by Air Products and AES will be the biggest facility powered by wind and solar in the U.S.

  • Iran's Water Crisis Will Make It Harder for the Regime to Regain Control

    A man-made environmental crisis is part of the anger building against Iran's government.

  • NG ENERGY ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC ALLIANCE WITH COX ENERGY AND LAUNCHES RENEWABLE ENERGY DIVISION

    NG Energy International Corp. ("NGE" or the "Company") (TSXV: GASX) (OTCQX: GASXF) is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a strategic alliance with COX Energy America S.A.B. de C.V. (BIVA/BMV:COXA) ("COX ENERGY"), a regional Latin American developer, operator and producer of renewable energy with more than 2,400 MWp of solar energy projects in its portfolio. With this new partnership, NGE and COX ENERGY will explore opportunities to develop, build and own solar power plants in

  • Extinctions, shrinking habitat spur 'rewilding' in cities

    In a bustling metro area of 4.3 million people, Yale University wildlife biologist Nyeema Harris ventures into isolated thickets to study Detroit's most elusive residents — coyotes, foxes, raccoons and skunks among them. “We're getting more and more exposure to wildlife in urban environments,” Harris said recently while checking several of the devices fastened to trees with steel cables near the ground. Rewilding generally means reviving natural systems in degraded locations — sometimes with a helping hand.

  • 'Burn everything': Poland chokes on the smog of war

    Four years on, as the fallout from the Ukraine war halted Russian gas supplies to Poland, the local authorities postponed a ban on the dirtiest stoves for heating, and air pollution in Olpiny exceeded the norms by four-fold last month. "I feel completely helpless and abandoned by the state," said Julia Tkaczuk, 38, whose five-year-old son has asthma. While a number of European countries besides Poland, such as Germany and Hungary, are burning more polluting brown coal, or lignite, to keep the lights on, experts say it's the use of the fuel at home that will have the biggest impact on health.

  • ‘Circular bioeconomy’ could transform plastics sector, study finds

    The plastics sector’s environmental impacts could be drastically reduced by shifting to a so-called circular bioeconomy, a new study has found. The study, published Wednesday in Nature, showed how such closed-loop systems — which are fueled by bio-based raw materials — could help transform the industry and allow it to absorb more carbon than it…

  • Kenya drought leaves wildlife gasping for breath

    As he peers at the carcass of the young elephant, Kenyan park ranger Josphat Wangigi Kagai says such disturbing sights have become all too familiar -- a reflection of the vicious drought sweeping across the Horn of Africa.

  • The crude-oil rally of 2022 has flamed out. Still, these investors expect more gains for oil and gas stocks

    The disconnect between gains in energy stocks and the slump in crude oil prices suggests that something has to give. Energy market analysts say oil prices are more likely to rise than stocks are to fall. Energy stocks hit a 2022 high in mid-November, even as WTI crude (CL) has gradually sunk 40% since June.

  • Monstrous storm expected to bring blizzards and tornadoes to the central US next week

    AccuWeather meteorologists are forecasting the potential for an extreme pattern around Dec. 12-13, likely to cause both intense snow and severe thunderstorms.

  • Applied Materials' (AMAT) Carbon Neutral Efforts Get a Boost

    Applied Materials (AMAT) joins RE100 to bolster its sustainability goals and commits to 100% renewable electricity.

  • A 100MW solar farm in Texas will mount panels directly on the ground

    The 100-megawatt utility-scale solar project just announced by Erthos is not even close to the largest solar project currently being developed in the U.S., but it will be the only large solar farm with panels installed directly on the ground, without elevated steel racking or trackers. Erthos signed an agreement…

  • Seven times weather unexpectedly changed the course of history

    History books are full of tragic storms, but there are plenty of major global events that were silently shaped by the weather on those fateful days.

  • Snow Piles Up in Anchorage During 'Snowiest December in Over Two Decades'

    Mounds of snow was seen in Anchorage, Alaska, on Wednesday, December 7, as the area saw its snowiest December in “over two decades,” according to local news reports.Footage captured by Kimala Mae Crockett shows parts of the city covered in white on Wednesday morning.Later into the morning, the local National Weather Service office said their snow depth was a “whopping” 17 inches. Credit: Kimala Mae Crockett via Storyful